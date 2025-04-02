ADVERTISEMENT

Who doesn't want to feel happier, more energized, and live longer? Eating healthier, exercising more, getting more sleep, and drinking less alcohol were all among the most popular New Year's resolutions for Americans as we stepped into the year 2025.

And although it's March already, it's never too late to start taking good care of yourself! That's why we've collected some tips from Doctor of Pharmacy and cardiovascular research scientist James DiNicolantonio who shares his insights with his 3.5M followers daily.

As some of his advice can be a little out there, always keep in mind, Pandas, that only you and your doctor know what's best for your health!

#1

List of signs you're doing well in life, related to health tips and well-being indicators.

James DiNicolantonio

    #2

    Doctor shares health tips: wake early, walk, get sunlight, lift weights, eat healthy, limit alcohol, cook at home, love family.

    James DiNicolantonio

    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    Excuse me, but loving my family is *NOT* boring. It's the most amazing opportunity of my life.

    #3

    Doctor's health tips: Weight loss is 20% exercise, 80% managing emotional eating.

    James DiNicolantonio

    Currently, Dr. James DiNicolantonio works as a cardiovascular research scientist and doctor of pharmacy at Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute in Kansas City, Missouri. DiNicolantonio also has many research publications (over 200, as his bio on Penguin Random House states) under his name, and has even testified in front of the Canadian Senate about the harms of added sugars.

    He's also the author of numerous books about nutrition. In 1999, he authored a book about a ketogenic diet called Superfuel. Recently, he came out with books such as The Longevity SolutionThe Immunity FixThe Mineral Fix, and The Obesity Fix. Because his opinions often go against conventional medical advice, he's a somewhat controversial figure in the medical field.
    #4

    Health tips by a doctor on prioritizing body composition over weight, focusing on waist size, energy, and muscle gain.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #5

    Tweet of a doctor sharing health tips on relaxation, sleep, and exercise for a peaceful life.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #6

    Doctor shares health tip about benefits of sleeping at 9-10pm for weight loss, muscle gain, and energy.

    James DiNicolantonio

    His most controversial claim is perhaps the one from his book The Salt Fix. In it, DiNicolantonio claims that salt isn't as bad as experts previously led us to believe. In fact, he urges people to eat more salt, not less, as we've been told before by nutrition experts, writing: "Salt everything!"

    The American Heart Association recommends eating only 1.5mg of salt per day. They claim that on average, Americans consume too much salt: about 3.5mg a day. 2.3mg should be the very maximum, at least. DiNicolantonio, in turn, claims that people should be eating anywhere from 7.5mg to 15g of salt a day.
    #7

    Quotes on gratitude and life lessons, emphasizing health tips and tricks.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #8

    Doctor shares health tips on positive lifestyle choices and their impact on well-being.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #9

    Doctor shares health tip: Incline walking is top for burning fat, better than burpees, sit-ups, or jumping jacks.

    James DiNicolantonio

    What does too much salt do to us, exactly? "Significant evidence links excess sodium intake with high blood pressure, which increases the risk of heart attack, stroke and heart failure," The American Heart Association writes. They also address new research, which DiNicolantonio probably uses to base his claims on. The AHA says that often, such research is flawed.
    #10

    "Doctor lists top 10 healthiest meats, including elk, venison, and bison, for optimal health tips."

    James DiNicolantonio

    #11

    Doctor shares health tips on diet: focus on steak, chicken, beef, eggs, avocados, berries for fat loss and energy boost.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #12

    Top 10 healthiest fruits list by a doctor, featuring blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries.

    James DiNicolantonio

    "[It includes] inaccurate sodium intake measurements and an emphasis on studying people who are sick rather than the general population," The AHA writes. "Often, the studies with paradoxical findings are poorly designed to examine the relationship between sodium intake and health outcomes."

    #13

    Doctor's health tips and tricks: limit alcohol, walk daily, pursue passion, prioritize health, lift weights, teach values.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #14

    Doctor shares health tips on strength exercises to maintain mobility, carry groceries, and enjoy activities with family.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #15

    Doctor shares health tips: Importance of magnesium and vitamin K2 for activating vitamin D and bone health.

    James DiNicolantonio

    Some medical experts have even gone as far as to call DiNicolantonio's claims a danger to public health. "By advocating a high-salt diet this book is putting the health of many at risk and it undermines internationally recognised evidence that shows a diet high in salt is linked to high blood pressure, a known risk for heart disease," Prof Louis Levy, head of nutrition science at Public Health England, told The Guardian.

    #16

    Doctor shares health tips: cardio for longevity, strength training for quality of life, and stretching for injury prevention.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #17

    Doctor shares health tips on daily routine: eggs, water, salt, walking, lifting, cardio, protein, and sleep.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #18

    Doctor's health tip: 4-7 weekly sauna sessions reduce heart disease risk by 50%.

    James DiNicolantonio

    Other medical experts point out that you can't ignore the evidence: the rates of heart disease have lowered. "We've got all the epidemiology, migration studies, treatment trials, mortality trials and now outcome trials in countries," professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Wolfson Institute, Queen Mary University of London Graham MacGregor, added.

    "Finland has reduced salt. The UK has and there have been big drops in heart deaths. You can't really argue against the importance of salt but you always get one or two people who deny it."

    #19

    Doctor shares health tips comparing old and new prescriptions like sunlight, walking, and social time.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #20

    Doctor's tweet shares health tips: Blueberries reduce inflammation and sugar cravings, packed with antioxidants.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #21

    Text image sharing health tips: prioritize sun, exercise, and healthy food over expensive things for well-being.

    James DiNicolantonio

    At the heart of DiNicolantonio's claims is that sugar is far worse for us than salt. Instead of making salt the evil of all our ailments, we should blame added sugars. Salt, according to him, is an essential nutrient that we need. And that might be the only thing other experts in the medical community agree with him on. 
    #22

    Doctor shares health tips; eat eggs, steak, yogurt, use salt and butter for better health.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #23

    Text image about health tips: Exercise releases endorphins, boosting mood and reducing stress.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #24

    Text on life priorities: job replaceability, money, sports team, car value, family importance.

    James DiNicolantonio

    Underconsumption of salt can lead to serious health issues as well. One study showed that people who consumed less than 3mg of sodium per day were more likely to pass away or have heart disease than those who consumed 4-5g. Still, experts worry that DiNicolantonio takes the possibility of salt underconsumption to an extreme and view his recommendation to eat more salt as dangerous.
    #25

    Doctor shares health tips about the benefits of evening walks for connection and fitness.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #26

    Doctor shares cost comparison of healthy vs. junk food, highlighting health value in choosing whole foods over fast food.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #27

    Doctor's tweet on health tips: focus on fitness, lift weights, walk, run, benefits for mental and physical health.

    James DiNicolantonio

    DiNicolantonio also has some other problematic allegations against him, such as being a cholesterol denialist (he says that high blood cholesterol levels do not increase the risk of heart disease) and claiming that seed and vegetable oils cause cancer, heart disease, inflammation, and other chronic conditions.

    #28

    Doctor advises parents on fitness, stressing self-care for better health and well-being to support others.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #29

    Doctor advises on health: lifting weights prevents aging, maintains testosterone, and prevents muscle loss.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #30

    Tweet by a doctor advocating for lifestyle prescriptions over medications, emphasizing movement and whole foods for health.

    James DiNicolantonio

    This Panda is no doctor, but she thinks it's always best to consult with your own doctor when it comes to making drastic changes in your diet and lifestyle. At the end of the day, no one knows your medical history and what's best for you than you and your primary care physician.
    #31

    Doctor shares a health tip: "Your body is your temple, don't destroy it."

