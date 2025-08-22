Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi spotted with their baby girl in public for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hours after announcing they had adopted a baby girl, Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, stepped out for the first time as a family of three.

The Stranger Things actress and the model were photographed pushing a stroller in East Hampton, New York, on Thursday (August 21).

In photos obtained by TMZ and The Daily Mail, Millie appeared makeup-free and wore a pink sweatshirt that read, “Mother,” proudly showing off her new title.

Jake kept it casual as well, sporting a black T-shirt, khaki pants, and a baseball cap.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

The 21-year-old mom carried a pink phone case with the letters “RWB,” possibly hinting at her baby’s initials.

At one point, she was seen putting her baby’s carrier into the backseat of their car.

According to reports, the young parents appeared relaxed as they chatted over iced coffee.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Earlier that day, Millie and Jake announced they had welcomed a baby via a joint Instagram statement.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” they shared. “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

They signed the post, “And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Image credits: BACKGRID

The exciting news comes after Millie revealed her intentions to become a young mother during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast.

“My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. This has been my thing since before I met Jake,” she explained last March.

“I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.

“Of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally.”

Image credits: HEELVoorhees

Image credits: galaxy_mols

The actress also discussed the possibility of adoption, saying, “I don’t see having your own child as really any different as adopting” and that the “energy in our house is the door is always open.”

Millie shared that she wanted “a big family” but Jake wanted to wait until they were married before having children.

“So that was his thing,” she said. “And my thing was, I really want a family. I really want a big family. I’m one of four. He’s one of four. So, it is definitely in our future.”

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

The Enola Holmes star and the 23-year-old model, who is the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley, were first romantically linked in 2021. Two years later, they announced they were engaged.

At the time, Millie referred to Jake as her “partner for life” on social media.

Jake, for his part, called his then-girlfriend “golden to the core” in a birthday tribute and said she was “the girl of [his] dreams.”

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Last year, the couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony before celebrating their marriage with a lavish event in Tuscany, Italy.

“Forever and always, your wife,” the British actress captioned an Instagram carousel of the newlyweds. Jake’s caption mirrored his wife’s, writing, “Forever and always, your husband.”

Image credits: Landor850

Millie told Glamour that meeting the former Syracuse student changed her perspective on relationships after previously being in an “unhealthy situation” with someone else.

“I think I was so afraid to be a strong woman in a relationship,” she admitted. “When I met Jake, I just felt I could be loud. He embraced that and encouraged that. And I fell in love with myself while being with him.”

She recalled that, still carrying insecurities from her past, she once asked Jake why he had chosen to be with her.

“And then he listed all these things that I hated about myself. I was like, ‘You see good in those things?’ And he was like, ‘Of course I do.’”

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

She added: “Those are things that I love about myself now. He was a really big, huge part of me loving myself and becoming a woman. It was like, ‘Wow, I really love this person because he allows me to love myself.’”

In the interview, published in 2023, Millie said she has always known she wanted children, and that having a baby was more of a dream to her than marriage.

“I wanted to be the woman that my mom is to me and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me.

“So that was never my, like, intention, to be a wife. But after meeting Jake and seeing, ‘Oh, I don’t have to be this stereotypical wife for him. (…) He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that.’ I was like, ‘Oh, I do want this.’”

“I know Millie and Jake are going to be wonderful parents,” one fan commented

Image credits: AlphaBabaBoss

Image credits: aj_bonilla02

Image credits: shadesofpetty

Image credits: Cranberrie61818

Image credits: Cansu_Dilek_

Image credits: Johnnoel745460

Image credits: renasview

Image credits: nlkns2

Image credits: ladidaix

Image credits: arianatorswildt

Image credits: BastiTheGreat

Image credits: theladykatie

Image credits: stopitvish