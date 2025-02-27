Millie Bobby Brown Calls Out Photographer Who Called Jake Bongiovi Her “Boyfriend”

ADVERTISEMENT

Millie Bobby Brown takes her marital status very seriously. During the premiere of her Netflix film, The Electric State, the 21-year-old actress scolded a photographer who called Jake Bongiovi her “boyfriend.”

When she was posing on the red carpet on Monday (February 24), a photographer asked if her significant other could join her.

Millie and Jake got married in May 2024 at a private ceremony in the Hamptons.

The 'Stranger Things' star was criticized for her attitude, which some considered to be "arrogant."

“Can we get your boyfriend?” the unseen photographer called out, unaware that Millie and Jake had married in May 2024.

“He’s not my boyfriend,” Millie snapped, prompting the photographer to apologize.

The couple laughed off the mistake, telling them, “It’s OK.”

Still, some social media users had harsh words for the British actress, with one writing that her attitude showed “zero professionalism.”

“Why is she so rude and arrogant? Is this a polite way to talk!?” another wrote.

“Angelina Jolie as a MEGA star was much nicer and patient with the photographers.”

Another group supported the star, saying she was right to call out the paparazzo, who later asked the couple to kiss for the camera.

“I know paparazzi have to get their pictures because it’s their job, and they get paid for that. But they’re so f*cking annoying!” wrote a separate user.

“Paparazzi would drive me nuts,” somebody else agreed.

Someone else commented: “How was it rude…? She just corrected them.”

The Stranger Things actress married Jake, the model son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, in a private ceremony in the Hamptons.

“It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows,” The Sun reported.

The couple first connected through Instagram and “were friends for a bit” before they started dating, the Enola Holmes star told Wired.

Millie announced her engagement in April 2023 with a black-and-white photo of them embracing. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” she captioned the post, using lyrics from Taylor Swift’s romantic ballad Lover.

“He’s not my boyfriend” – Millie Bobby Brown takes photos with her husband Jake Bongiovi at #TheElectricState premiere pic.twitter.com/5jFvfjo33h — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 25, 2025

The young star told Jimmy Fallon that Jake proposed to her underwater while they were diving, an activity they bonded over after they met.

The romantic scene was interrupted by a brief moment of panic, as the ring fell off Millie’s finger and plummeted after she made the “okay” gesture to her future husband.

“Jake threw himself, like so deep, like the diver was like, ‘You can’t do that, like your ears … literally your brain will explode,” she recalled.

Jake ultimately managed to get the special ring back.

“It’s a reflection of who he is and I feel like we’re always going to have each other’s back and if anyone drops the ball, we got it.”

Their engagement sparked discussion about the couple’s young ages, as Millie was 19 and Jake was 20 at the time. However, Jake’s father expressed his support for the union, describing his daughter-in-law as “wonderful.”

“I don’t know if age matters,” the Livin’ on a Prayer singer said.

“If you find the right partner and you grow together. ..My advice really is growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)



In Millie’s upcoming film, The Electric State, she plays a girl who embarks on a journey to find her long-lost brother with a robot.

Directed by the Russo brothers, the adventure comedy film, set to premiere on March 14, also stars Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, Woody Norman, and Giancarlo Esposito.

At the premiere, she wowed fans with an elegant blonde updo and gold-embellished gown, which people said made her look older.

Millie is also preparing to say farewell to the beloved character of Eleven in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which will be released by Netflix later this year.

People had mixed opinions about Millie’s comment to the photographer

Image credits: AmTalkinHere

Image credits: clairebearian

Image credits: TVEnthusiast18

Image credits: djb3117

Image credits: ArchAbhor

Image credits: ozzy_216

Image credits: cindi_marie10

Image credits: DislikedShip

Image credits: StacieATyler

Image credits: jk006d

Image credits: s_bibleman