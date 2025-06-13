Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Final Moment Captured”: Family Took Photo Inside Air India Plane Just Before Disaster Struck
Family smiling for a selfie inside Air India plane just before disaster struck, capturing a final moment together on board.
News, World

“Final Moment Captured”: Family Took Photo Inside Air India Plane Just Before Disaster Struck

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

A family of five smiled for a selfie before taking off for a new life in the UK. But their joy turned to horror within minutes as their Air India flight crashed with 242 passengers and crew onboard in the Indian state of Gujarat.

Their final family selfie now stands as a haunting memento.

“A final moment captured, never knowing it would be their last,” one commented online.

Highlights
  • A family of five took a heartbreaking selfie moments before the devastating plane crash.
  • They were on their way to London to start a new life together, with big hopes and dreams.
  • Their Air India flight crashed into a neighborhood, ending the lives of all the passengers, except one.
  • “When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared,” said the lone survivor.
BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    A heartbreaking selfie taken by a family of five moments before takeoff now serves as a tragic final memory

    Air India plane wreckage embedded in building after disaster, with police officer inspecting the final moment captured site.

    Image credits: Elke Scholiers/Getty Images

    The doomed Flight AI171on its way to Londonwas carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members while taxiing along the runway at Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday, June 12.

    Right before they were up in the air, Dr. Komi Vyas and her husband Dr. Prateek Joshi smiled for a selfie with their daughter Miraya, 8, and their twin sons Pradyut and Nakul, 5.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Air India plane approaching runway with landing gear down, moments before disaster captured by family inside plane.

    Image credits: Sudhirntv

    Dr. Komi had just resigned as a pathologist from a hospital in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

    She and her radiologist husband, who had been married for about a decade, were ready to begin a new chapter together in London.

    Dr. Prateek had been working in the UK for years and had reunited with his family just days prior to the tragedy.

    Doctors Komi Vyas and her three young children were relocating to the UK to live with her husband when the disaster struck

    Family smiling together indoors wearing traditional clothes in final moment captured inside Air India plane before disaster struck

    Image credits: KishorJoshi02

    Comment by Tiana Marie Morgan expressing hope that babies didn’t realize what was happening during Air India plane disaster.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    With their visas finally ready, the husband was prepared to take his wife and kids with him to London and start their new lives.

    “They were so happy,” their cousin Nayan Joshi said. “They’d been preparing for this move for a month.”

    Loved ones dropped the family off at the Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday, not knowing they were bidding them a final farewell.

    Thick black smoke rising over trees and buildings after Air India plane disaster moment captured by family.

    Image credits: Sudhirntv

    Comment expressing sadness and condolences after family photo inside Air India plane just before disaster struck.

    “They left for Ahmedabad yesterday to take the flight to London. Prateek had come here just two days ago to take his wife and children with him. Several other members of both families went to see them off,” Nayan said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In their final family selfie, the couple were captured sitting together, while their three kids beamed away in the same row before becoming victims to one of the deadliest aviation disasters in years.

    The family beamed from the same row before becoming victims to one of the deadliest aviation disasters in years

    Family taking a final moment captured photo inside Air India plane before the disaster occurred, smiling and seated together.

    Image credits: Prateek Joshi

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing sorrow about family loss in Air India plane tragedy with final moment photo captured inside plane.

    The flight took off from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in the afternoon hours of Thursday, with 169 Indian passengers, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese and one Canadian.

    Almost immediately after take-off, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and his co-pilot Clive Kundar gave a mayday call.

    The two highly experienced pilots had more than 9,000 flying hours combined.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Wreckage of Air India plane showing damaged engine and collapsed structure after final moment captured before disaster struck.

    Image credits: Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times

    The aircraft only reached a height of about 625ft before it descended into a residential neighborhood and exploded into a fireball around 33 seconds after takeoff.

    After crashing into a medical college dormitory for students, harrowing images captured the plane’s tail protruding from a building.

    Individuals on ground also tragically lost their lives, taking the victim count to more than 260.

    “They all went to paradise all together,” one commented online

    All the passengers aboard the London-bound flight lost their lives, except for one Indian-origin British-national, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.

    The 40-year-old called London his home for about two decades and was returning to his wife and child after visiting family in India.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He was seated in 11A, while his brother was seated in a different row on the same ill-fated flight.

    Family posing for final moment captured photo just before Air India plane disaster with children and smiling parents outdoors.

    Image credits: Deepak Pundaleekappa Kaladagi

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Monica McMillen reflecting on cherishing loved ones with a message about life's final moment captured before tragedy struck.

    The lone survivor was captured walking away from the devastating crash site with visible injuries.

    “Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly,” he told local news outlet Hindustan Times.

    “When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared,” said Vishwash Kumar Ramesh

    Rescue teams and crowds working amid debris and smoke at the Air India plane crash disaster site.

    Image credits: Stringer/Anadolu

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me,” he said from a hospital bed.

    “Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital,” he added.

    Vishwash’s younger brother, Nayan Kumar Ramesh, spoke from Leicester in the UK and said his survivor brother had “no idea” how he lived to tell the tale.

    “We were just shocked as soon as we heard it. I last spoke to him yesterday morning,” Nayan, 27, told The Guardian. “We’re devastated, just devastated. He said: ‘I have no idea how I exited the plane.’”

    “Can’t imagine the terror of the parents upon realizing the truth that they’re about to crash,” read one comment online

    Comment expressing sorrow for the family showing sympathy after final moment captured inside Air India plane before disaster.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing sadness for a family’s sacrifices lost in a tragic Air India plane disaster.

    Comment by Ken Ching with Top Fan badge, stating the meaning of Ohana as family and no one gets left behind.

    Comment expressing condolences for those lost in the Air India plane disaster and support for grieving families.

    Comment expressing sympathy for parents' fear and bravery inside Air India plane just before disaster struck family moment captured

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing sorrow over a family’s final moment captured inside an Air India plane before disaster struck.

    Family photo inside Air India plane capturing the final moment just before disaster struck, showing a heartfelt farewell.

    Alt text: Family inside Air India plane taking final moment captured photo just before disaster struck, highlighting a heartbreaking reminder.

    Family posing for final moment captured photo inside Air India plane just before disaster struck, showing emotional farewell.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Inday Gono reflecting on the final moment captured by family inside Air India plane before disaster struck.

    Comment expressing reflection on the final moments of a family captured in a photo inside an Air India plane before disaster.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    1

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT