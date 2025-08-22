Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Spotted With Their Baby Girl In Public For The First Time
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi together in public, posing closely while capturing a photo during daytime outing.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Spotted With Their Baby Girl In Public For The First Time

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

12

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Hours after announcing they had adopted a baby girl, Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, stepped out for the first time as a family of three.

The Stranger Things actress and the model were photographed pushing a stroller in East Hampton, New York, on Thursday (August 21).

In photos obtained by TMZ and The Daily Mail, Millie appeared makeup-free and wore a pink sweatshirt that read, “Mother,” proudly showing off her new title.

Highlights
  • Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi were pictured pushing a stroller after welcoming their first child.
  • The actress wore a sweatshirt reading “Mother” during the East Hampton outing.
  • The couple has not revealed their daughter’s name or age.

Jake kept it casual as well, sporting a black T-shirt, khaki pants, and a baseball cap.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi were pictured hours after announcing they had adopted a baby

    Millie Bobby Brown wearing a beige sleeveless top and skirt, smiling with long blonde hair in an outdoor setting.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    The 21-year-old mom carried a pink phone case with the letters “RWB,” possibly hinting at her baby’s initials.

    At one point, she was seen putting her baby’s carrier into the backseat of their car.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to reports, the young parents appeared relaxed as they chatted over iced coffee.

    Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi posing together indoors, capturing a casual selfie with camera in hand.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    Earlier that day, Millie and Jake announced they had welcomed a baby via a joint Instagram statement.

    “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” they shared. “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

    They signed the post, “And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”

    The couple appeared relaxed as they pushed a stroller and loaded their baby’s carrier into their car

    Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi smiling outdoors in a scenic landscape, showing their affectionate moment together.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi walking with baby stroller on a sunny day in a public outdoor setting.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    The exciting news comes after Millie revealed her intentions to become a young mother during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. This has been my thing since before I met Jake,” she explained last March.

    “I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.

    “Of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally.”

    The actress, 21, was seen makeup-free in a sweatshirt that read “Mother”

    Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi spotted with their baby girl in public for the first time.

    Image credits: HEELVoorhees

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi smiling together outdoors with their baby girl in public for the first time.

    Image credits: galaxy_mols

    The actress also discussed the possibility of adoption, saying, “I don’t see having your own child as really any different as adopting” and that the “energy in our house is the door is always open.”

    Millie shared that she wanted “a big family” but Jake wanted to wait until they were married before having children.

    “So that was his thing,” she said. “And my thing was, I really want a family. I really want a big family. I’m one of four. He’s one of four. So, it is definitely in our future.”

    The couple began dating in 2021 and tied the knot last year

    Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi dressed formally walking together in a garden setting without their baby girl.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Enola Holmes star and the 23-year-old model, who is the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley, were first romantically linked in 2021. Two years later, they announced they were engaged.

    At the time, Millie referred to Jake as her “partner for life” on social media.

    Jake, for his part, called his then-girlfriend “golden to the core” in a birthday tribute and said she was “the girl of [his] dreams.”

    Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi smiling outdoors, dressed in wedding attire, surrounded by greenery and white flowers.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    Last year, the couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony before celebrating their marriage with a lavish event in Tuscany, Italy.

    “Forever and always, your wife,” the British actress captioned an Instagram carousel of the newlyweds. Jake’s caption mirrored his wife’s, writing, “Forever and always, your husband.”

    Millie and Jake made the announcement on Thursday (August 21)

    Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi seen with their baby girl in public for the first time.

    Image credits: Landor850

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Millie told Glamour that meeting the former Syracuse student changed her perspective on relationships after previously being in an “unhealthy situation” with someone else.

    “I think I was so afraid to be a strong woman in a relationship,” she admitted. “When I met Jake, I just felt I could be loud. He embraced that and encouraged that. And I fell in love with myself while being with him.”

    She recalled that, still carrying insecurities from her past, she once asked Jake why he had chosen to be with her.

    “And then he listed all these things that I hated about myself. I was like, ‘You see good in those things?’ And he was like, ‘Of course I do.’”

    Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi smiling at each other outdoors in stylish attire on a sunny day.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She added: “Those are things that I love about myself now. He was a really big, huge part of me loving myself and becoming a woman. It was like, ‘Wow, I really love this person because he allows me to love myself.’”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the interview, published in 2023, Millie said she has always known she wanted children, and that having a baby was more of a dream to her than marriage.

    “I wanted to be the woman that my mom is to me and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me.

    “So that was never my, like, intention, to be a wife. But after meeting Jake and seeing, ‘Oh, I don’t have to be this stereotypical wife for him. (…) He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that.’ I was like, ‘Oh, I do want this.’”

    “I know Millie and Jake are going to be wonderful parents,” one fan commented

    Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi with their baby girl spotted together in public, smiling and happy as a family.

    Image credits: AlphaBabaBoss

    Twitter user AJ_Bonilla0209 responds to a tweet, asking when Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi had their baby girl.

    Image credits: aj_bonilla02

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media post discussing Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi spotted with their baby girl in public for the first time.

    Image credits: shadesofpetty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi walking outdoors with their baby girl in public for the first time.

    Image credits: Cranberrie61818

    Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi with their baby girl seen in public for the first time together.

    Image credits: Cansu_Dilek_

    Tweet showing support for Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi as new parents to their adopted baby girl.

    Image credits: Johnnoel745460

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter user expressing surprise and happiness about Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi seen with their baby girl in public.

    Image credits: renasview

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi seen together in public with their baby girl for the first time.

    Image credits: nlkns2

    Tweet praising Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi for setting an example about adoption and family with their baby girl.

    Image credits: ladidaix

    Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi holding their baby girl during a public outing, dressed casually and smiling.

    Image credits: arianatorswildt

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi walking in public with their baby girl for the first time.

    Image credits: BastiTheGreat

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Katie Somers praising Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi as a refreshing and least problematic Hollywood couple.

    Image credits: theladykatie

    Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi seen with their baby girl outdoors during a public family outing.

    Image credits: stopitvish

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    relationship
    Vote arrow up

    12

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    12

    Open list comments

    2

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good for them! Adopting a baby that's already here! Congrats to them + Best wishes.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm so happy for the three of them, I wish them a lot of good thing in their lives !

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good for them! Adopting a baby that's already here! Congrats to them + Best wishes.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm so happy for the three of them, I wish them a lot of good thing in their lives !

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT