It is easy to forget that Father’s Day facts, gifts, movies, and so on are as fascinating as Mother’s Day-related ones. With their corny and sometimes facepalm-worthy jokes, our dads are always there to support us with kind words and strict actions. So one should learn some facts about Father’s Day to show dads our appreciation for their hard work. Some may pull on some emotional strings, while others might show you just how special Father’s Day truly is.

You might be wondering — what is Father’s Day? It’s the only holiday that celebrates fathers around the world. In the United States, at least, it was created by a daughter who suggested the celebrations after she noticed how people celebrated mothers more than fathers. When it became an official holiday, the day picked up a lot of speed. These days, it is interesting to look at Father’s Day fun facts and notice the differences around the world. Some people celebrate it with gifts, others with creative cards. Since it is celebrated in around 111 countries, traditions vary on when it occurs and how much is spent on the celebrations.

Don’t know what day is Father’s Day in the United States or Thailand? Well, it is about time you learn about it. In the list below, we have compiled a list of the best facts about the day for celebrating fathers for you to read up on. With so many to choose from, be sure to upvote the ones you like and find most informative. On the other hand, if you have an interesting fact to share about this day, do so in the comments below. And if you are a father yourself — Happy Father’s Day!