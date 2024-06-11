ADVERTISEMENT

For many of us, Father's Day is that magical time of year when we frantically try to search for the perfect present for our dads. Ah, the struggle to find something for a man who claims to have everything he needs. Every year, it's the pressing question: What should I get? Is a "World's Best Dad" mug good enough, or will it be another gadget he pretends to understand?

Well, fathers deserve something better than a panic-bought gift. So, let's step up our game, Pandas, with these unique present ideas that we’ve compiled for the 2024 edition of Father’s Day gifts. From creative handmade cards to funny, customized t-shirts, there's something for every kind of dad here. Hopefully, this list will inspire you to get a lovely, well-thought-out present for your dad.

#1

My 12-Year-Old Daughter Illustrated A Portrait Of Me And Put It On A Mug For Father's Day

My 12-Year-Old Daughter Illustrated A Portrait Of Me And Put It On A Mug For Father's Day

austinmiles Report

#2

I'm A Stepfather And My 7-Year-Old Daughter Has Never Seen Me Cry, Until Today... When She Gave Me My Father's Day Gift

I’m A Stepfather And My 7-Year-Old Daughter Has Never Seen Me Cry, Until Today... When She Gave Me My Father’s Day Gift

Darkkwraith Report

#3

I Took My Dad To His First Paint And Sip For Father's Day. His Smile Melts My Heart

I Took My Dad To His First Paint And Sip For Father's Day. His Smile Melts My Heart

kykolka Report

Giving someone thoughtful presents and gestures is a lovely way to express your affection. And special occasions like Father’s Day or Valentine’s Day provide us with the perfect opportunity to pamper the valuable people in our lives.

Oh, the joy you feel when you see the happiness on your brother’s face when he unwraps the PS5 or that big, warm hug you receive from your bestie when you gift her the Taylor Swift concert tickets. But here’s the thing: it’s not always easy to buy the right item for your loved ones. Especially for fathers and grandfathers.
#4

My Dad Is In Love With His Father's Day Surprise (Hard To Tell Behind The Emotionless Face He Always Has)

My Dad Is In Love With His Father’s Day Surprise (Hard To Tell Behind The Emotionless Face He Always Has)

BeerAndBadTattoos Report

#5

Got This For Father's Day. My Dad Was A Locksmith And I Miss Him Everyday. A Great Reminder Of How Amazing A Man He Was. Happy Father's Day

Got This For Father’s Day. My Dad Was A Locksmith And I Miss Him Everyday. A Great Reminder Of How Amazing A Man He Was. Happy Father's Day

Balefire68 Report

#6

The Father's Day Gift I Made For My Dad. He Loves Taking Pictures And Was Always Behind The Lens When I Was A Kid

The Father's Day Gift I Made For My Dad. He Loves Taking Pictures And Was Always Behind The Lens When I Was A Kid

dm19925 Report

Each dad plays a unique and important role in their families and communities. There are nearly 72 million fathers across the USA, 29 million of whom are also grandfathers. Every year, many people recognize and honor their dad’s contributions and sacrifices on Father’s Day.

Interestingly, it’s not celebrated on the same day all around the world. In countries like the US, Canada, and UK Father’s Day is on the third Sunday of June. In Australia and New Zealand, it’s on the first Sunday of September. Germans celebrate it on Ascension Day (40 days after Easter). In Thailand, it’s on December 5th, which is also the birthday of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
#7

My Daughter Showed Me The Rings Of Saturn With Her Telescope This Morning For Father's Day

My Daughter Showed Me The Rings Of Saturn With Her Telescope This Morning For Father's Day

CounterStreet Report

#8

I'd Say I Knocked It Out Of The Park This Father's Day

I'd Say I Knocked It Out Of The Park This Father's Day

ceilingsmasher Report

#9

Father's Day Present Came In Today

Father's Day Present Came In Today

Flare200 Report

If you are a person who purchases something way ahead of time, chances are the huge number of choices might make you feel overwhelmed. But if you are someone who rushes to get something at the last minute, chances are you will end up with something disappointing. So, how do you make a choice?
#10

My Daughter Baked These Pretzels For Father's Day

My Daughter Baked These Pretzels For Father's Day

Tech-no Report

#11

This Father's Day Card Made By My 14-Year-Old

This Father's Day Card Made By My 14-Year-Old

BigAssHamm Report

#12

I Painted My Dad's Favorite Picture Of Our Dog For Father's Day. This Is Sledge  

I Painted My Dad's Favorite Picture Of Our Dog For Father's Day. This Is Sledge  

holi_canoli Report

According to the annual survey by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Prosper Insights & Analytics, Father’s Day spending is expected to reach a whopping $22.4 billion in 2024.

