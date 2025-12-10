Viral Theory About Millie Bobby Brown’s Newborn Daughter Emerges After New Pics

ADVERTISEMENT

Millie Bobby Brown surprised everyone when she announced that she had adopted a baby girl with her husband, Jake Bongiovi.

The actress’ decision to become a mother at the age of 21 immediately sparked curiosity among fans, who flooded the couple with congratulatory messages.

However, Millie has made it clear that she intends to protect the little one’s privacy and has shared no information about the baby aside from her gender.

Highlights Fans are drawing conclusions about Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s daughter after a recent family outing.

The couple announced in August that they had adopted a baby girl but did not reveal any details beyond her gender.

Millie, who always protects her baby’s privacy, was seen showing only the back of the child’s head while covering her with her coat.

RELATED:

People outside a store at night with faces partially covered, linked to viral theory about Millie Bobby Brown’s newborn daughter.

Millie Bobby Brown stepped out with her baby girl, whom she adopted over the summer



Image credits: milliebobbybrown

ADVERTISEMENT

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” the young couple announced in an Instagram post on August 21.

They signed the post, “And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”

Couple embracing indoors in a modern setting, related to viral theory about Millie Bobby Brown's newborn daughter.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Whenever she steps out with the baby, the Stranger Things star always carries her with her back to the paparazzi or keeps her in a stroller to shield her from the cameras.

But during a recent outing, fans caught a glimpse of the baby’s head—-and began drawing conclusions based solely on her straight, black hair.

“That’s an Asian baby,” @parkervrse wrote on X in a viral post that received almost 150,000 likes.

The new mom protected the baby’s privacy by carrying her with her back facing the paparazzi cameras

ADVERTISEMENT

Millie Bobby Brown walking with partner outdoors, embracing her newborn daughter amid viral theory after new photos surfaced.

Image credits: BACKGRID

Social media reaction to viral theory about Millie Bobby Brown's newborn daughter after new pics spark interest.

Image credits: cyberlychloe

“So? Why do we need to speculate and try and out details about them,” one user countered.

“LIKE I AM ASIAN BABY THATS MY COUSIN!!” @parkervrse later clarified in the comments, poking fun at the concept of “outing someone as Asian.”

“100% and I don’t know why people are mad at you for making an observation ffs,” another user chimed in.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thought that too, I was like d*mn, that baby hair silky” added someone else.

Millie Bobby Brown tenderly holding newborn daughter wrapped in dark clothing amidst a busy outdoor crowd.

Image credits: BACKGRID

“FIRST ASIAN BON JOVI LETS F**KING GO,” celebrated another fan.

Others questioned why so many people were speculating about the girl’s ethnicity, stressing, “That’s none of your business.”

“That’s an Asian baby,” wrote one fan on X, drawing conclusions solely from the back of the baby’s head

Millie Bobby Brown smiling while holding her newborn daughter outdoors in a viral theory about Millie Bobby Brown's newborn daughter.

Image credits: parkervrse

ADVERTISEMENT

In another viral thread on X, one user wrote, “That’s an Asian baby but I just can’t prove it yet,” to which someone replied, “No, she’s Vietnamese.” An additional user then joked, “No, she’s gay.”

The interaction referenced a famous scene from Modern Family in which Lily, the young adopted daughter of Mitchell and Cameron, is taken to a Vietnamese restaurant to connect with her roots.

While interacting with the server, who was also Vietnamese, she corrected everyone at the table, insisting that she actually wasn’t Vietnamese, but gay (she later told her fathers she believed orientation worked like ethnicity and was inherited).

Screenshot of a tweet questioning speculation about Millie Bobby Brown's newborn daughter amid new viral theory discussions.

Image credits: Jcrispy_

Woman holding newborn by poolside with scenic lake view, related to Millie Bobby Brown newborn daughter viral theory.

Image credits: www.instagram.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans have previously come up with theories about the baby’s name after Millie was photographed with a smartphone case featuring bold “RWB” initials. Many believe the name begins with “R” (possibly Ruth, like Millie’s late grandmother) and that her middle name starts with “W.”

Millie and Jake, a model and the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, tied the knot in May 2024. The couple first connected through Instagram and “were friends for a bit” before they started dating, Millie revealed in an interview with Wired.

Millie and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, have chosen not to share their daughter’s name

Millie Bobby Brown pushing a stroller outdoors at dusk, sparking viral theory about her newborn daughter after new pics.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Screenshot of a tweet discussing adoption with a viral theory about Millie Bobby Brown’s newborn daughter online.

