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Looksmaxxer Androgenic Fights Flight Attendant And Gets Kicked Off Plane Shortly After Getting Plastic Surgery
Young man with compression bandage on face after plastic surgery, discussing looksmaxxer and androgenic issues.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Looksmaxxer Androgenic Fights Flight Attendant And Gets Kicked Off Plane Shortly After Getting Plastic Surgery

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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A heavily bandaged and swollen-faced Ronan Androgenic was kicked off a flight after getting cosmetic surgery, according to a video he uploaded on Wednesday, May 28.

The controversial Australian figure is popular online for his extreme looksmaxxing content, which is the internet’s obsession with maximizing one’s physical appearance.

Highlights
  • Ronan Androgenic, known online as Australia’s “number one ranked” looksmaxxer, recently shared a confrontation he had with two Jetstar flight attendants.
  • The heavily bandaged and swollen-faced influencer was kicked off the flight for looking too “drowsy.”
  • Earlier this month, the influencer spoke about his “looksmaxxing” tricks, which include using a hammer to change the shape of the bones in his face.

After the video of his in-flight argument went viral online, one social media user said, “Cabin pressure – his face would pop like a balloon mid-flight. No one wants to see that.”

RELATED:

    A heavily bandaged and swollen-faced Ronan Androgenic was kicked off a flight after getting cosmetic surgery

    Image credits: androgen.ic/Instagram

    Brisbane-based influencer Ronan Androgenic shared footage of himself getting booted off a Jetstar flight from Thailand.

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    The 25-year-old was on his way back home to Australia after fulfilling his trip’s agenda: going under the knife to alter his facial appearance.

    A TikTok video uploaded on Wednesday captured him having a heated confrontation with two flight attendants.

    Man with facial bandage claims he was kicked off flight after plastic surgery

    Image credits: androgenic_/TikTok

    “I’m getting kicked off my flight right now, apparently, because I didn’t put my medication in my carry-on bag,” said the groggy influencer.

    Androgenic had reportedly undergone waist liposuction and buccal fat removal about five days before boarding the flight.

    He claimed his doctor had medically cleared him to fly.

    Crew members expressed concern over Androgenic’s groggy, fresh-from-surgery look

    @androgenic_Couldn’t care less about hate comments or insults but when some jesters are actively fucking with my conscious experience and imprisoning me in a foreign country I may get angry..♬ original sound – androgenic
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    However, crew members were concerned about him, saying he looked too unwell and drowsy to be flying thousands of miles in the air.

    “Sir, your (communication) is not good and you’re not communicating with us clearly,” said one of the flight attendants. 

    After some back-and-forth, Androgenic claimed his procedures were non-invasive, and his doctor gave him the green light to fly about two days after the surgeries.

    Close-up of man with cheek suction comment after being kicked off flight

    Image credits: androgenic_/TikTok

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    Androgenic began swearing at the flight attendants when they refused to believe him.

    “You guys are doing this for no reason. What the hell was the point of this?” he said.

    The looksmaxxing influencer lashed out at the flight attendants, calling them “little dogs” before taking his belongings and exiting the aircraft.

    “Did they smash his face with a sledgehammer?” one asked after his in-flight confrontation went viral

    Looksmaxxer man wearing compression garment by pool outdoors

    Image credits: androgenic_/TikTok

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    The video quickly sparked a wave of reactions online, with one social media user asking, “Dude went to Thailand to get facial surgery?”

    “Wow why are these healthy young men getting plastic surgery??” one said, while another wrote, “Travel after surgery can be tricky; rules are there to prevent in-flight emergencies, not to shame passengers.”

    One wrote, “He was cleared so what the f is there problem.”

    “Are they practicing medicine? Are they doctors?” asked another.

    Tweet criticizing flight risk behavior of passenger after plastic surgery

    Image credits: IaPan71016

    Tweet advising to research surgery or medical tourism before going abroad

    Image credits: TheLegalMindset

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    Androgenic, who is known online as Australia’s “number one ranked” looksmaxxer, was arrested last month while livestreaming to his fans from Fortitude Valley, Brisbane.

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    Man showing facial swelling likely after plastic surgery

    Image credits: androgenic_/TikTok

    Cops said they wanted to question him over a previous viral video, which appeared to show him shoving an older woman to the ground in front of a fast-food joint.

    “So Androgenic’s being questioned for something. Don’t know the situation,” the streamer’s friend said as he filmed Androgenic about to get a pat-down.

    The content creator was arrested during a livestream video last month

    Man wearing compression garment and head wrap post plastic surgery

    Image credits: androgenic_/TikTok

    Queensland Police confirmed the arrest had been made in connection with an April 18 incident involving the streamer.

    “A 25-year-old St Lucia man was subsequently issued with an infringement notice for public nuisance,” Queensland Police said in a statement.