Americans buying gifts and festivities for the special occasion are expected to spend an average of $189.81. This is only slightly less than the record of $196.23 set last year. This year, people between the ages of 25 and 34 are going to be the highest spenders.
#13

My Father's Day Card Was A Rickroll. He Got Me, But Proud Daddy Moment

My Father's Day Card Was A Rickroll. He Got Me, But Proud Daddy Moment

Legnanarok Report

#14

Friend Decided Cash Was Boring, So He Made This As A Father's Day Present At Staples

Friend Decided Cash Was Boring, So He Made This As A Father's Day Present At Staples

Sarbanes_Foxy Report

#15

I Asked My Daughter For A Keyboard For Father's Day (Australia), I Think She Dad Joked Me

I Asked My Daughter For A Keyboard For Father's Day (Australia), I Think She Dad Joked Me

straya_kunt Report

NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said, “Father’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate our fathers and paternal role models who have played such a positive role in our lives. There is no doubt that retailers have the perfect gift consumers want to purchase for the men they wish to recognize on this special day.”

#16

My Son Caught His First Fish All By Himself. Told Me It Was For Father's Day. So Proud

My Son Caught His First Fish All By Himself. Told Me It Was For Father's Day. So Proud

NastyAbe Report

#17

My Wife Has Been Secretly Collecting Pictures Of Me For Months Sleeping. Today, For Father's Day, I Was Gifted The Collection. I Present "Catnapping"

My Wife Has Been Secretly Collecting Pictures Of Me For Months Sleeping. Today, For Father's Day, I Was Gifted The Collection. I Present "Catnapping"

minusidea Report

#18

My Dad Complains About Doing Dishes So My Sister Made Him A Dish Sponge Cake For Father's Day

My Dad Complains About Doing Dishes So My Sister Made Him A Dish Sponge Cake For Father's Day

TheCalmPirateRoberts Report

One of the most popular Father’s Day gifts is a greeting card. We know it’s easy to purchase one from any store near you, but wouldn’t it be so much better to give your pops a handmade card?

Commercial cards have generic messages and can’t be personalized. If you make something on your own, it reflects the time, effort, and thoughtfulness put into its creation. You can also customize them with unique designs and heartfelt messages.
#19

Damn Right It's Father's Day

Damn Right It's Father's Day

Half-A-Life Report

#20

My Father's Day Present: A Bat House. One Bat Can Eat 500-1000 Mosquitoes Per Hour

My Father's Day Present: A Bat House. One Bat Can Eat 500-1000 Mosquitoes Per Hour

dojobug Report

#21

My Wife And Son Got Me This For Father's Day

My Wife And Son Got Me This For Father's Day

Georgeasaurus Report

Apart from cards, clothing is a popular choice of gift for fathers. It’s not difficult to choose a shirt or t-shirt for your dad, as chances are he has been wearing the same kind for years. When it comes to clothing, many men prefer comfortable clothes over anything else. Also, you can always ask mom or just get him a jersey for his favorite sports team.

#22

I Embroidered My Brother And His Son For Their First Father's Day

I Embroidered My Brother And His Son For Their First Father's Day

LeadAndBonesArt Report

#23

A Gift For My Dad For Father's Day, Based On His Favorite Photo Of Us After He Taught Me How To Snorkel. I Gave His Arm A Little More Flex, Which I Think He Will Appreciate

A Gift For My Dad For Father's Day, Based On His Favorite Photo Of Us After He Taught Me How To Snorkel. I Gave His Arm A Little More Flex, Which I Think He Will Appreciate

Jdoge42 Report

#24

A Fun Father's Day Gift

A Fun Father's Day Gift

harrylitman Report

Many people also organize special outings for their dads. The idea is to give a gift of experience, such as tickets to their favorite sporting event or concert. You can also arrange to do a completely new activity with your father.

