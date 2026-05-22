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“Brevity is the soul of wit” or so the bard wrote, a concept that often reveals itself in the most mundane places, like a billboard. No one is stopping to read through six paragraphs about your new product, but a snappy slogan will get their attention. However, it’s important to never forget content, because without appropriate context, even a simple sign can be pretty confusing.

The laconically titled “Absurd signs” Facebook page is home to banners, road signs and posters that often raise many more questions than they answer. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the funniest ones and if you think you can shed some light on how some of these examples came about, share them in the comments section below.

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#1

Comical sign warning not to feed birds to avoid giant pigeons

Absurd signs Report

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    #2

    Store sign warns apples are not real with humorous disbelief

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    11points
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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like a challenge

    1
    1point
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    #3

    Funny conspiracy theory bumper sticker about misunderstanding

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    11points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or realise the earth is not the size of a potato!

    1
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    There is a whole field of study dedicated to how humans process written language in public spaces, and it turns out that most of the signs we walk past every day are quietly terrible. The good ones, though, the ones that actually work, share a handful of qualities that are worth understanding. And once you know what they are, you will never look at a handwritten coffee shop chalkboard the same way again.

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    The first thing a great sign does is earn your attention in the first two words. Research from the field of environmental graphic design confirms what common sense already suspects: people decide whether to keep reading within about a second and a half of their eyes landing on text.

    #4

    Funny employee attitude sign about not working just for money with handwritten reply

    Absurd signs Report

    11points
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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm also coming to keep warm as I can't afford to put the heating on at home

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    #5

    Funny red door sign with mistranslated panic carefully warning

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    #6

    Cat stuck in window with sign clarifying it is not stuck

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    That means the opening of a sign carries almost all of the weight. A sign that starts with "Please be advised that..." has already been lost. A sign that starts with "Careful:" or "Warning:" or even just a number has a fighting chance. After attention comes clarity, which sounds obvious until you realize how many signs fail at it completely.

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    #7

    Comical handicapped parking space marking altered to look like a Kardashian symbol

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    9points
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    #8

    Cat lying on wet floor near caution wet floor sign

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    9points
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    #9

    Quirky road sign warning lambs jump up from nowhere

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    9points
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    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're the opposite of dropbears.

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    Good signage writing shares a lot of DNA with good headline writing, which is a craft people have been studying seriously since at least the 1930s. The goal is to say exactly one thing. Not one thing and a related thing. Not one thing with a helpful clarification attached. One thing. The moment a sign tries to do two jobs, it does both of them badly. This is why the funniest signs you will ever see are usually ones where someone tried to add a disclaimer to a simple message and the whole construction collapsed into beautiful absurdity.

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    #10

    Sign stating closed for closure will reopen when open on glass door

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    9points
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    #11

    Duck looking at door with cardboard sign saying do not let the duck in

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    #12

    Funny dental sign showing cat opening mouth wide for patient instructions

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    9points
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    Tone is where signs get genuinely interesting. The register a sign chooses tells you everything about the relationship between the person who wrote it and the person reading it. Official signage tends toward the passive voice and formal language because it wants to feel authoritative and impersonal.

    #13

    Chalkboard sign humorously pointing ice cream right and cruel world left

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    9points
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    #14

    Absurd restroom sign with mermaid and cowboy icons saying just wash your hands

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    9points
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    #15

    Yellow sign humorously listing reasons for littering with all options checked

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    8points
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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We need this sign in my works break room

    1
    1point
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    Handmade signs, the kind you find taped to lampposts or stuck to office fridges, often swing hard in the other direction and become weirdly intimate. The most memorable signs tend to find a middle ground that feels like a real human being chose every word.

