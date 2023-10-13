So one internet user wanted to hear from others what little, unplanned actions ended up having consequences far beyond what they may have expected. People share their stories, from happy to sad. So get comfortable as you scroll through and be sure to upvote the ones that resonated the most with you. If you have an experience that is similar, share it in the comments section below.

#1 I was planning to spend $2.49 on a breakfast sandwich and go home to do some chores. They had a 2 for $3 breakfast sandwich deal. I brought the 51 cent bonus sandwich to a homeless friend. He had a tiny stray puppy following him around and asked me to bring her to the shelter because he couldn't feed her and himself. She became my best friend for 13 1/2 years! I'll love you and miss you forever baby dog!!

#2 The water main leading into the house burst, requiring the contractors to lay a new pipe from the street into the first floor. I had to clear everything out, and then go get jugged water to last a week for a family of 4.



I asked to take the afternoon off work so I could take care of this, and they said it would be a writeup for unexcused absence. This pissed me off to no end because I had recouped hundreds of thousands of dollars that my predecessor had lost, and generally unfucked their processes. Not really intending to quit, I rage applied to jobs just to blow off steam and landed a new job with a $30,000 pay boost, WFH, and complete schedule flexibility.

#3 I went in on my day off work thinking I had a shift that day , I didn’t but they were short staffed for the lunch rush so I stayed for a few hours . I ran into my childhood friend who moved away 15 years prior .. we are now married with kids

#4 I made a left turn instead of a right turn when I noticed restaurant I liked had closed. I reopened it and 35 years later we are still going strong. It's not especially heartwarming but it changed my life as well as my wife, my kids and 28 employees lives.

#5 Knocked on the wrong dorm room in college.A guy answered he asked if I was there for the card game I said “sure.” And ended up meeting an amazing girl. We’ve been together for 25 years

#6 Not my life but my neighbors..



From 7-13 I consumed and played football religiously with my neighbor, james (he was 2 yrs younger). On a random day at 13, a couple of us neighbor kids were camped out on the sidewalk waiting for James to finish dinner.



James dad was always a weird kind of guy, from my recollection of him, and I don't think he had a job at the time.



Either way, we're camped out waiting for his dinner to pass and his dad comes out. Walks up to us, (3 boys) and starts going into a rant about us leaving his property and that James wouldn't be out after dinner.



Being the little d**k I could be, I let him know this was a public sidewalk.



Just like that, he plucked me off my bike while fully choking me, drags me up the driveway, hoists me higher into the air, by my throat, pressed up against a truck in his garage. He mumbles some words to me, which I dont recall, then heaves me into his driveway like a guy throwing a bale of hay.



Obviously I go home, tell parents, they call the cops and about 4 hrs later that night at about 10, they literally cuff that guy in front of my window and haul him away.



James mom, files for divorce, and marries a strength coach at a big time college. I lose touch with the kid as my parents also divorce shortly after and I move.That coach ends up putting James on a program for lifting, drills and such and he ends up being the most prolific running back and lineback to ever walk the halls of his HS. He goes on to being the most prolific linebacker to ever play for his div 1 college (one of the best defenses in the country), and then goes pro.



Kid went straight to the top after the incident with his dad assaulting me. Good kid, totally deserved everything he ever accomplished.



James if you see this, you're the f*****g man.

#7 Went for a coffee with a friend before he went out to pitch a tv show in LA. He asked what I was up to and I mentioned the comic book I was planning to write. His pitch went well and the studio asked if he had any sci fi ideas. He pitched my idea and a month later I was in LA with a bunch of agents and managers wanting to sign me.

#8 I was solo travelling to Peru at the end of 2019 and spent a week in Cusco doing a trek and visiting Machu Picchu. At the end of the trip, I had a 6 hour layover in Lima where a guy who I was practicing Spanish with met me at the airport so we could hang out in person.



We really hit it off and knew we wanted to be more than friends but circumstances (like living in two different countries) didn't make it possible. As I was getting ready to board my next flight to Mexico, security asked where my entrance stamp to Peru was.