For instance, you can take him to a wine and paint class. Both you and your dad can get creative together and paint a piece of art. That’s a great way to spend time with him and bond with him.
#25

Done Just In Time For Father's Day

Done Just In Time For Father’s Day

Oceanstatemommy Report

#26

My Wife Supporting My Habit For Father's Day

My Wife Supporting My Habit For Father's Day

cbalcom03 Report

#27

This Is The Strangest Thing I've Crocheted So Far. Doorstop For My Dad For Father's Day

This Is The Strangest Thing I've Crocheted So Far. Doorstop For My Dad For Father's Day

i-am-tegan Report

People also get gift cards and personal care items. If you are on the hunt to buy a somewhat perfect present, you should take some time to consider your father’s hobbies, passions, and interests. Try to prioritize a gift that creates a special memory for the both of you.

And don't be afraid to think outside the box and consider such unique gift ideas. Whether it's a one-of-a-kind experience or a quirky gadget for your dad, exploring unconventional options can be fun. In the end, you should go with what you like the best. Did any of these gift ideas inspire you to buy something unique? Do upvote your favorite ones!
#28

The Perfect Father's Day Gift Doesn't Exi-

The Perfect Father’s Day Gift Doesn’t Exi-

Doctorphotograph Report

#29

Just Finished My Dad's Father's Day/Birthday Presents! Any Other Calvin And Hobbes Fans?

Just Finished My Dad’s Father’s Day/Birthday Presents! Any Other Calvin And Hobbes Fans?

smolbean11 Report

#30

My Father Was Also Satisfied With His Father's Day Gift

My Father Was Also Satisfied With His Father's Day Gift

robadukzilla Report

#31

My First Father's Day Gift. Thanks, Babe

My First Father’s Day Gift. Thanks, Babe

ritstyx Report

#32

My Grandmother Passed In February. I Took Loose Pieces Of The House And Yard And Made My Dad A Father's Day Gift A Week Before The House She Lived In Her Entire Life Was Sold

My Grandmother Passed In February. I Took Loose Pieces Of The House And Yard And Made My Dad A Father's Day Gift A Week Before The House She Lived In Her Entire Life Was Sold

TheCuteMess Report

#33

My 4 Kids (12 And 20) Made Me A Father’s Day Card Last Weekend

My 4 Kids (12 And 20) Made Me A Father’s Day Card Last Weekend

One of them sketched our man Arthur and each one colored in a quarter. Inside is the quote "the amount of hell we’ve raised, we’re owed some back" (Charles Smith)

CaptainFear-a-lot Report

#34

Sign I Made For My Dad On Father's Day

Sign I Made For My Dad On Father’s Day

TheSuppishOne Report

#35

I'm Very Happy With My 4.5 Star Father's Day Review

I'm Very Happy With My 4.5 Star Father's Day Review

Cwlcymro Report

#36

My Mom Painted My Grandpa's Dog For Father's Day! I Think She Appreciates The Likeness

My Mom Painted My Grandpa's Dog For Father's Day! I Think She Appreciates The Likeness

hashbrownbear Report

#37

My Dad Always Feeds The Squirrels Outside Of His House. I Got Him This Sign For Father's Day. He Hung It Up And Sent Me This Picture

My Dad Always Feeds The Squirrels Outside Of His House. I Got Him This Sign For Father's Day. He Hung It Up And Sent Me This Picture

InspectorTravie Report

#38

Early Father's Day Gift From My Girls. Whiskey Dispenser With A Ship In The Decanter

Early Father’s Day Gift From My Girls. Whiskey Dispenser With A Ship In The Decanter

insanity2brilliance Report

#39

Wife's Grandmother Has Given Her Grandfather The Same Father's Day Card Since 1984