Image credits: clowesiadawn

The Enola Holmes actress publicly expressed her desire to become a young mother during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast in March.

“My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. This has been my thing since before I met Jake,” she explained.

“I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me. Of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally.”

Couple closely looking at a newborn daughter, capturing a viral theory about Millie Bobby Brown's newborn daughter after new pics.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

The British star also discussed the possibility of adoption, saying, “I don’t see having your own child as really any different as adopting,” and that “the energy in our house is the door is always open.”

Millie revealed that her 23-year-old husband wanted to wait until they were married before starting a family.

She told Glamour that meeting the former Syracuse student changed her perspective on relationships after being in an “unhealthy situation” with someone else.

The couple has emphasized that they want “peace and privacy” as they begin their new chapter of parenthood

Person carrying a car seat at an airport tarmac at dusk, related to viral theory about Millie Bobby Brown's newborn daughter.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

“He listed all these things that I hated about myself. I was like, ‘You see good in those things?’ And he was like, ‘Of course I do,'” she shared. “Those are things that I love about myself now. He was a really big, huge part of me loving myself and becoming a woman.”

Some users referenced a famous Modern Family scene

Twitter thread showing users discussing a viral theory about Millie Bobby Brown's newborn daughter with recent photos.

Image credits: fabyollaverass

Additionally, Millie explained that both she and Jake have three siblings, so she sees them building a “big family” in the future.

Fans reacted to the new photos of Millie and her baby daughter

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a viral theory about Millie Bobby Brown's newborn daughter after new pics appeared.

Image credits: miocest

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing a viral theory about Millie Bobby Brown’s newborn daughter.

Image credits: torturedpoetara

Tweet from Affiliate Mafia Boss reacting with crying emoji about hair being a dead giveaway in viral theory on Millie Bobby Brown's newborn daughter.

Image credits: FeliceDigennaro

Tweet by Alice Cookie about a viral theory regarding Millie Bobby Brown’s newborn daughter’s energy and new pics.

Image credits: EvaBrownie2

Tweet reaction discussing viral theory about Millie Bobby Brown's newborn daughter after recent pictures circulate online.

Image credits: Willslefttoe3

Tweet about a viral theory regarding Millie Bobby Brown's newborn daughter shared on social media in 2025.

Image credits: m4rstruck

Twitter conversation showing users discussing a viral theory about Millie Bobby Brown's newborn daughter after new pics.

Image credits: tomandnjeri

Alt text: Social media comment discussing a viral theory about Millie Bobby Brown's newborn daughter's hair and ethnicity speculation.

Image credits: llexiepantss

Twitter exchange discussing viral theory about Millie Bobby Brown's newborn daughter after new photos emerge.

Image credits: claricelovesred

Tweet discussing baby hair similarities while referencing viral theory about Millie Bobby Brown's newborn daughter after new pics.

Image credits: kaedequinn

Tweet from Jaylynn expressing strong agreement, related to viral theory about Millie Bobby Brown's newborn daughter.

Image credits: hijaylynn_

Screenshot of a tweet discussing public reactions related to Millie Bobby Brown's newborn daughter and viral theory.

Image credits: alimackita

Tweet from SunflowerMoonchild discussing viral theory about Millie Bobby Brown's newborn daughter’s appearance and heritage speculation.

Image credits: HeyitsNyaxoxo

Twitter reply from Jenny Huapaya with a playful comment about Angelina Jolie and Madonna related to viral theory on Millie Bobby Brown's newborn.

Image credits: jhangel77

Screenshot of a social media post discussing viral theory about Millie Bobby Brown's newborn daughter after new pictures emerge.

Image credits: Silverxqween

Social media post discussing a viral theory about Millie Bobby Brown's newborn daughter after new pictures appeared.

Image credits: M4THANGI

Social media reply discussing Millie Bobby Brown's newborn daughter in a viral theory after new pictures emerge.

Image credits: giithedon

Tweet about hair texture similarities, fueling viral theory about Millie Bobby Brown's newborn daughter after new pics appear.

Image credits: dmarieeex

Tweet discussing viral theory about Millie Bobby Brown's newborn daughter’s hair before school and taxes with laughing emojis.

Image credits: VecnaFear

Social media user commenting about Millie Bobby Brown's newborn daughter and viral theory after new pictures appeared.

Image credits: leo_ruth5

Tweet from Shakur Surve commenting on Millie Bobby Brown's newborn daughter with a viral theory about the baby after new pics emerged.

Image credits: Shakurs17