I said it's in my passport of course. But it wasn't. I didn't have an entrance stamp into the country, therefore I couldn't leave the country.



So I called my Spanish practicing partner and told him the situation. He came back to the airport and we ended up spending 4 more days together because it was Friday and the immigration office was open Monday (for me to get my stamp) and then I was rescheduled to fly out Tuesday.



It was an amazing four days.



Long story short, we are now married almost 4 years later!

#9 I got into some trouble while very, very drunk.



When I got sober I wrote a thank you note to someone who treated me really well and urged me to get help.



He was friends with the editor of the local newspaper and thought my letter was well written. He asked if he could show her and I said yes, then kinda forgot about it.



A few months later the editor came to find me to offer me a part time job filling in for someone.



I've been working in journalism ever since. The pay sucks but I love it.

#10 I accidentally logged into my ex-girlfriends Facebook on my PC only to see messages pop up with f**k plans with her co-workers.



The next morning I pretended I went to work, but I really went to Uhaul, then I waited for her to leave for work and then I packed all my stuff and I drove to my landlords and explained I'm paying my half of the remainder on the lease.



I had also printed out the FB conversations and left them in the kitchen.



6 years together to complete silence in less than 24 hours. Never spoke a word to each other.



That changed my life because it allowed me to take any job I wanted, nothing held me back. I can still feel the October air blowing on my face as I drove away in my Uhaul without a care.

#11 Working in a large state park as a guide/docent while finishing up my geology degree. Was only interested in science. Talking about rock types and tectonics and what not.

It got cold and windy FAST, and snow started coming down and soaking my clothes. I admittedly was not prepared, and ducked into a cabin I came across that I thought would be empty. It wasn’t. There was a historical interpreter doing traditional chair seat weaving in the cabin. Fire in the hearth and all. He said, “take your shoes off and stay a while.”

Let’s just say “multiple” years later, I own one of the most respected furniture restoration businesses in the state and specialize in antique Appalachian rockers. Visit the old man in the nursing home weekly. I go out to the cabin once a month or so to relax and demonstrate to passersby.

Took my shoes off and stayed a while.

P.S. Geology is still cool.

#12 I was 10 and my mother had passed away from cancer 3 years prior so I was living with my drug addict father for those three years. We had moved to so many different places and I switched school so many times I lost count. The last place i lived with him was this above garage apartment in a s**t hole town that we rented from some 80 year old lady. Because I had no real oversight at that age I pretty much did whatever I wanted. I would stay out till the early mornings ridding my bike and hanging with friends in some very shady parts of town. I would regularly shop lift from stores. I was the definition of a feral child who gave no f***s about anything. My living situation was terrible, no food and clothes that didn't fit me because we had no money to buy new ones. I was going to school and failing all my classes and so behind. I would regularly show up to class whenever I felt like it or sometimes not at all. My morning routine for class was wake up when I felt like it, ride my bike across town and stop by a grocery store and just walk around eating food from the bakery then leaving.



My dad was full blown strung out on crack and owed everyone money even local drug dealers who would show up at all times of the day and night. They would bang on the door screaming for my dad and I would have to answer for him saying he was at work or out doing stuff. At this time I didn't really have any immediate family to rely on except my older brother who at the time, had no idea of my living conditions as he was in his early twenties. One morning I woke up from school on time for once, but had forgotten to switch my clothes over to the dryer. I switched them over and went back to sleep. Woke up around 10 am and as I was about to head to school I decided to leave out of the front door instead of the back door like I normally did. I never used the front door because I worried some drug dealer would be standing there waiting and looking for my dad. Well for some reason or another I decided to use the front door and as soon as I opened the door it was local sheriff with two guys standing there.



I figured they were there due to truancy issues with school however come to find out, they were serving an eviction notice. Apparently my dad had been threating to harm this 80 year old lady and not paying rent. The sheriff asked for my dad and if she could come inside to which I said sure. She seen the state of our house and myself and asked if there was a way to get ahold of my dad or a family member. The first person that came to mind was my older brother and he was there in half an hour after talking to he cop on the phone. He showed up and after never seeing where i lived took one look at me and said "get your stuff and put it in my truck, you're not staying with your dad anymore".



