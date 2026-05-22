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“Brevity is the soul of wit” or so the bard wrote, a concept that often reveals itself in the most mundane places, like a billboard. No one is stopping to read through six paragraphs about your new product, but a snappy slogan will get their attention. However, it’s important to never forget content, because without appropriate context, even a simple sign can be pretty confusing.

The laconically titled “Absurd signs” Facebook page is home to banners, road signs and posters that often raise many more questions than they answer. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the funniest ones and if you think you can shed some light on how some of these examples came about, share them in the comments section below.

More info: Facebook