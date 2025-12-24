“Diaper?”: Millie Bobby Brown’s Snow Bunny Look Ignites Wild Reactions And Plastic Surgery Rumors

ADVERTISEMENT

Millie Bobby Brown recently gave fans a festive treat, sharing new images just in time for the holiday season while promoting her fashion line.

On Tuesday, December 23, the 21-year-old star debuted a “snow bunny” look that largely earned praise from fans and followers online, though some admitted they were “getting totally sick of her” recent fashion choices.

Highlights Millie Bobby Brown’s festive “snow bunny” look for her clothing brand drew both praise and harsh fashion criticism online.

While many fans gushed over the winter aesthetic, critics mocked her “underwear” styling and even speculated about cosmetic work.

The recent fashion debate comes amid ongoing scrutiny over Brown’s style choices, family life, and alleged marital strain.

Brown’s latest snaps arrive amid a wave of controversy surrounding the actress, particularly since November this year.

“All I see is beautiful white pantyhose legs!!” one admiring fan reacted on Instagram.

Millie Bobby Brown debuted a new “snow bunny” look as part of the festive collection for her fashion brand, Florence by Mills Fashion

Millie Bobby Brown posing outdoors in a black coat with sunlit cityscape, sparking plastic surgery rumors and snow bunny look buzz.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown/Instagram

The look was shared on Millie Bobby Brown’s official Instagram account yesterday and has since racked up over 1.1 million likes and more than 4,500 comments.

The post featured a carousel of three images and one mirror video, with the actress seen lying on a white carpeted floor in most of the snaps while striking model-like poses.

For the look, Brown wore a fuzzy lilac cardigan paired with white mesh tights, layered with her popular festive “underwear,” which she promoted as outerwear.

The Stranger Things alum completed the ensemble with white leather stilettos, oversized fuzzy earmuffs, and a soft makeup look featuring rosy cheeks and lips with subtle lashes.

Millie Bobby Brown in a cozy snow bunny look with lavender sweater and white tights lying on a fluffy white rug.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie captioned the post, “frosted & fluffy,” alongside emojis of a snowflake, snowman, white bunny, and an ice skate, while tagging the official Florence by Mills Fashion page.

The carousel also included a video clip filmed by Brown herself, in which she revealed that the sweater was part of her new festive drop titled the “Snow Bunny Eyelash” sweater.

One image from the same photoshoot was also shared on the Instagram page of her clothing brand, accompanied by a slightly different caption that officially announced the actress’s new “era.”

The caption read, “now entering: snow bunny era.”

The 21-year-old posed in white mesh tights paired with “underwear” in the official photoshoot for the brand’s new festive clothing drop

Young woman in lavender sweater and earmuffs sitting on faux fur with a snowy winter look sparking plastic surgery rumors.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown/Instagram

Millie’s new images appear to be from the brand’s official photoshoot for its Christmas catalogue, which is currently live and available exclusively in the United States via the official website.

Gushing over the new “snow bunny” look, fans flooded the comment section, with one user writing, “ur the cutest,” while another added, “new fashion obsession.”

A third remarked, “Snow bunny wearing the snow bunny sweater… why is she so cute.”

However, some critics couldn’t wrap their heads around the “underwear” she was wearing, calling it outright hilarious.

Comment text complaining about clothing choice, mentioning comedy and a Superman wearing underwear reference.

Social media comment reacting to Millie Bobby Brown’s snow bunny look with humor and mentioning underwear.

One commentator wrote, “Her clothes are so f*cking comedy, even in shows, like Superman wearing underwear.”

Another critic complained, “Why does she look like she’s in underwear… I’m sorry I shouldn’t be laughing.”

A third expressed, “I like the woman – or did – but getting totally sick of her trying to flog stuff. It’s increasingly turning me off her. It’s getting bloody irritating at this stage. She doesn’t need to be doing this cheapening cr*p.”

One netizen, instead of focusing on the outfit, directed their criticism toward the Damsel star’s lips, speculating that she may have had work done.

Majority of netizens were impressed by Millie’s new look, but some fashion police nitpicked the outfit, with a few even speculating about plastic surgery

Young woman in a lavender sweater and white high-waist tights posing on a furry surface, showing a snow bunny look.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown/Instagram

“WHY DID YOU MESS WITH YOUR LIPS? They was perfect!”

As for Millie’s fashion brand, it officially debuted in February 2024 in collaboration with Delta Galil USA, focusing on inclusive loungewear and everyday basics.