I felt the such an overwhelming joy of happiness when he said that and moved my s**t out of that house so fast . I went form having a U Haul full of stuff to two small card board boxes worth of belongings. I stayed with him for a few months till my moms sister was contacted and took custody of me. She did so much to change the course of my life. She put me into therapy, gave me a safe and normal home environment to live in and helped guide me through my teenage years into adult hood. Now I'm married with a wife and kid, stable six figure income, living overseas, and pretty damn happy. Its nice to not be so poor and wanting of things and its even better my own child doesn't have to experience what I did growing up.

#13 Applied to, got into and accepted the completely wrong school. I had done all the research and taken tours of the campus of a school by a very similar name but ended up applying to the wrong one by accident. Never did end up applying to the first school I meant to apply to. It ended up being the best mistake of my life, met amazing people explored a part of the state I had never considered and got a degree from a program I wasn’t aware existed but was very engaging nonetheless.

#14 My mum broke her arm and I moved in to help her...I was in a bad place in my life and we both think she saved ME...was doing way too many drugs etc now I'm actually happy :)

#15 i didn't sign up for enough optional courses in high school because nothing interested me. I By chance got put into Biology among several other options. and got an awesome teacher who made me love the subject. i constantly got really high grades that carried me all the way to university. now im getting into prehospital medical care. I have zero clue what i'd be doing if not for that little bit of luck back then.

#16 Accidentally accepted a friend request of (my now husband) thinking it's another guy I knew with a similar name. I was ignoring the request before. And the rest is history. Married 12 years now with two kids.



The website was orkut. If any of you are old enough to remember it. 🤭

#17 I had a serious health scare with physical symptoms to the point that I believed I had developed cancer, so did my husband.



During the first week of doctors appts. he revealed his work affair with a 28-year-old colleague to me and ended our marriage over her.

Then I found out I don’t have cancer! Just something that can be repaired easily with minor surgery. Best day of my life, and he was with her when I got the news 😜

Right after, he actually used my medical situation to try to coax her away from her live-in partner at the time - so she ended their affair. They still work together every day. He looks deeply unhappy now.



I feel so healthy now, getting healthier every day, and I’m really excited for the next chapter in my life!

#18 Dropped my phone from my bed onto the floor and the screen (with the protecter) COMPLETELY shattered. Which is weird because I’ve dropped my phone from bigger heights and bad angles and there’s usually just dents in the protecter.



Anyways, I’m out a phone and super broke, don’t have the $$$ to get it fixed right away. None of my friends have extra phones so I post on my then-company’s slack channel asking if anyone has a spare phone I can borrow, just for calls and texts, nothing fancy, and I’d be super grateful. Was also going through a terrible heartbreak where I’d been love bombed and then dropped in a second. Just an awful time.



So one person responds to my shot in the dark and offers this extra phone he has. I have no clue who he is or what he even does in the company, even though I have several friends in the company. We’d never met because we both worked remotely and no one ever mentioned him to me. Our departments were also very different so there was no interaction ever. I was also bit confused why he’d offer a phone to someone he didn’t even know. Thought he was too trusting lol.



Anyways, he couriers me the phone, I end up needing it for longer as I save up, and we finally meet up in person a few months later. Long story short, it’s been a couple years and he became my best friend and then my SO. For the first time in my life, I know what healthy, unconditional love is, he is the embodiment of love that keeps on giving. I grew up seeing an abusive marriage so my idea of love and relationships was completely skewed (still learning in progress). But with him, my heart’s calm. He’s my biggest fan and my rock whenever the going gets tough. There’s no one like him. I don’t know anyone as generous in love as he is.



I remember that time and being absolutely gutted that not only had I got my heartbroken in the most miserable way but my phone freakishly completely broke from the shortest of falls, all in the matter of a week. I felt so unlucky for the longest time. But looking back now, I’m so so glad my phone broke that day (and my then-bf ghosted me). Or there was just no way I’d have ever met the love of my life.