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    #16

    Paper sign incorrectly stating toilets are unavailable and to use customers

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    8points
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    #17

    Absurd notice for employees to wash hands or else do it yourself

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    8points
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    #18

    Quirky warning sign saying the future is dangerous and don't go further

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    8points
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    Brevity is not just a virtue in signage, it is essentially the whole game. Studies on reading behavior in public spaces consistently show that the longer a sign is, the smaller the percentage of people who finish it. Every additional word is a gamble. This is what makes the rare long sign that actually works so impressive. It has earned every syllable. It usually does this through humor, novelty, or a genuinely compelling opening that makes the reader feel like they will miss something important if they stop.
    #19

    Library book return sign with funny update about lonely Cathy and ferrets

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    #20

    Humorous restaurant sign memorializing Todd and announcing hiring

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    #21

    Absurd sign warning people are eating children and asking to leash dogs and clean up after them

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    8points
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    Humor, when it lands, is one of the most powerful tools available to anyone writing a sign. A funny sign gets read, remembered, and photographed. It gets posted online and seen by people who will never walk past the original.

    #22

    Funny sign explaining eagle Murphy is not hurt but incubating a nest

    Absurd signs Report

    7points
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    #23

    Humorous notice sign listing absurd creatures town of Madrid not responsible for

    Absurd signs Report

    7points
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    razill99 avatar
    Razill
    Razill
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good to know the large centaurs are still their responsibility.

    2
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    #24

    Funny bookstore sign labeling books as ones we pretend we've read

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    7points
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    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have read 3 of them.

    0
    0points
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    But humor in signage is notoriously hard to execute because it has to work on the first read, with no context, for an audience of strangers. The signs that pull this off tend to use one of a small number of techniques: subverted expectations, extremely specific absurdity, or deadpan delivery of something genuinely strange.

    #25

    Funny pain scale sign with humorous descriptions and illustrations

    Absurd signs Report

    7points
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    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Missing "Tis but a scratch".

    0
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    #26

    Funny blackboard listing absurd reasons for bad restaurant reviews

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    7points
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    #27

    Funny sign warning no emergency phone installed and no emergencies allowed

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    7points
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    The linguistics of humor is a real area of academic inquiry, and a lot of it applies directly to why that one sign outside a car wash makes everyone stop and take a picture. What all of this adds up to is that a truly well written sign is a small act of communication that respects the reader enough to be brief, clear, and occasionally delightful. The bad ones are everywhere. The good ones are worth celebrating.
    #28

    Humorous California store sign prices items at 951 for grand theft charge

    Absurd signs Report

    7points
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    #29

    Sign warning not to urinate on hand dryers in restroom

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    6points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dryers are horrible good at spreading germs!! Should be banned!

    0
    0points
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    #30

    Out of order sign stating removing it will not fix the problem

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    6points
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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll take my chances

    0
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    #31

    Funny caution icy sign advising to walk like a penguin on snowy sidewalk

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    6points
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    #32

    Electronic road sign humorously stating raccoon stole my wife

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    6points
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    #33

    Absurd pool sign banning persons with active diarrhea from entering pool water

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    6points
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    #34

    Humorous handwritten sign telling customers to stop licking fingers to count money

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    6points
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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd lick my fingers if I had money to spend

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    #35

    Warning sign near water stating crocodiles do not swim here with tropical background

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    #36

    Funny road sign for museum of fire with large smoke cloud

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    6points
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    #37

    Absurd evacuation plan with single sticky note labeled run

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    6points
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    #38

    Absurd sign invites anyone to use facilities including disabled and elderly

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    6points
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    #39

    Absurd sign warns those who throw objects at crocodiles must retrieve them

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    6points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Will be thrown at them?

    0
    0points
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    #40

    Funny absurd sign telling people to not breathe under the water

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    6points
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    #41

    Outdoor digital information sign with unreadable glitchy text

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    5points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Matrix dropped the ball in this one..

    2
    2points
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    #42

    Do not knock sign mounted on unremarkable white brick wall

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    5points
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    dougoneal avatar
    Science Nerd
    Science Nerd
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not responsible for bruised knuckles.

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    #43

    Humorous lost dog poster that says now you have seen this dog

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    5points
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    #44

    Absurd sign warning to beware of falling snakes in industrial area

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    5points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've had it with duck snakes on this duck bridge!