Wife's Grandmother Has Given Her Grandfather The Same Father's Day Card Since 1984

est2020 Report

#40

A Father's Day Gift For My Plant-Obsessed Stepfather

A Father’s Day Gift For My Plant-Obsessed Stepfather

jnops69 Report

#41

Amazing Father's Day Gift: Cross-Stitched With Love By My Wife

Amazing Father's Day Gift: Cross-Stitched With Love By My Wife

Thuper-Man Report

#42

My 9-Year-Old Daughter Thought She Was Funny. Made Me Some Brownies For Father's Day

My 9-Year-Old Daughter Thought She Was Funny. Made Me Some Brownies For Father's Day

str8emulated Report

#43

I Just Made This Card For My Husband With My Daughters For Father's Day. I Used Handprints To Make The Flames 

I Just Made This Card For My Husband With My Daughters For Father's Day. I Used Handprints To Make The Flames 

mama0711 Report

#44

Due To A Family Emergency Back In August Of 2017, I Had To Sell My Switch And Never Had The Chance To Beat BOTW. Wife Bought Me It For Father's Day, My Adventure Begins Once Again

Due To A Family Emergency Back In August Of 2017, I Had To Sell My Switch And Never Had The Chance To Beat BOTW. Wife Bought Me It For Father's Day, My Adventure Begins Once Again

steev7 Report

#45

Was Pleasantly Spoiled Today For Father's Day. Wife And Two Sons Got This Long-Time LOZ Fan A Nintendo Switch And BOTW. Been Wanting To Play Since Release

Was Pleasantly Spoiled Today For Father's Day. Wife And Two Sons Got This Long-Time LOZ Fan A Nintendo Switch And BOTW. Been Wanting To Play Since Release

unholyfire Report

#46

My Wife Made Father/Son Mario Pajama Pants For Father's Day

My Wife Made Father/Son Mario Pajama Pants For Father's Day

Moomosa Report

#47

My Daughter Roasted Me For Father's Day. I Couldn't Be More Proud

My Daughter Roasted Me For Father's Day. I Couldn't Be More Proud

magnus_ubergasm Report

#48

Father's Day Gift From Daughter. I Must Say I Am A Great Pillow Layer

Father's Day Gift From Daughter. I Must Say I Am A Great Pillow Layer

Jpfeife Report

#49

My Daughter Did A Portrait Of Me For Father's Day. I'm Enrolling Her In Art School Tomorrow

My Daughter Did A Portrait Of Me For Father's Day. I'm Enrolling Her In Art School Tomorrow

oest Report

#50

It Finally Came! My Dad's Father's Day Gift

It Finally Came! My Dad's Father's Day Gift

Berzerker76 Report

#51

Father's Day Shirt My Daughter Made For Me. Well, It Was Her Handwriting And Her Idea. Still The Feels Is Real

Father’s Day Shirt My Daughter Made For Me. Well, It Was Her Handwriting And Her Idea. Still The Feels Is Real

Dirt_farmer_ Report

#52

Christopher Meloni Receiving A Father's Day Gift From His Daughter

Christopher Meloni Receiving A Father’s Day Gift From His Daughter

Gato1980 Report

#53

My Brother And I Unintentionally Gave Our Dad The Same Father's Day Card

My Brother And I Unintentionally Gave Our Dad The Same Father's Day Card

Mike12Cali Report

#54

Pizza Hoops For Father’s Day

Pizza Hoops For Father’s Day

I’m from an Italian family, so of course we love pizza. I thought I’d do a theme of pizza gifts for my father and my grandfather, featuring their favorite toppings.

darkviolet_ Report

#55

Tilda Duck Doorstop I Made For A Father's Day Gift

Tilda Duck Doorstop I Made For A Father's Day Gift

Sad-Sun-Flower Report

#56

My Father Loves Fishing This Fish So I Stitched This For Father's Day Gift

My Father Loves Fishing This Fish So I Stitched This For Father’s Day Gift

chiquitameiling Report

#57

I Got The Gift Of My Daughter's First Real Smile For My First Father's Day

I Got The Gift Of My Daughter's First Real Smile For My First Father's Day

TropicalGeometry Report

#58

This Is Out Of My Comfort Zone Artistically, But My Mother Requested That For Father's Day I Paint A Bob's Burgers-Style Family Portrait. I Had A Lot Of Fun 