#19 A good friend of mine was struck by a car and killed. This allowed me to look at my life with a new perspective: if I was hit by a car and killed, would I be happy with what I did with my life?



The answer was “no”. So I sold everything I owned and moved across the country to New York City with three suitcases.



It’s been the best decision I’ve ever made. I’m so much happier, I’ve met the love of my life, and the only regret I have is wondering why I didn’t do this sooner.

#20 My Dad stubbed the tip of his finger and had a hematoma under his nail. A blood clot travelled to his brain and gave him a stroke and heart attack. He turned into a veggie.





Small things, like a fingernail...big things like his life, and his family's life.

#21 My third child in April of this year at 20 months old began losing all of his abilities like walking, crawling, and even sitting up on his own in a matter of weeks and was diagnosed with a rare terminal genetic disease called krabbe disease. My wife and I had no evidence in either of our families to suggest that either of us could have been carriers of this disease, and both of our older children do not have it, so it completely blindsided us. My state of South Carolina did not test for krabbe disease when my son was born, just like 39 other states in the US, so it wasn't caught on a screening. If caught on a newborn screening, a stem cell transplant can allow the child to live a fairly normal life for many years before the disease takes over. It's very rare for children who already have symptoms to be eligible for a transplant, but miraculously, my son was in a gray area for the opportunity. We traveled 10 hours from home to Pittsburgh for the chance. They said with the transplant he would most likely lose all movement in his arms and legs and may not be able to breathe on his own, but without the transplant, he would most likely pass away by the end of the year. We had 24 hours to make the choice. We have been here for 5 months, away from work and our two daughters and family, and my son has gone through the transplant successfully and is recovering pretty well. He has defied all odds and can move his arms and legs and hold his head up fairly well. We are hoping he can get into a clinical trial going on right now for gene therapy to search for a cure since the transplant is only a bandaid used to prolong his life. We went from never knowing what leukodystrophy was or krabbe disease to it encompassing our entire lives in an instant.



In addition to going through this journey that no child or family should have to go through, we are trying our best to spread awareness however we can. My son has a page that we use to update and spread awareness. It's called Prayers for Arthur, hope for a cure. He's such a sweet boy, and we will do whatever we can to keep him with us in hopes a cure is found. We want everyone to have all the information we didn't have. No family should have to endure this.

#22 Covid. I hate to say it but Covid changed my life. Moved back in with my folks in 2020 on a whim as I was getting depressed living alone and after getting laid off from a crappy job that barely kept me above water.



Managed to get a good gig in tech working from my parents’ home. Cause everything was shut down I spent my time with my family and on inexpensive activities like walking/hiking, and saved pretty much 80% of my take home (my mother cooked and my parents insisted I save all my money- for once I listened).



Paid off my consumer debts. I then got recruited for a higher paying job in 2021 and managed to save enough to buy a car and a house in 2022 (I genuinely used to think purchasing property wasn’t in the cards for me). Managed to get an additional contract on the side and my money woes are gone.



None of this was planned and none of this would have happened without the weirdness of the whole Covid situation (world shutting down, v low interest rates which fuelled the tech hiring boom, work from home, etc)

#23 My mother went to the doctor for a routine exam and her doctor noticed a bump on her arm my mom passed off as a cyst. She removed the bump, which she also believed was a cyst and sent it for a biopsy to be safe.



Results came back and they weren’t really sure what to make of it. It wasn’t cancer but it wasn’t nothing either.



Turns out she had a very rare cancer that appeared benign but behaved malignant.



The doctors had no idea how to treat it, even reaching out to other doctors all over the world.



She died two years later once it had spread all over her body.



The kicker is they believe if the initial bump would’ve been left alone it wouldn’t have spread and killed her.



It’s been 2 years, 5 months and 17 days since she’s been gone and I will never stop missing her.

#24 Getting my class A commercial drivers license.



