Millie Bobby Brown’s Arm Injury Fuels Fan Theories About Jake Bongiovi’s ‘Control’

Millie Bobby Brown’s recent arm injury has not only disrupted her public appearances but also fueled fan speculation online about her personal life. After the Stranger Things star was forced to attend Good Morning America (GMA) virtually due to a fall that left her arm in a sling, some social media users suggested her husband, Jake Bongiovi, might be restricting her time with friends and former co-stars.

The fan allegations, while completely unverified, have reignited discussion about Millie’s apparent balancing act between her career and personal relationships.

Millie Bobby Brown missed a scheduled GMA appearance due to an arm injury

The Enola Holmes actress, 21, was scheduled to appear on Good Morning America alongside Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp on December 15. However, a fall left Millie’s arm in a sling, forcing her to attend the interview virtually.

“I’m really sorry I couldn’t be there with you guys,” she said in a pre-recorded clip, showing her injured arm. “I took a fall.”

Despite the injury, Millie maintained her humor, adding, “So, I wanted to still participate in any way I could because you know me, Noah. I have to make it about me.”

During the virtual segment, Millie engaged with Noah, asking him about his “favorite family tradition to do at the holidays, slash favorite memory.”

Schnapp, who is also 21, expressed how much he missed his co-star, saying, “Ah Mill, I wish she was here.”

Avid Stranger Things fans have started speculating about Jake Bongiovi’s possible influence on Millie Bobby Brown’s personal life

is this person implying mbb’s husband is abusive and noah is complicit? 🙄 pic.twitter.com/7aFnimOBOz — beffy ✨ (@willydewin) December 19, 2025

Discussions online eventually shifted to Millie’s personal life. A fan theory on social media suggested that her absence from cast events and limited public outings with her husband may hint at possible control issues.

“WHO is the common point in all this and actually has the fault?… All I want to say is that NO ONE from the cast wanted a picture with Jake at the After Party… The truth is that no one wants to partake with him and he could be limiting Millie from seeing her friends, and yes, I think Finn specifically,” the post read.

The fan post proceeded to bash Millie’s husband. “I don’t like the way Millie works her a** off, for both of them, how useless he is as a father, how selfish and demanding and insecure, and always belittling them, and I hate how much people d**kride a white rich man given the fact that he as given MANY evidences in the years (not just in 2025) that he might be controlling.”

Some commenters highlighted inconsistencies in the narrative, noting that cast dynamics appear positive. One wrote: “Wow, that’s a serious accusation. I hope Millie sees this and sues for moral damages. People on Twitter need to learn that the internet isn’t a lawless land where they can say sh*t and get away with it.”

Another pointed out that, “It’s funny to me how they think Finn and Jake hate each other when Finn is the only cast member who follows him. They apparently got along really well when they filmed in New Mexico and I remember Jake randomly posting Finn and Jake from Adventure Time in his stories.”

Others focused on Millie’s priorities as a new mother. “She’s the mother of a toddler. If she wants to spend time with her kid, that’s nothing wrong with it. Especially it will be their first Christmas together,” one user noted.

Millie Bobby Brown has maintained close ties with her Stranger Things co-stars

Despite the fan speculations, Millie has continued to lean on her Stranger Things family for support. According to Millie, her co-stars, such as Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Joe Keery, and Gavin Matarazzo, have all been helping her with her mom duties. Noah Schnapp has also been named as her child’s godfather, according to E! Online.

In a comment to Entertainment Tonight, Millie specifically mentioned Sadie Sink’s maternal instincts. “Sadie is very maternal. But, you know, Noah’s her godfather. So, I trust all of them to be honest. They all turn into the most gooey soft versions of themselves when their baby voice comes out when they’re around her,” she said.

Netizens shared their thoughts about Millie Bobby Brown’s injury and the emerging fan theories about her marriage on social media

Fan theory tweet discussing Millie Bobby Brown’s arm injury and speculating about Jake Bongiovi’s control in a social media reply.