This Is Out Of My Comfort Zone Artistically, But My Mother Requested That For Father's Day I Paint A Bob's Burgers-Style Family Portrait. I Had A Lot Of Fun 

MovieDinosaur Report

#59

My First Time Whittling, I Finished The Little Guy Just In Time For Father's Day

My First Time Whittling, I Finished The Little Guy Just In Time For Father's Day

Samwiseii Report

#60

I Made This Fuzzy Friend For My Boyfriend's First Father's Day  

I Made This Fuzzy Friend For My Boyfriend's First Father's Day  

BashfullyBi Report

#61

That's What You Call Taste

That's What You Call Taste

ianduhig Report

#62

Wrote A Yelp Review For My Father-In-Law

Wrote A Yelp Review For My Father-In-Law

SteelToedSocks Report

#63

My Friend Wanted Some Pictures Of His Baby For His Game Room. His Wife Surprised Him With These For Father's Day

My Friend Wanted Some Pictures Of His Baby For His Game Room. His Wife Surprised Him With These For Father's Day

RedArremerAce Report

#64

On My Way To Visit Dad So I Got Him A Card. I'm Not A Poet, But This Should Do. Happy Father's Day Gents

On My Way To Visit Dad So I Got Him A Card. I’m Not A Poet, But This Should Do. Happy Father’s Day Gents

DanGoob Report

#65

About Two Years Ago I Moved 4 Minutes From Him & Now I See Him Almost Every Day. On Father's Day, He Gave Me This. Dads, Being Present Matters A Lot. Yes, I Cried

About Two Years Ago I Moved 4 Minutes From Him & Now I See Him Almost Every Day. On Father's Day, He Gave Me This. Dads, Being Present Matters A Lot. Yes, I Cried

For most of my son's 12 years, I've lived 3 hours away & he's never really been that interested in Father's day & never made me a card.

LifeLiterate Report

#66

My Granddaughter Gave Me This On Father's Day

My Granddaughter Gave Me This On Father's Day

oly_r Report

#67

Many Years Of Father's Day T-Shirts I Had Made Into A Quilt

Many Years Of Father's Day T-Shirts I Had Made Into A Quilt

UnPrecidential Report

#68

Father's Day Present For My Husband. I Think He'll Like It. First Time Working With A Wooden Hoop And Doing Something More Simple

Father’s Day Present For My Husband. I Think He’ll Like It. First Time Working With A Wooden Hoop And Doing Something More Simple

Katastrophe26 Report

#69

Father's Day Gift, My Family's Blue '51 Chevy Pickup

Father's Day Gift, My Family's Blue '51 Chevy Pickup

pomangoat Report

#70

My Father's Day Gift This Year

My Father's Day Gift This Year

ArcaneUnbound Report

#71

3D-Printed My Dad's Favorite Car For Father's Day

3D-Printed My Dad's Favorite Car For Father's Day

ROBNOB9X Report

#72

Matching Slippers For My Amazing Husband And Daughter For Father's Day

Matching Slippers For My Amazing Husband And Daughter For Father's Day

izumii14 Report

#73

Back Of A Little Volkswagen I Crocheted For My Dad For Father's Day. Not Perfect But I'm Happy  

Back Of A Little Volkswagen I Crocheted For My Dad For Father's Day. Not Perfect But I'm Happy  

IronWoman72 Report

#74

Made By My 10-Year-Old For Father's Day  

Made By My 10-Year-Old For Father's Day  

Sweaty_Sentence5150 Report

#75

I Was Able To Make This Present For My Father Out Of His Long-Gone Brother's Guitar Strings. My Uncle Died At A Very Young Age In 1970. I've Recently Inherited His 1965 Fender Mustang

I Was Able To Make This Present For My Father Out Of His Long-Gone Brother's Guitar Strings. My Uncle Died At A Very Young Age In 1970. I've Recently Inherited His 1965 Fender Mustang

I thought taking the strings off carefully before replacing them to make art would be special. I look forward to giving it to my father. 

aabbcc42069 Report

#76

My Mother-In-Law Made Me These Plant Marker Rocks For Father's Day. I Love Them  

My Mother-In-Law Made Me These Plant Marker Rocks For Father's Day. I Love Them  

Astro_Doughnaut Report

#77

I Finished My Father's Day Gift  

I Finished My Father's Day Gift  

idk__elephants__ Report

#78

Father's Day Presents For My Husband

Father's Day Presents For My Husband

offums Report

#79

I Just Finished It And Was Thinking Of Giving It To My Dad For Father's Day.

