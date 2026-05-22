84 Hilariously Absurd Signs That Were Not Helpful At All, But No One Was Mad About It
“Brevity is the soul of wit” or so the bard wrote, a concept that often reveals itself in the most mundane places, like a billboard. No one is stopping to read through six paragraphs about your new product, but a snappy slogan will get their attention. However, it’s important to never forget content, because without appropriate context, even a simple sign can be pretty confusing.
The laconically titled “Absurd signs” Facebook page is home to banners, road signs and posters that often raise many more questions than they answer. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the funniest ones and if you think you can shed some light on how some of these examples came about, share them in the comments section below.
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There is a whole field of study dedicated to how humans process written language in public spaces, and it turns out that most of the signs we walk past every day are quietly terrible. The good ones, though, the ones that actually work, share a handful of qualities that are worth understanding. And once you know what they are, you will never look at a handwritten coffee shop chalkboard the same way again.
The first thing a great sign does is earn your attention in the first two words. Research from the field of environmental graphic design confirms what common sense already suspects: people decide whether to keep reading within about a second and a half of their eyes landing on text.
That means the opening of a sign carries almost all of the weight. A sign that starts with "Please be advised that..." has already been lost. A sign that starts with "Careful:" or "Warning:" or even just a number has a fighting chance. After attention comes clarity, which sounds obvious until you realize how many signs fail at it completely.
Good signage writing shares a lot of DNA with good headline writing, which is a craft people have been studying seriously since at least the 1930s. The goal is to say exactly one thing. Not one thing and a related thing. Not one thing with a helpful clarification attached. One thing. The moment a sign tries to do two jobs, it does both of them badly. This is why the funniest signs you will ever see are usually ones where someone tried to add a disclaimer to a simple message and the whole construction collapsed into beautiful absurdity.
Tone is where signs get genuinely interesting. The register a sign chooses tells you everything about the relationship between the person who wrote it and the person reading it. Official signage tends toward the passive voice and formal language because it wants to feel authoritative and impersonal.
Handmade signs, the kind you find taped to lampposts or stuck to office fridges, often swing hard in the other direction and become weirdly intimate. The most memorable signs tend to find a middle ground that feels like a real human being chose every word.
Brevity is not just a virtue in signage, it is essentially the whole game. Studies on reading behavior in public spaces consistently show that the longer a sign is, the smaller the percentage of people who finish it. Every additional word is a gamble. This is what makes the rare long sign that actually works so impressive. It has earned every syllable. It usually does this through humor, novelty, or a genuinely compelling opening that makes the reader feel like they will miss something important if they stop.
Humor, when it lands, is one of the most powerful tools available to anyone writing a sign. A funny sign gets read, remembered, and photographed. It gets posted online and seen by people who will never walk past the original.
But humor in signage is notoriously hard to execute because it has to work on the first read, with no context, for an audience of strangers. The signs that pull this off tend to use one of a small number of techniques: subverted expectations, extremely specific absurdity, or deadpan delivery of something genuinely strange.
The linguistics of humor is a real area of academic inquiry, and a lot of it applies directly to why that one sign outside a car wash makes everyone stop and take a picture. What all of this adds up to is that a truly well written sign is a small act of communication that respects the reader enough to be brief, clear, and occasionally delightful. The bad ones are everywhere. The good ones are worth celebrating.
Dryers are horrible good at spreading germs!! Should be banned!
I need a Batman shirt for certain meetings. I’d even turn the camera on.