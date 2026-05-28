Looksmaxxer Androgenic Fights Flight Attendant And Gets Kicked Off Plane Shortly After Getting Plastic Surgery

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A heavily bandaged and swollen-faced Ronan Androgenic was kicked off a flight after getting cosmetic surgery, according to a video he uploaded on Wednesday, May 28.

The controversial Australian figure is popular online for his extreme looksmaxxing content, which is the internet’s obsession with maximizing one’s physical appearance.

Highlights Ronan Androgenic, known online as Australia’s “number one ranked” looksmaxxer, recently shared a confrontation he had with two Jetstar flight attendants.

The heavily bandaged and swollen-faced influencer was kicked off the flight for looking too “drowsy.”

Earlier this month, the influencer spoke about his “looksmaxxing” tricks, which include using a hammer to change the shape of the bones in his face.

After the video of his in-flight argument went viral online, one social media user said, “Cabin pressure – his face would pop like a balloon mid-flight. No one wants to see that.”

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A heavily bandaged and swollen-faced Ronan Androgenic was kicked off a flight after getting cosmetic surgery

Image credits: androgen.ic/Instagram

Brisbane-based influencer Ronan Androgenic shared footage of himself getting booted off a Jetstar flight from Thailand.

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The 25-year-old was on his way back home to Australia after fulfilling his trip’s agenda: going under the knife to alter his facial appearance.

A TikTok video uploaded on Wednesday captured him having a heated confrontation with two flight attendants.

Image credits: androgenic_/TikTok

“I’m getting kicked off my flight right now, apparently, because I didn’t put my medication in my carry-on bag,” said the groggy influencer.

Androgenic had reportedly undergone waist liposuction and buccal fat removal about five days before boarding the flight.

He claimed his doctor had medically cleared him to fly.

Crew members expressed concern over Androgenic’s groggy, fresh-from-surgery look

@androgenic_ Couldn’t care less about hate comments or insults but when some jesters are actively fucking with my conscious experience and imprisoning me in a foreign country I may get angry.. ♬ original sound – androgenic

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However, crew members were concerned about him, saying he looked too unwell and drowsy to be flying thousands of miles in the air.

“Sir, your (communication) is not good and you’re not communicating with us clearly,” said one of the flight attendants.

After some back-and-forth, Androgenic claimed his procedures were non-invasive, and his doctor gave him the green light to fly about two days after the surgeries.

Image credits: androgenic_/TikTok

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Androgenic began swearing at the flight attendants when they refused to believe him.

“You guys are doing this for no reason. What the hell was the point of this?” he said.

The looksmaxxing influencer lashed out at the flight attendants, calling them “little dogs” before taking his belongings and exiting the aircraft.

“Did they smash his face with a sledgehammer?” one asked after his in-flight confrontation went viral

Image credits: androgenic_/TikTok

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The video quickly sparked a wave of reactions online, with one social media user asking, “Dude went to Thailand to get facial surgery?”

“Wow why are these healthy young men getting plastic surgery??” one said, while another wrote, “Travel after surgery can be tricky; rules are there to prevent in-flight emergencies, not to shame passengers.”

One wrote, “He was cleared so what the f is there problem.”

“Are they practicing medicine? Are they doctors?” asked another.

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Androgenic, who is known online as Australia’s “number one ranked” looksmaxxer, was arrested last month while livestreaming to his fans from Fortitude Valley, Brisbane.

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Image credits: androgenic_/TikTok

Cops said they wanted to question him over a previous viral video, which appeared to show him shoving an older woman to the ground in front of a fast-food joint.

“So Androgenic’s being questioned for something. Don’t know the situation,” the streamer’s friend said as he filmed Androgenic about to get a pat-down.

The content creator was arrested during a livestream video last month

Image credits: androgenic_/TikTok

Queensland Police confirmed the arrest had been made in connection with an April 18 incident involving the streamer.

“A 25-year-old St Lucia man was subsequently issued with an infringement notice for public nuisance,” Queensland Police said in a statement.

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“He was also served with a banning notice from the safe night precinct of Fortitude Valley and Brisbane City for one month,” they added.

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Androgenic has thousands of fans following him on social media for his “looksmaxxing” tips, which include overusing steroids and using a hammer or blunt instrument to break, bruise, or change the shape of the bones in his face.

These practices have not been verified or advocated by doctors.

Image credits: 7NEWS Australia

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“Bone-smashing was a thing I tried while in Covid lockdown because I had nothing to do. People were talking about it so I thought I’d give it a try,” he told the Daily Mail earlier this month.

He acknowledged that it might seem “pretty extreme” to some people, but he believes it’s not “dangerous” if one is “smart about it.”

The streamer said he used to play video games all day before being drawn to looksmaxxing in 2019

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Before he was drawn to the idea of looksmaxxing in 2019, Androgenic said he used to play video games all day until his friend dragged him to a nightclub one night.

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“I just felt insecure and was a fish out of water. I felt like I was invisible in the crowd,” he told the outlet.

“I went home, and I instantly decided I had to change something,” he continued. “I was into going to the gym and being super into looks.”

Image credits: androgen.ic/Instagram

Androgenic also said in the same interview that he grew up in a world where he felt “no woman ever respected or liked [him].”

The first time a woman showed interest in him was when he was 19, the looksmaxxer said.

“Nowadays, women treat me better than men do,” he added.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Androgenic’s video from the Jetstar flight

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