Since its launch, Brown has primarily focused on selling comfortable loungewear, intimates, and casual staples.

Some of her recently popular items include the Rib Cherry Foldover Pant and the Cherry Love Sweater.

Young woman in a lavender sweater and white earmuffs posing indoors, reflecting Millie Bobby Brown’s snow bunny look style.

Image credits: florencebymillsfashion/Instagram

According to the business owner, her core philosophy is that “clothing should adapt to us, not the other way around.”

Millie, who has been married to Jake Bongiovi since 2024, has made headlines amid heightened scrutiny directed at her husband, whom some online critics have labeled “useless” and even accused of “controlling” the actress.

On December 15, Brown and her co-star and close friend Noah Schnapp were scheduled to appear on Good Morning America.

In recent weeks, the Enola Holmes star has been weathering multiple controversies surrounding her fashion choices, family life, and marriage

Woman wearing snow bunny look with earmuffs and beige shorts, sparking wild reactions and plastic surgery rumors.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown/Instagram

However, after suffering a fall that left her arm in a sling, Millie was forced to attend the interview virtually.

Her absence sparked a wave of online theories, with one commenter suggesting that her reduced public appearances and limited outings with her husband could point to possible control issues.

The user wrote, “[Jake] could be limiting Millie from seeing her friends… I don’t like the way Millie works her a** off, for both of them, how useless he is as a father, how selfish and demanding and insecure, and always belittling them… he might be controlling.”

Comment expressing frustration about a woman promoting products, showing irritation and disappointment in online discussion.

Millie Bobby Brown in a snowy bunny-inspired outfit sparking wild reactions and plastic surgery rumors online.

Previously, Jake was criticized for allegedly not assisting his wife during an outing in which Millie was seen carrying their newly adopted daughter as paparazzi surrounded them.

At the time, the actress was heard warning photographers, “I am holding my baby. Do not play with me right now.”

Beyond this, Brown has also been the subject of repeated online backlash over her increasingly “adult” fashion choices.

Young woman wearing purple top and white pants sitting on vintage yellow couch, sparking plastic surgery rumors.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown/Instagram

In several recent public appearances, the actress has opted for risqué looks, from a corset-style dress dubbed “lingerie” at the Stranger Things season 5 premiere last month to a form-fitting black bodysuit during a Jimmy Fallon interview that created the illusion she wasn’t wearing anything underneath her top.

One disappointed viewer commented at the time, “Nothing about this image is appropriate regarding the style… The role model to our young girls in a pair of body stockings.”

“Mills giving us a Christmas treat… What a lovely gift,” one fan gushed in response to Brown’s latest Instagram carousel

Millie Bobby Brown in a snow bunny look with winter outfit, sparking plastic surgery rumors and social media reactions

Millie Bobby Brown in a snowy outfit with a white headband, sparking plastic surgery rumors and wild reactions.

Comment text on a white background discussing natural beauty and addressing negative remarks.

Millie Bobby Brown in a snow bunny outfit, sparking plastic surgery rumors and wild reactions online.

Millie Bobby Brown in a snow bunny outfit posing confidently, sparking plastic surgery rumors and reactions.

Millie Bobby Brown in a stylish snow bunny outfit sparking reactions and plastic surgery rumors online.

Millie Bobby Brown in a stylish snow bunny outfit sparking wild reactions and plastic surgery rumors on social media.

Millie Bobby Brown wearing a stylish snow bunny outfit, sparking plastic surgery rumors and wild reactions.

Millie Bobby Brown in a trendy snow bunny outfit, sparking wild reactions and plastic surgery rumors online.

Millie Bobby Brown in a white snow bunny outfit sparking plastic surgery rumors and wild reactions online.

Millie Bobby Brown in a snowy outdoor setting wearing a cozy white snow bunny outfit sparking plastic surgery rumors.

Comment on a digital post reacting to Millie Bobby Brown’s snow bunny look, mentioning innocence and style.

Millie Bobby Brown’s snow bunny look sparks wild reactions and plastic surgery rumors outdoors in winter attire.

Comment discussing Millie Bobby Brown and reactions related to her snow bunny look and plastic surgery rumors.

Millie Bobby Brown in a snow bunny outfit sparking diaper look reactions and plastic surgery rumors online.

Millie Bobby Brown showcasing her snow bunny look, sparking reactions and plastic surgery rumors online.

