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What is the smallest country in the world? Vatican City holds that title, a nation so tiny you can walk across it in an hour, yet it has its own army, currency, and postal system.

Monaco could fit inside New York City's Central Park. San Marino has been a sovereign nation for longer than most empires that tried to swallow it.

These are countries so small they barely register on maps. Some have populations smaller than a high school.

Some you've never heard of. All of them have something bizarre that makes them stand out. The combined land area of the 10 smallest countries in the world is barely larger than that of the state of Rhode Island, and yet they thrive.

If you think you know about countries, these 10 are about to change that.