Basically tried the majority of work that an individual can get into with a ged. Randomly searched the internet for truck driver jobs out of curiosity. Top of the list was a small form to fill out. A recruiter called me within 5 minutes. They set me up with a bus ticket to their training facility 2 states over and lodging for the duration.



All I had to do was bring enough cash and clothes for a week. They paid enough to feed myself the rest of training. Had an over the road job lined up for me right out of training. All I had to do was stick it out with that company at least a year to cover training cost.



Boom, entry into a skilled labor field at damn near no up front cost, and a guaranteed minimum 1 year of incredibly valuable experience. This was back in 2008.



And for what it’s worth. I didn’t even own my own vehicle yet back then. And I only tried manual transmission vehicles twice for maybe 10 minutes total prior to learning how to drive a 10 speed.



Now, I can simply email or walk into a job that interests me with my resume and my experience speaks for itself. I don’t have to sell myself to an employer. They have to sell the job to me.



Currently about to start up with a local company less than a 5 minute drive from home. Hauling mostly oversized loads up into and out of the mountains. It’s the highest starting wage I’ve ever had, with a guaranteed multiple $/hr raise once I demonstrate I can do everything they’ll need me to do.



Moral of the story, don’t be afraid to try something new or different. You might just be great at it.

#25 My parents made a typo on my FAFSA, Saying my stepdad made $500,000 a year, not $50,000 a year. We discovered the mistake too late and all funding was gone. This was in 2005 when FAFSA was first come first serve. I couldn't go to college like my whole graduating class. I was depressed and humiliated. Then my aunt stepped up and invited me to come live with her in Europe for a year. Needless to say I went and had one of the most amazing years of my life, and I had a hell of an essay for when I applied for colleges the next year. I got a ton of aid and excelled in college. I paid off my loans 6 years after graduation. Needless to say I did my own FAFSA from then on, and just asked my parents for their taxes each year.



All from a typo that I didn't even make.



Edit: forgot to mention the year I was in Europe, my mom and stepdad split, so I didn't even need tov include his $50k on my FAFSA. This was back in the day when FAFSA included "separated" as a parent designation. They didn't have to be divorced yet. I ended up rolling in aid. I heard they killed that clause.

#26 Almost failed out of college. Tried to up my GPA by doing research WAY too early in my academic career. Met a professor who didn’t even work at my Uni. Had a brief conversation with him in lab and he said “you’d make a great professor one day”. Changed the course of my life. Scraped by with my BS. Was one of the top students in my MS. Got a 4.0 for my PhD with several first-author papers. Now work for one of the top profs in my field, I’m talking top 3%. That conversation was over 10 years ago. Thank you Dmitry. I would’ve never met you if I wasn’t failing.

#27 Went to a party in November 2017 for a friend of mine expecting/wanting to see my ex there. I did see him, and we did talk, but the friend whose party I went to was the one I actually ended up with. We had barely spoken before that, but he actually approached me first, totally innocently, thanking me for coming to his party and we made plans for 2018 New Year’s with friends. From then we talked daily, sometimes for 10+ hours.



I showed up late at 2am New Year’s Day after work held me back and he was waiting for me after everyone else but one friend left, he did know I’d be late though. We kissed that night, and though we’re not together anymore we had a great 2.5 year relationship, and we now have a beautiful 2 year old child. Though we didn’t work out as lovers I can confidently say he’s a great father and still one of my best friends.

#28 My brother asked out a girl when they were 17.



My brother started dating this random girl. He needed a job so he started working t the company where her family worked. Next year I needed a summer job so they got me a job at the same company. I liked the job and kept working at the company long after my brother and her broke up. At 21 took a job in another state to further that career and moved 700 miles away from home. Now my partner, all my friends, my hobbies, everything that is my adult life is because of that move.



My brother randomly dating a girl for a year when we were teens changed literally everything about my life.

#29 Ruptured my Achilles tendon.



As a result, I got very VERY depressed, sought help and entered therapy and consistently went for two years. It was so worth it. I figured out what I wanted with my life, and living where I was living wasn’t it. I had a great job. But I moved to San Diego shortly after, got an even better job and have never been happier.