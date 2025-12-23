Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Millie Bobby Brown’s Arm Injury Fuels Fan Theories About Jake Bongiovi’s ‘Control’
Millie Bobby Brown walking outdoors with an arm injury, accompanied by Jake Bongiovi amid fan theories about control.
Millie Bobby Brown’s Arm Injury Fuels Fan Theories About Jake Bongiovi’s ‘Control’

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
Millie Bobby Brown’s recent arm injury has not only disrupted her public appearances but also fueled fan speculation online about her personal life. After the Stranger Things star was forced to attend Good Morning America (GMA) virtually due to a fall that left her arm in a sling, some social media users suggested her husband, Jake Bongiovi, might be restricting her time with friends and former co-stars. 

  • Millie Bobby Brown pulled out of a Good Morning America appearance after a fall left her arm in a sling.
  • Some fans are now speculating online that her husband, Jake Bongiovi, may be limiting her access to friends and Stranger Things castmates.
  • The allegations have received polarizing reactions from netizens online.

The fan allegations, while completely unverified, have reignited discussion about Millie’s apparent balancing act between her career and personal relationships.

    Millie Bobby Brown missed a scheduled GMA appearance due to an arm injury

    Millie Bobby Brown with subtle makeup and elegant earrings attending an event sparking fan theories about Jake Bongiovi control

    Millie Bobby Brown with subtle makeup and elegant earrings attending an event sparking fan theories about Jake Bongiovi control

    Image credits: Getty/Steve Granitz

    The Enola Holmes actress, 21, was scheduled to appear on Good Morning America alongside Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp on December 15. However, a fall left Millie’s arm in a sling, forcing her to attend the interview virtually.

    “I’m really sorry I couldn’t be there with you guys,” she said in a pre-recorded clip, showing her injured arm. “I took a fall.” 

    Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi posing on the red carpet, sparking fan theories about arm injury control.

    Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi posing on the red carpet, sparking fan theories about arm injury control.

    Image credits: Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris

    Despite the injury, Millie maintained her humor, adding, “So, I wanted to still participate in any way I could because you know me, Noah. I have to make it about me.”

    During the virtual segment, Millie engaged with Noah, asking him about his “favorite family tradition to do at the holidays, slash favorite memory.”

    Young man wearing sunglasses and a brown suit standing in front of red curtains, related to Jake Bongiovi control theories.

    Young man wearing sunglasses and a brown suit standing in front of red curtains, related to Jake Bongiovi control theories.

    Image credits: Instagram/jakebongiovi

    Schnapp, who is also 21, expressed how much he missed his co-star, saying, “Ah Mill, I wish she was here.”

    Avid Stranger Things fans have started speculating about Jake Bongiovi’s possible influence on Millie Bobby Brown’s personal life

    Discussions online eventually shifted to Millie’s personal life. A fan theory on social media suggested that her absence from cast events and limited public outings with her husband may hint at possible control issues. 

    “WHO is the common point in all this and actually has the fault?… All I want to say is that NO ONE from the cast wanted a picture with Jake at the After Party… The truth is that no one wants to partake with him and he could be limiting Millie from seeing her friends, and yes, I think Finn specifically,” the post read.

    Millie Bobby Brown walking outdoors with arm injury, fueling fan theories about Jake Bongiovi’s control and relationship.

    Millie Bobby Brown walking outdoors with arm injury, fueling fan theories about Jake Bongiovi’s control and relationship.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    The fan post proceeded to bash Millie’s husband. “I don’t like the way Millie works her a** off, for both of them, how useless he is as a father, how selfish and demanding and insecure, and always belittling them, and I hate how much people d**kride a white rich man given the fact that he as given MANY evidences in the years (not just in 2025) that he might be controlling.”

    Some commenters highlighted inconsistencies in the narrative, noting that cast dynamics appear positive. One wrote: “Wow, that’s a serious accusation. I hope Millie sees this and sues for moral damages. People on Twitter need to learn that the internet isn’t a lawless land where they can say sh*t and get away with it.”

    Tweet discussing Millie Bobby Brown’s arm injury and fan theories about Jake Bongiovi’s control on social media.

    Tweet discussing Millie Bobby Brown’s arm injury and fan theories about Jake Bongiovi’s control on social media.

    Image credits: victoriajfy

    Millie Bobby Brown pushing a stroller outdoors at dusk, showing an arm injury that fuels fan theories about Jake Bongiovi control.

    Millie Bobby Brown pushing a stroller outdoors at dusk, showing an arm injury that fuels fan theories about Jake Bongiovi control.

    Millie Bobby Brown taking a mirror selfie with a man, showing her arm injury that fuels fan theories about Jake Bongiovi control.

    Millie Bobby Brown taking a mirror selfie with a man, showing her arm injury that fuels fan theories about Jake Bongiovi control.

    Millie Bobby Brown wearing a long coat and sunglasses, talking to a man beside a black vehicle outdoors.

    Millie Bobby Brown wearing a long coat and sunglasses, talking to a man beside a black vehicle outdoors.

    Image credits: Getty/MEGA

    Another pointed out that, “It’s funny to me how they think Finn and Jake hate each other when Finn is the only cast member who follows him. They apparently got along really well when they filmed in New Mexico and I remember Jake randomly posting Finn and Jake from Adventure Time in his stories.”

