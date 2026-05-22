Anne Hathaway enjoyed date night with her husband, Adam Shulman, wearing a serpent-shaped 18k gold necklace with diamonds on the head and tail (retailing for $27,600).



Her shiny accessories complemented her gray dress from the fashion house’s fall 2026 collection.



She may have been one of the most talked-about faces of the night, but her ultra-defined cheekbones, taut skin, and other facial features have been the internet’s favorite topic of discussion for a while now.



“She looks botoxed,” one said, while another asked, “Has Anne Hathaway had plastic surgery?” after she took the 2026 Oscars stage in March, wearing a Valentino dress.



Similar claims were made after the trailer of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey was released earlier this month.



“Man, her acting’s REALLY trying to fight that Botox,” one said.



Another wrote, “Having Botox is like a disability for actors.”



The 43-year-old actress recently spoke about the rumors of having undergone cosmetic procedures and unabashedly spoke about a facelift.



“We’re at a time when people feel very confident in assuming what they think is fact, and sometimes what they think is accurate and sometimes it’s not,” she told Elle in an interview published on May 21.



She said normally she would have remained silent in such situations and “[lived] in the mystery” without drawing attention to herself. But the speculation “has gotten so loud that you do feel the need to just get your truth out there,” she said.



“And by the way, the other thing about all this is, I might still get a facelift someday,” she asserted.



The Mother Mary star said if these rumors had come earlier in her career, she wouldn’t have taken them the same way she does today.



“One of the things about younger me is she was really scared, and I think that fear made me harsh with myself,” she told the outlet.



“I shudder at the thought that I might have inadvertently been harsh with other people while I was being harsh with myself,” she added. “I actually get nauseous thinking about it.”