I Just Finished It And Was Thinking Of Giving It To My Dad For Father's Day. He's A Big Scooby-Doo Fan

MrsBunnyBento Report

#80

A Great Choice Of Presents

A Great Choice Of Presents

professor_dave Report

#81

Pun Game Is Already Strong

Pun Game Is Already Strong

JWonggg Report

#82

Some Tokens Of Appreciation

Some Tokens Of Appreciation

AdolfBOF Report

#83

The Biggest Present A Father Could Get

The Biggest Present A Father Could Get

ashonzay_7 Report

#84

Father's Day Gift For My Pokémon Go Obsessed Dad

Father's Day Gift For My Pokémon Go Obsessed Dad

silversun262 Report

#85

The Kids Made Me Breakfast For Father's Day

The Kids Made Me Breakfast For Father's Day

CaptainFiddler Report

#86

Words Can’t Express What This Means To Me

Words Can’t Express What This Means To Me

Tttoille Report

#87

Happy Father's Day

Happy Father's Day

dtjeepcherokee Report

#88

What My Wife Gave To Me For Father's Day. What The Night Sky Looked Like On The Day Each Kid Were Born

What My Wife Gave To Me For Father's Day. What The Night Sky Looked Like On The Day Each Kid Were Born

KMZIMMERMAN Report

#89

Just Got This Awesome Painting Made By My Kids For Father's Day

Just Got This Awesome Painting Made By My Kids For Father's Day

AweBeyCon Report

#90

Father's Day Gift For My Dad. Matching Aprons For Him And His Granddaughter

Father's Day Gift For My Dad. Matching Aprons For Him And His Granddaughter

McDolica Report

#91

The Picture I Drew For My Dad's Father's Day Gift With His Favorite Games

The Picture I Drew For My Dad's Father's Day Gift With His Favorite Games

TaylorMay_56 Report

#92

My Son And Wife Got Me A Bee House For Father's Day

My Son And Wife Got Me A Bee House For Father's Day

Jimmygimme Report

#93

Just Finished My Father's Day Gift

Just Finished My Father's Day Gift

Puzzleheaded_Clue_95 Report

#94

I Feel Like My Wife Won Father's Day

I Feel Like My Wife Won Father's Day

egowayniac Report

#95

Wanted To Show Off The Card I Made My Dad For Father's Day This Year

Wanted To Show Off The Card I Made My Dad For Father's Day This Year

gardenfaiiri Report

#96

A Growing Artist

A Growing Artist

EloquentEnigma Report

#97

My Daughter Crocheted Me A Death Star For Father’s Day

My Daughter Crocheted Me A Death Star For Father’s Day

gsridgway2 Report

#98

Father's Day Gift Came In

Father's Day Gift Came In

figjams83 Report

#99

Gift From Wife And Daughter For Father’s Day

Gift From Wife And Daughter For Father’s Day

nbnicholas Report

#100

Father's Day- A Simple Mini Hoop With My 4-Year-Old's Handwriting Stitched To Go In My Husband's Cube At Work

Father's Day- A Simple Mini Hoop With My 4-Year-Old's Handwriting Stitched To Go In My Husband's Cube At Work

