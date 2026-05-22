5 Biggest Celebrity Transformations On Display At Louis Vuitton Event, As Concerning Scrutiny Peaks
There was plenty of star power at Louis Vuitton’s 2027 cruise collection show, where stars sat in the front row to see pieces created by Nicolas Ghesquière, the longtime creative director for the luxury fashion house.
Stars like Zendaya, Emma Stone, Cate Blanchett, HoYeon, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Misty Copeland, Amy Adams, Hannah Einbinder, and Ava DuVernay were seen chatting away and rubbing shoulders at the glamorous event, held at the Frick Collection, an art museum in New York City, on May 20.
Fans did not just react to their outfits; they began dissecting cheekbones and waistlines, claiming some of Hollywood’s biggest names no longer looked like themselves.
From Botox speculation surrounding Anne Hathaway to comments about Emma Stone looking “too thin,” and even unexpected backlash over Zendaya looking “whiter,” no star was safe from the online commentary.
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Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt delivered one of the boldest looks of the night, embracing the peekaboo trend with her underwear.
The actress, 43, wore a structured black-and-white Louis Vuitton ensemble featuring oversized architectural shoulders and graphic plaid-like patterns. Her cropped jacket was left open to reveal her black lace underwear underneath.
Fans, however, couldn’t appreciate her bold choice. They instead claimed she “lost her spunk.”
“Her face looks simultaneously rubbery and plasticky,” read one comment online.
Another wrote, “She’s lost her spunk, hope she starts loving and accepting herself now instead of going for more surgeries.”
“They are saying to each other-I’m starving how about you?” one commented on a video of Emily having a conversation with Cate Blanchett.
“I keep seeing pics from this event and every single person I have seen so far has an entire new face,” one said.
Another wrote, “And yet each one looks alike, it's uncanny and unsettling.”
Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly has been synonymous with Louis Vuitton for over a decade, being the brand ambassador for the luxury fashion house since 2014.
But at this year’s Cruise show, the conversation wasn’t about fashion; it was about her slender frame.
Social media quickly filled with commentary about her slender frame and speculation about whether she’s had any cosmetic work done.
“If there’s anyone who shouldn’t have messed with her looks, it’s Jennifer Connelly,” one said.
“Jennifer Connelly was one of the s*xiest women alive back in the 90’s,” another wrote. “Today at age 55, she's just trying to hard to stay attractive and ruining herself.”
“Jennifer has been starving herself for years,” claimed another. “She’s one of my favs but she needs to eat at my house and put on a few pounds!”
“They’re paying a terrible price,” another said about the stars at the show.
“I wonder why Jennifer went to all the trouble with weight loss only to dress like a hobo?”
“These celebs need better mirrors and fewer ‘yes’ men,” said another.
“The rich look like victims of famine and the poor are obese....’What the hell is going on?’” asked another exasperated user.
Emma Stone
The internet did not keep its cool when Emma Stone stepped out for the glitzy show.
The 37-year-old actress looked cool and cozy in a Louis Vuitton cardigan set, with her hair styled in a loosely waved auburn bob.
But the internet had a full meltdown over her look, asking, “What have they done to my girl?”
“Does she eat?” a social media user asked online.
“She looks hungry,” one said, while another wrote, “Too many touch ups, she doesn’t look like her anymore.”
“tf has she done to her FACE?” asked one flabbergasted fan.
“I probably would have wondered who this is without the caption,” wrote another. “Emma Stone looks different fr.”
“She looks sick,” she added.
Emma has previously spoken about how it’s different to be “keeping weight on.”
“It can be really challenging in today’s world for anyone—especially girls and women—to feel good about their bodies. No matter how things look from the outside, we can all be super critical of ourselves and of our image in the mirror,” she told Seventeen.com in 2014.
The Oscar winner said at the time that she had seen articles and comments about her weight that claimed she was “caving to pressure to be thin.”
“Keeping weight on is a struggle for me—especially when I’m under stress, and especially as I’ve gotten older,” she added. “That’s the way my genes have decided to go, and things will change as time goes on, as does everything.”
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway enjoyed date night with her husband, Adam Shulman, wearing a serpent-shaped 18k gold necklace with diamonds on the head and tail (retailing for $27,600).
Her shiny accessories complemented her gray dress from the fashion house’s fall 2026 collection.
She may have been one of the most talked-about faces of the night, but her ultra-defined cheekbones, taut skin, and other facial features have been the internet’s favorite topic of discussion for a while now.
“She looks botoxed,” one said, while another asked, “Has Anne Hathaway had plastic surgery?” after she took the 2026 Oscars stage in March, wearing a Valentino dress.
Similar claims were made after the trailer of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey was released earlier this month.
“Man, her acting’s REALLY trying to fight that Botox,” one said.
Another wrote, “Having Botox is like a disability for actors.”
The 43-year-old actress recently spoke about the rumors of having undergone cosmetic procedures and unabashedly spoke about a facelift.
“We’re at a time when people feel very confident in assuming what they think is fact, and sometimes what they think is accurate and sometimes it’s not,” she told Elle in an interview published on May 21.
She said normally she would have remained silent in such situations and “[lived] in the mystery” without drawing attention to herself. But the speculation “has gotten so loud that you do feel the need to just get your truth out there,” she said.
“And by the way, the other thing about all this is, I might still get a facelift someday,” she asserted.
The Mother Mary star said if these rumors had come earlier in her career, she wouldn’t have taken them the same way she does today.
“One of the things about younger me is she was really scared, and I think that fear made me harsh with myself,” she told the outlet.
“I shudder at the thought that I might have inadvertently been harsh with other people while I was being harsh with myself,” she added. “I actually get nauseous thinking about it.”
Zendaya
Zendaya arrived in a polished Louis Vuitton ensemble that ticked all the high-fashion boxes. While her look was minimal, the comments online were not.
The Euphoria star wore a gray silk minidress with long sleeves and a wide neckline that fell off one shoulder. The dress was paired with silk pointed-toe pumps and accessorized with oversized drop earrings.
One person claimed he looked like a “4yo playing dress up with mom's vintage 90's cowel neck blouse.”
“I’m so sick of Hollywood,” one said, while another wrote, “They literally turning her white, what happened to her cyrly wavy hair.”
Another agreed, saying, “I swear she gets whiter everytime i see her.”
“If your name is on the list you can show up wearing a garbage bag you'll still get photographed and escorted in,” wrote another.
In the past, claims about Zendaya having undergone plastic surgery were fueled by plastic surgeon Christopher Balinger, who has nearly 50K followers online.
But loyal fans dispelled the claims, saying, “Bro don’t you know we can make our nose even narrower with makeup?”
“Oh eff off. Zendaya has not had any surgery,” another claimed.
“She has not had any surgery,” another fan declared. “She won't even get her tooth straightened because she likes her imperfections.”