    1
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    #45

    Absurd store sign listing valentines candy candles pepper spray

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    #46

    Absurd sign encourages confidence like a 4 year old in a Batman shirt

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    5points
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    dougoneal avatar
    Science Nerd
    Science Nerd
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I need a Batman shirt for certain meetings. I’d even turn the camera on.

    0
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    #47

    Sign criticizing modern car manuals compared to older ones about battery warnings

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    5points
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    #48

    Blue road sign for town or location named Earth surrounded by trees

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    5points
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    #49

    Sarcastic workplace notice requiring employees to stop crying before returning to work

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    5points
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    dougoneal avatar
    Science Nerd
    Science Nerd
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then stop making the breaks so short.

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    #50

    Funny sign at truck yard about resume listing unwanted jobs

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    5points
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    #51

    Sign with confusing text eat kids free in restaurant promotion

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    4points
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    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    no thank you. all those chemicals and bad fats ...

    1
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    #52

    Humorous sign saying Friday the 13th is better than Monday

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    4points
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    #53

    Confusing directional sign with handwritten room number 317 between two ranges

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    4points
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    neilhenderson avatar
    Glix Drap
    Glix Drap
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look up (or down if that makes you happy).

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    #54

    Sign stating no public restroom due to horrific experiences

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    4points
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    #55

    Absurd sign warning wheelchair users to watch their step on stairs

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    4points
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    #56

    Car awkwardly parked over line with sticker about parking spots and underwear

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    4points
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    #57

    Funny toilet sign listing things not to flush including hopes, dreams, and ex's sweater

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    4points
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    #58

    Caution door opens sign on wooden door

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    4points
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    #59

    Funny neighbor's sign apologizing for putting love note on wrong car

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    4points
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    #60

    Absurd sign about alarmed door after 5pm with humorous handwritten note

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    4points
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    #61

    Humorous road sign saying bride under repair on highway

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    4points
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    #62

    Funny fire sign with chocolate, crackers, and marshmallows inside a red box

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    #63

    Hilariously absurd sign warns not to speak to sound engineer because he is deaf

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    4points
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    #64

    Funny warning sign about not taking laxatives and sleeping pills together

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    4points
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    #65

    Unusual note on ladder says not to move because person is in ceiling

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    4points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder how many times before sign?

    0
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    #66

    Comical bench plaque memorial for Dr George Maggs who disliked the path

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    4points
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    #67

    Humorous absurd sign showing weight limit 5 tons with seesaw illustration

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    4points
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    #68

    Confusing door signs say pull or push hard in handwritten note

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    3points
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    #69

    Funny gas pump sign warning milk is coming out

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    3points
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    haileystrong avatar
    random_frog_6846
    random_frog_6846
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’d like to know the story behind this one

    2
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    #70

    Sign for Julie's Family Restaurant humorously hiring spaghetti at $11.25

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    3points
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    #71

    Absurd warning sign about drinking alcoholic beverages before pregnancy causing pregnancy

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    3points
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    #72

    Absurd sign above urinals humorously separating wine and beer users

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    3points
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    #73

    Warning sign for peanuts placed in bulk bin of peanuts

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    3points
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    #74

    Library sign humorously stating not everything on the internet is true

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    3points
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    #75

    Sign saying buy one burger for price of two and get second burger free

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    3points
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    #76

    Man pointing at road sign showing directions to nuclear power plant and spider farm

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    3points
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    #77

    Humorous caution sign on floor saying watch your step or we'll laugh

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    3points
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    #78

    Humorous sign with emojis instructing to pronounce slowly

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    3points
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    #79

    Humorous guitar store sign listing songs not to play including Nirvana and Metallica

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    3points
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    #80

    Humorous wanted sign seeking partner to brush teeth with

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    3points
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    #81

    Absurd soap and shampoo dispensers mislabeled as soup and shampoo in bathroom

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    3points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Hot shower and soup please"

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    #82

    Donuts with sprinkles displayed alongside a donate sign

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    3points
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    #83

    Note apologizing for car damage with chocolates taped under it

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    3points
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    #84

    Microwave sign bans popcorn with preset button deactivated warning

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    2points
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