Amid Controversial Interviews, Brazilians Accuse Millie Bobby Brown Of Being “Disgusted” By Them

Millie Bobby Brown’s press tour in Brazil seems not to have gone down smoothly, with thousands of users criticizing the Emmy-nominated actress for her attitude during interviews.

The British star is in South America to promote her Netflix film, The Electric State.

One interview that particularly enraged Brazilians was with influencer Bomtalvão, who enthusiastically introduced Millie to some popular local dishes.

Millie tried out many Brazilian dishes and met singer Pabllo Vittar, who taught her how to open a Spanish fan the local way.

The actress is promoting The Electric State, a sci-fi adventure film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, which also stars Chris Pratt

The influencer first offered Millie some milho, which he described as “corn with melted butter.” Millie did not seem very excited to try the local dish, though she later said it was “good.”

Millie Bobby Brown’s behavior during her Brazilian press tour did not sit right with many local fans

The next items on the menu were pastel, “a deep-fried street food with cheese,” cana de açúcar, a popular juice in Brazil, some açaí berries, and catuaba, a popular drink during the Carnival season.

“It smells weird,” the 21-year-old said after sipping on the juice. “It’s so sweet. I did not like that. Actually it just tastes like sugar melted.”

On social media, thousands of Brazilians reposted the interview, arguing that Millie showed no interest in immersing herself in the local culture, regardless of whether or not she enjoyed how the dishes tasted.

The English actress is currently promoting her Netflix film The Electric State, which premiered on March 14

“I have NOTHING against Millie Bobby Brown. I don’t think I ever have… But these interviews have such a weird energy, it seems like she’s disgusted by us… Am I crazy? Do you guys feel that way too?” one user asked in a post that received 37,000 likes on X (formerly Twitter).

The user wasn’t alone in their opinion. “It seems to me that she didn’t want to be there and is only there because they are paying her. I think it’s this feeling of ‘I want to go home soon but I have to work’ that leaves a strange energy in the interview,” another said.

“I felt exactly that, it makes me nervous to watch her interviews, it seems like she’s hating every second of it,” someone else wrote.

For one interview, Millie sat down with influencer Bomtalvão to try out some popular Brazilian dishes

Others speculated that the Stranger Things star’s behavior might have been due to the fact that she was expecting to be interviewed by a traditional journalist, or that the influencer’s English wasn’t proficient enough for the interview.

“The guy doesn’t have basic English to speak to her, they gave her a cold pastry to try and food that had nothing to do with it, he couldn’t explain anything, he made her uncomfortable by practically spitting in her face. In short, the height of amateurism,” a separate user penned.

The controversy continued when Millie filmed a promotional clip with Brazilian superstar, singer and drag queen Pabllo Vittar, whose most popular song, Alibi, has been streamed over 495 million times on Spotify.

The video features the pop star teaching Millie how to open a Spanish fan with swagger, “like Brazilian women.”

Though she said she “felt Brazilian” after learning the trick, netizens continued to comment that Millie did not seem to want to be there..

Netizens said the Stranger Things actress looked “uncomfortable” during the interview and showed no interest in the culture

“She seems a bit unfriendly, doesn’t she?” one user asked, while another notede that she “looked uncomfortable.”

Meanwhile, another group came to Millie’s defense, speculating she might simply be an introvert or be tired after having sat down for other interviews.

But that wasn’t the end of it. Brazilians also criticized the Damsel actress when she spoke with journalist Bruna Nobrega for a more traditional interview with the pop culture site Omelete.

“These interviews have such a weird energy, it seems like she’s disgusted by us,” one commented on X (formerly Twitter)

When asked why she has chosen to work with Netflix on so many occasions, Millie replied, “It’s like when you get a job and your boss is really nice. Why would I go? They take care of me. They give me a platform to be able to create and they’re unafraid to put women at the center of the screen.

“Personally, they’ve provided me with so much love and friendship and support.

She also mentioned the millions of users who pay a subscription for Netflix every month expecting quality content.

“On the flip side, they’re the biggest platform out there. They’re able to reach so many countries and, encapsulate audiences in their living rooms and bring families together. Their content is brilliant.”

Millie’s answer was deemed disingenuous and too commercial for some users. One of them wrote, Millie Bobby Brown is the personification of Netflix. And that’s not a compliment.”

People made similar remarks when Millie filmed a video with Brazilian singer and drag queen Pabblo Vittar

In contrast, a separate group said Millie looked far more comfortable in this interview compared to the previous two, which were much more informal.

In addition to her latest sci-fi film, the young actress recently made headlines for her defense against journalists who criticized her appearance and said she appeared older than 21.

Her critics expect her “to stay frozen in time,” and still look like the young girl who played Eleven on the first season of Stranger Things, she said.

“I refuse to apologize for growing up,” she continued. “I refuse to make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman.”

The 21-year-old also divided opinions after she sat down with the pop culture site Omelete and explained why she had worked with Netflix so many times

