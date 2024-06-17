"I’m Lucky To Be Here": Gordon Ramsay Flooded With Recovery Wishes After Harrowing Accident

ADVERTISEMENT

Gordon Ramsay revealed that he is “bruised up” after a terrible accident and had an extremely important message to share with his audience as a result of it.

Celebrities and well-wishers, including his daughter Holly, flooded his comments section with messages for his speedy recovery.

The 57-year-old Michelin-starred chef took to Instagram to recount a harrowing cycling accident he had while he was in Connecticut. As he shared the experience, he also emphasized the crucial role his helmet played in saving his life.

Gordon Ramsay narrated a terrible cycling accident he had in Connecticut while sharing a video on Saturday ahead of Father’s Day

Image credits: Gordon Ramsay / Instagram

“With #FathersDay tomorrow I have very important message for all the dads out there… WEAR A HELMET ! This week I had a really bad accident while riding my bike in Connecticut,” he wrote in the video’s caption.

During the video, the Scottish celebrity raised in England took a moment to lift his chef’s whites to reveal the purple bruising on his torso.

“You know how much I love cycling and triathlons and Ironman [races] etc and this week, unfortunately, I had a really bad accident and it really shook me and honestly I’m lucky to be here,” he said in the video.

The celebrity chef said he did not break any bones but sustained bruises, which he revealed to his audience in the clip

Image credits: Gordon Ramsay / Instagram

Image credits: Gordon Ramsay / Instagram

“Those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses in the hospitals looked after me this week, they were amazing but honestly, you’ve got to wear helmets,” he continued.

“I don’t care how short the journey is. I don’t care … these helmets cost money, but they’re crucial, even with a kid’s short journey, they’ve got to wear a helmet,” he added.

“Now, I’m lucky to be standing here. I’m in pain. It’s been a brutal week. And I’m sort of getting through it,” he went on to say.

“Unfortunately, I had a really bad accident and it really shook me and honestly I’m lucky to be here,” said the Michelin-starred chef

The Hell’s Kitchen star revealed that he is “doing ok” and didn’t break any bones while on his bicycle. Although he didn’t sustain any major injuries, he wrote in the caption, “I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato.”

He also took a moment to thank the medical staff who looked after him in the aftermath of the accident.

“I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawerence + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out, but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life. Have a great Father’s Day and be safe Gx,” he wrote.

Gordon’s 24-year-old daughter Holly commented on his post, saying, “Love you so much xx.”

The 57-year-old star emphasized the importance of wearing helmets no matter how short the journey is

Before and After pics of Gordon Ramsay bike helmet. Wow. pic.twitter.com/joqdQ06sJB — Adrian (@squawk_hawk) June 16, 2024

“Glad you’re okay! Thank God for that helmet,” said talk show host Dr. Phil.

Chef Aarón Sánchez said, “Jefe I am beyond grateful for this message and that you’re OK. Sending so much love. Happy Father’s Day,” while MasterChef contestant Sarah Faherty wrote, “Oh my goodness, chef! I’m so glad you’re okay! Get some rest and feel better soon.”

“The way my heart sank when you lifted your shirt!! The world needs you chef!!” commented Chef Jordan Torrey. “Beyond happy to hear you are going to be okay, and thank God for that helmet! Happy Father’s Day and speedy recovery goat!!”