    James DiNicolantonio

    #32

    Doctor shares motivational health tips, emphasizing starting small for big victories.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #33

    Fitness motivation text emphasizing self-discipline and dedication, shared by a doctor offering health tips.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #34

    Image with text sharing health tips: Food, fasting, and exercise as remedies for anxiety, forgotten cure, and underused antidepressant.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #35

    Doctor shares tips: Run when stressed, nap when moody, lift weights when angry, get sunlight when sad, walk when anxious.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #36

    Health tips: Benefits of walking include improved mood, relaxation, and fat burning. Aim for 10K steps daily.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #37

    Doctor's health tips: sunlight, protein, electrolytes, walking, weightlifting, whole foods, social time, passion, gratitude, sleep.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #38

    Doctor shares health tips: focus on fitness for mental well-being; lift weights, walk, or run.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #39

    Diet list by doctor includes eggs, steaks, beef, chicken, fish, veggies, avocados, berries, and yogurt for health benefits.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #40

    Doctor shares health tips for getting shredded: creatine, collagen, electrolyte water, weightlifting, walking, diet, consistency.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #41

    Doctor advises avoiding foods with sugar, trans fats, seed oils, heavy metals, and cholesterol for better health.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #42

    Doctor shares health tips on nutrition, fitness, and the importance of investing in well-being for long-term benefits.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #43

    Doctor shares health tip about salt and sugar intake, highlighting the impact of sugar on blood levels and salt retention.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #44

    Doctor shares health tips for fat loss and muscle gain, highlighting the importance of diet and exercise balance.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #45

    Doctor shares health tips on setting a good example for kids by eating healthy and exercising.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #46

    Tweet by a doctor offering tips to curb sugar cravings, suggesting salt water, pickle juice, and citrus juices.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #47

    Dr. James DiNicolantonio shares health tips: granola, eggs, seed oils, plant burgers, and meat discussed in text post.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #48

    Dr. DiNicolantonio's health tips: energy, sleep, hunger, focus, stress, fat burn solutions.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #49

    Doctor shares health tip about exercise and aging: "Use it or lose it. Stay active."

    James DiNicolantonio

    #50

    A doctor shares tips on the privilege of exercise, encouraging gratitude, humility, and hard work.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #51

    Doctor shares health tips about comfort, happiness, and discipline through motivational quotes on a social media post.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #52

    Doctor shares health tips for weight loss: avoid sugar, cereal, bagels, muffins, soda, fast food, and focus on steps, protein, diet.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #53

    Doctor shares health tips on self-improvement: wake up earlier, hydrate, workout, eat, and sleep better.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #54

    Doctor's list of exercises to reach top fitness: pull ups, push ups, crunches, running, and weightlifting goals.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #55

    "Doctor advises cooking your own food for better health, savings, and well-being."

    James DiNicolantonio

    #56

    Doctor's health tips include meal plan: meat, eggs, yogurt, fruit for breakfast; meat, avocado, salad for lunch; dinner of meat or fish.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #57

    Doctor shares health tips about the benefits of higher egg intake for reducing heart disease and Type 2 diabetes risks.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #58

    Doctor shares health tips on routine: exercise, eat, sleep, and rise at the same time. Simple habits work.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #59

    Doctor shares health tips on exercise, diet, and hydration for improved well-being and energy.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #60

    Doctor shares health tip: work out in the morning to ensure exercise even when life gets busy or tiring. Prioritize health.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #61

    Text listing health tips by doctor on lifestyle, fitness, and wellness habits to live and thrive.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #62

    Dr. James offers health tips: hydrate, run, sun exposure, walk, meditate, lift weights for well-being.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #63

    Doctor emphasizes the importance of sleep for health and well-being.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #64

    Doctor shares health tips about appreciating simple luxuries like sunlight and clean water.

    James DiNicolantonio

    #65

    Doctor emphasizes exercise, saying age is just a number, promoting health tips for all ages.

    James DiNicolantonio

