"A Nation In Shock": Plane Headed For London Crashes In Residential Area With 242 Onboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional reporting by Avi Gopani

WARNING: This article contains details and images some readers may find distressing

An Air India passenger plane en route to the United Kingdom has crash-landed in Ahmedabad.

There were 242 people on board the flight, including two pilots and 10 cabin crew, which was traveling to London.

Local media are reporting that the crash occurred when the plane was taking off.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

The plane was due to land at London Gatwick Airport on Thursday evening

Share icon

Image credits: AdityaRajKaul/X

It has now been confirmed that the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner sent a Mayday call but did not respond to further attempts at contact.

The aircraft then crashed into the ground outside the airport perimeter, with footage shared on social media showing large dark plumes of smoke in the area.

Other footage has captured the exact moment the plane crashed and appears to show the aircraft descending towards buildings.

Share icon

Image credits: AdityaRajKaul/X

ADVERTISEMENT

It continues to drop and then there is a massive explosion, with flames billowing into the sky.

Officials have not yet commented on whether there are any reported casualties, but reports suggest people were taken to a nearby hospital.

Air India has confirmed that 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals were aboard the flight.

Share icon

Image credits: AdityaRajKaul/X

Rescue teams have been mobilized to the scene, with the plane crashing close to a civil hospital near the airport.

The hospital has declared an emergency, and all physicians’ holidays have been cancelled. Local media is reporting that 15 doctors have been injured in the crash on the ground.

More than 50 ambulances have reached the civil hospital near the airport, ABP News reported.

Unconfirmed reports also suggest that former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is thought to be aboard the plane, after his boarding pass was verified by ABP News.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials have not yet commented on the number of casualties

Very shocked to hear about the #AirIndia Ahmedabad-London flight incident near Ahmedabad airport. Praying for the safety of all passengers and crew. 🙏#PlaneCrash#Ahmedabadpic.twitter.com/jmKkgJbHeU — TVK Vijay Trends (@TVKVijayTrends) June 12, 2025

“Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025,” an Air India spokesperson said.

“At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Air India chairman N Chandrasekaran also released a statement sending his thoughts to all of those involved.

“With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India flight, AI 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today,” he said.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event. At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families.

“We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted. Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information.”

ADVERTISEMENT

An emergency center has been activated and a support team has been set up for families seeking information.

Share icon

Image credits: nitin_gadkari

India’s Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said he is “shocked and devastated” to learn of the crash.

“We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action.

Rescue teams remain at the scene amid a large emergency response

Thoughts with all affected. #AirIndiaCrash#ahmedabadplanecrash#Ahmedabad#ahmedabadairport 🚨 Heartbreaking News from Gujarat 💔 An Air India flight has crashed during takeoff near Meghani, Ahmedabad.

Rescue ops are underway — situation critical. 🙏 Let’s unite in prayers and… pic.twitter.com/C6I4Mklgxn — The Matrix (@thematrixloop) June 12, 2025

“Rescue teams have been mobilized, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement provided to local media, India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation confirmed the crash and Mayday call.

Share icon

Image credits: AdityaRajKaul/X

ADVERTISEMENT

“On 12th Jun, 2025, M/s Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB while operating flight AI-171 from (Ahmedabad to Gatwick) has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad,” the statement read.

“There were 242 person[s] on board the aircraft consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew. The aircraft was under the command of Capt. Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. Capt. Sumeet Sabharwal is a LTC with 8200 Hrs of experience.

“The copilot had 1100Hrs of flying experience. As per ATC, aircraft departed from Ahmadabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23.

Share icon

Image credits: AdityaRajKaul/X

ADVERTISEMENT

“It gave a MAYDAY Call to ATC, but thereafter no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC. Aircraft Immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on ground outside the airport perimeter.

“Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site.”

According to flight-tracking website FlightRadar24, the aircraft lost signal just seconds after takeoff.

The Boeing made a Mayday call shortly after take-off

Share icon

Image credits: flightradar24

“We are following reports of a crash of Air India flight #AI171 from Ahmedabad to London,” they said in an X post.

“We received the last signal from the aircraft at 08:08:51 UTC, just seconds after take off. The aircraft involved is a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with registration VT-ANB.”

The Chief Minister of Gujarat said on X that officials have been instructed to carry out “immediate rescue and relief operations” and to make arrangements on a “war footing.”

Share icon

Image credits: TARUNspeakss

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have also instructed officials to arrange a green corridor to transport the injured passengers for treatment and to ensure all necessary medical arrangements are made at the hospital on priority,” Bhupendra Patel said on X.

A statement from London Gatwick read: “We can confirm that flight AI171 that crashed on departure from Ahmedabad Airport today was due to land at London Gatwick at 18:25.”

Social media users have expressed their shock and sent thought to those involved

Share icon

Image credits: Hari_Govind1

Share icon

Image credits: NayakSatya_SG

Share icon

Image credits: bapon_85

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: VotreFinale

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: titli_rani

Share icon

Image credits: life_of_sigh_

Share icon

Image credits: 8nousername8

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Wahab1974

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: SrinivasanSS52