Run_Stitch_Repeat Report

#101

My Friend Got This Mug For Father's Day

My Friend Got This Mug For Father's Day

gochujangface Report

#102

A Letter From My 11-Year-Old For Father's Day

A Letter From My 11-Year-Old For Father's Day

veskoni Report

#103

My Father's Day Gift: A Finger-Painted Xbox One Controller Face

My Father's Day Gift: A Finger-Painted Xbox One Controller Face

EImosDaddy Report

#104

I Had Never Seen One Of These Before. Happy Father's Day To Me

I Had Never Seen One Of These Before. Happy Father's Day To Me

hawken50 Report

#105

Made These For My Dad For Father's Day. Hope He Likes Them

Made These For My Dad For Father's Day. Hope He Likes Them

ablubberducky Report

#106

My First Cardigan. Made For My Husband For Father's Day

My First Cardigan. Made For My Husband For Father's Day

nicolempower28 Report

#107

The Very Best Gift For My First Father's Day

The Very Best Gift For My First Father's Day

Saturday night, my wife asked me to help with my present. She was crying because she’d done the left hand with our 11-month-old daughter, and it didn’t go so well, so she wanted my help to make at least one good handprint, even if it ruined the surprise for me. With the added set of hands and collective brainpower, we managed to make the right hand even worse than the left. My daughter thought it was hilarious and was cackling the entire time, which ended up making both my wife and myself cry laughing. My stomach and cheeks hurt, it gave me a headache, but it was awesome.

bignutsandsmallshaft Report

#108

Just Received The Best Early Father's Day Present  

Just Received The Best Early Father's Day Present  

UptownCobra Report

#109

Kids Got Me An Early Father's Day Gift. As A Huge Bluey Fan And A Lover Of Video Games, It Was A Great Surprise

Kids Got Me An Early Father's Day Gift. As A Huge Bluey Fan And A Lover Of Video Games, It Was A Great Surprise

My and my kids' names are also printed beneath each character, and apparently, they were able to customize the colors. 

Shatteredreality Report

#110

Proud Of My Card Design Evolution 20 Years Later. This Natural Stone Card Stock Paper Really Inspired Me  

Proud Of My Card Design Evolution 20 Years Later. This Natural Stone Card Stock Paper Really Inspired Me  

desnyr Report

#111

Wife Spoiled Me Today. I Also Got Socks With My Daughter's Face On Them, But They Didn't Arrive In Time

Wife Spoiled Me Today. I Also Got Socks With My Daughter's Face On Them, But They Didn't Arrive In Time

hamishthewestie Report

#112

So Thoughtful That It Brings A Tear And A Smile

So Thoughtful That It Brings A Tear And A Smile

bouta_nt Report

#113

Got A Smartwatch As A Father's Day Present And Absolutely In Love With The Faces That Can Be Put On Them

Got A Smartwatch As A Father's Day Present And Absolutely In Love With The Faces That Can Be Put On Them

ssjallen Report

#114

My Dad Has A Jean Jacket He Sews Band Patches On. He Is Also Part Of An Adult Learner Band That Calls Themselves Mid-Life Crisis. So I Made Him This Patch For Father's Day

My Dad Has A Jean Jacket He Sews Band Patches On. He Is Also Part Of An Adult Learner Band That Calls Themselves Mid-Life Crisis. So I Made Him This Patch For Father's Day

Leo_and_Stitch Report

#115

Card My Daughter Drew For Father's Day Showing Games We've Played Together

Card My Daughter Drew For Father's Day Showing Games We've Played Together

jj-mcfly Report

#116

After Lamenting My Inability To Play Cuphead The Other Day, My Wife And Daughter Surprised Me For Father's Day

After Lamenting My Inability To Play Cuphead The Other Day, My Wife And Daughter Surprised Me For Father's Day

Malcolm_Ten Report

#117

This Is The Present You Get When You Buy Your Kid A 3D Printer Before Father's Day

This Is The Present You Get When You Buy Your Kid A 3D Printer Before Father's Day

OpinionLongjumping94 Report

#118

The Kids Really Tried To Impress Their Father

The Kids Really Tried To Impress Their Father

Hertz_1874 Report

#119

Check Out This Arcade Coin Return Keychain My Wife Got Me For Father's Day

Check Out This Arcade Coin Return Keychain My Wife Got Me For Father's Day

Gui1tyspark Report

#120

Destiny Was The First Game My Dad Really Got Into, So I Printed And Painted The Ghost For Father's Day  

Destiny Was The First Game My Dad Really Got Into, So I Printed And Painted The Ghost For Father's Day  

FavoringRaptor2 Report