    Others focused on Millie’s priorities as a new mother. “She’s the mother of a toddler. If she wants to spend time with her kid, that’s nothing wrong with it. Especially it will be their first Christmas together,” one user noted.

    Millie Bobby Brown has maintained close ties with her Stranger Things co-stars

    Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi holding hands at a formal event, sparking fan theories about her arm injury.

    Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi holding hands at a formal event, sparking fan theories about her arm injury.

    Image credits: Getty/NDZ/Star Max

    Despite the fan speculations, Millie has continued to lean on her Stranger Things family for support. According to Millie, her co-stars, such as Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Joe Keery, and Gavin Matarazzo, have all been helping her with her mom duties. Noah Schnapp has also been named as her child’s godfather, according to E! Online

    In a comment to Entertainment Tonight, Millie specifically mentioned Sadie Sink’s maternal instincts. “Sadie is very maternal. But, you know, Noah’s her godfather. So, I trust all of them to be honest. They all turn into the most gooey soft versions of themselves when their baby voice comes out when they’re around her,” she said. 

    Netizens shared their thoughts about Millie Bobby Brown’s injury and the emerging fan theories about her marriage on social media

    Fan theory tweet discussing Millie Bobby Brown’s arm injury and speculating about Jake Bongiovi’s control in a social media reply.

    Fan theory tweet discussing Millie Bobby Brown’s arm injury and speculating about Jake Bongiovi’s control in a social media reply.

    Image credits: JustSilencio

    Fan theories arise about Millie Bobby Brown’s arm injury and Jake Bongiovi’s control after alleged stunt practice incident.

    Fan theories arise about Millie Bobby Brown’s arm injury and Jake Bongiovi’s control after alleged stunt practice incident.

    Image credits: JustSilencio

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Millie Bobby Brown’s arm injury and fan theories about Jake Bongiovi’s control.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Millie Bobby Brown’s arm injury and fan theories about Jake Bongiovi’s control.

    Image credits: willydewin

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing Millie Bobby Brown’s arm injury and fan theories about Jake Bongiovi’s control.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing Millie Bobby Brown’s arm injury and fan theories about Jake Bongiovi’s control.

    Image credits: bigrepera

    Tweet discussing Millie Bobby Brown’s arm injury sparking fan theories about Jake Bongiovi’s control and their holiday plans together.

    Tweet discussing Millie Bobby Brown’s arm injury sparking fan theories about Jake Bongiovi’s control and their holiday plans together.

    Image credits: NattG91

    Tweet discussing fan theories about Jake Bongiovi’s control and Millie Bobby Brown’s arm injury connection.

    Tweet discussing fan theories about Jake Bongiovi’s control and Millie Bobby Brown’s arm injury connection.

    Image credits: areacode367279

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Millie Bobby Brown’s arm injury and fan theories about Jake Bongiovi’s control.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Millie Bobby Brown’s arm injury and fan theories about Jake Bongiovi’s control.

    Image credits: amnaisgone

    Tweet discussing Millie Bobby Brown’s arm injury and fan theories about Jake Bongiovi’s control in a casual social media post.

    Tweet discussing Millie Bobby Brown’s arm injury and fan theories about Jake Bongiovi’s control in a casual social media post.

    Image credits: sadreyloshipper

    Tweet discussing fan theories about Millie Bobby Brown’s arm injury and Jake Bongiovi’s control in interviews.

    Tweet discussing fan theories about Millie Bobby Brown’s arm injury and Jake Bongiovi’s control in interviews.

    Image credits: Kleelovers

    Social media post discussing Millie Bobby Brown’s arm injury sparking fan theories about Jake Bongiovi’s control.

    Social media post discussing Millie Bobby Brown’s arm injury sparking fan theories about Jake Bongiovi’s control.

    Image credits: squickachu

    Social media post discussing Millie Bobby Brown’s arm injury and fan theories about Jake Bongiovi’s influence and control.

    Social media post discussing Millie Bobby Brown’s arm injury and fan theories about Jake Bongiovi’s influence and control.

    Image credits: Helloblackvoid

    Twitter comment disputing theories about Millie Bobby Brown’s arm injury and Jake Bongiovi’s control.

    Twitter comment disputing theories about Millie Bobby Brown’s arm injury and Jake Bongiovi’s control.

    Image credits: Andjustlike450

    rustyscate avatar
    rustyscate
    rustyscate
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is dumb CR8P and it’s all hearsay with no grasp for reality. Leave people alone. Just because they are famous doesn’t mean they want ppl to dissect their lives. Bored pandas😊 we can do better

    2
    2points
    reply
    fayebee333 avatar
    Faye Bosworth
    Faye Bosworth
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's a first time.mum. of course shes busy. Ffs.

    2
    2points
    reply
    janinehanske_2 avatar
    Nin Han
    Nin Han
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She has animals too... Do you know how many weird bumps and bruises I get that I don't even know about until later. Sometimes lifting water buckets I would pop the vein in my hand too. No reasons. Once in a blue moon.

    1
    1point
    reply