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    “He was also served with a banning notice from the safe night precinct of Fortitude Valley and Brisbane City for one month,” they added.

    Tweet explaining swelling due to facial surgery, not steward care

    Image credits: BeamRider100

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    Tweet questioning if stewards are doctors regarding medical practice

    Image credits: LAPanagoulia

    Androgenic has thousands of fans following him on social media for his “looksmaxxing” tips, which include overusing steroids and using a hammer or blunt instrument to break, bruise, or change the shape of the bones in his face.

    These practices have not been verified or advocated by doctors.

    Looksmaxxer androgenic engaged in a physical fight with flight attendant in public area

    Image credits: 7NEWS Australia

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    “Bone-smashing was a thing I tried while in Covid lockdown because I had nothing to do. People were talking about it so I thought I’d give it a try,” he told the Daily Mail earlier this month.

    He acknowledged that it might seem “pretty extreme” to some people, but he believes it’s not “dangerous” if one is “smart about it.”

    The streamer said he used to play video games all day before being drawn to looksmaxxing in 2019

    Portrait of young male looksmaxxer with wet hair and striped shirt

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

    Before he was drawn to the idea of looksmaxxing in 2019, Androgenic said he used to play video games all day until his friend dragged him to a nightclub one night.

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    Close-up selfie of young looksmaxxer with hand behind head

    Image credits: androgen.ic/Instagram

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    “I just felt insecure and was a fish out of water. I felt like I was invisible in the crowd,” he told the outlet.

    “I went home, and I instantly decided I had to change something,” he continued. “I was into going to the gym and being super into looks.”

    Muscular looksmaxxer posing shirtless with chains and watch

    Image credits: androgen.ic/Instagram

    Androgenic also said in the same interview that he grew up in a world where he felt “no woman ever respected or liked [him].”

    The first time a woman showed interest in him was when he was 19, the looksmaxxer said.

    “Nowadays, women treat me better than men do,” he added.

    Netizens had mixed reactions to Androgenic’s video from the Jetstar flight

    Screenshot of tweet about looksmaxxer wanting to save his life

    Image credits: StevenJLatham1

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    Tweet questioning why to disclose medications at airport in looksmaxxer incident

    Image credits: DavosBilderberg

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    Tweet joking about using face is ill as insult in looksmaxxer context

    Image credits: theOriginalOWL

    Tweet criticizing disruptive behavior on flights in looksmaxxer fight

    Image credits: MarkusStei21312

    Tweet sharing story of confiscated butter knife on flight in looksmaxxer incident

    Image credits: Doctor_Sploosh

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    Tweet explaining airline rights to deny boarding for medical reasons in looksmaxxer case

    Image credits: RangerRed02

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    Looksmaxxer passenger causes flight diversion after cardiac event post plastic surgery

    Image credits: lattebud

    Flight attendant and looksmaxxer conflict over passenger's health concerns during flight

    Image credits: Allexxiiix

    Concerns raised about looksmaxxer passenger needing more healing before flying

    Image credits: OUSoonersRulez

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    Looksmaxxer denied boarding due to unresponsiveness and disrespectful attitude

    Image credits: bernusmax

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    Flight crew cites swelling as reason to deny looksmaxxer passenger boarding

    Image credits: solitarycroc

    Looksmaxxer fights flight attendant and disrespects staff after plastic surgery

    Image credits: nivramayap

    Flight attendant comments on looksmaxxer falling off a truck after plastic surgery

    Image credits: MomsProllyMad

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    Criticism of looksmaxxer desperate for aesthetics and resulting flight incident

    Image credits: The1JRG

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    Comment on flying with swelling related to looksmaxxer plastic surgery issue

    Image credits: SergeyDurnov35

    Explanation on liability concerns for looksmaxxer fight and plastic surgery incident

    Image credits: camkupka

    Looksmaxxer discusses airline staff deeming post-op swelling unfit to fly

    Image credits: NaumanF41863

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    Twitter user questions airline staff assessing medical fitness to fly

    Image credits: RedboneDemo

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    Comment supports looksmaxxer was fine despite airline's decision

    Image credits: evilwayz

    Criticism of untrained airline staff over medical judgments

    Image credits: AshJC78NT1856

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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    slapdash1 avatar
    Slapdash1
    Slapdash1
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    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read the title a few times and couldn't make heads or tails. We are, indeed, rawdogging the fall of man

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    richardernsberger avatar
    Optimus Octopus
    Optimus Octopus
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His gonads are probably the size of a Higgs boson.

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    slapdash1 avatar
    Slapdash1
    Slapdash1
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read the title a few times and couldn't make heads or tails. We are, indeed, rawdogging the fall of man

    2
    2points
    reply
    richardernsberger avatar
    Optimus Octopus
    Optimus Octopus
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His gonads are probably the size of a Higgs boson.

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