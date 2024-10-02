Angelina Jolie’s Rumored Rapper “Boyfriend” Pictured In Instagram Photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Angelina Jolie has sparked fresh rumors about a new man in her life.

The Hollywood icon was pictured at a New York City event over the weekend, and her rumored “boyfriend,” British rapper and political activist Akala, also made an appearance in the carousel of photos.

The event was hosted by Angelina’s company, Atelier Jolie—a creative collective that the actress once described as “a home for artists.”

Sources previously spoke about the connection between the Oscar-winning actress and the 40-year-old British musician.

Fresh rumors of a new love interest emerged after Angelina Jolie was spotted on different occasions with British rapper and political activist Akala

Image credits: Daniele Venturelli / WireImage via Getty Images

During the party, the 49-year-old Eternals actress was captured interviewing acclaimed performance poet Mustafa about his debut album, Dunya.

“Atelier Jolie welcomed Mustafa at 57 Great Jones, hosting a special listening party and panel discussion for his debut album, Dunya, out now,” read the caption of Atelier Jolie’s post, which featured pictures from the party.

The 49-year-old Hollywood star had interviewed artist Mustafa at the Atelier Jolie-hosted event over the weekend

Image credits: Atelier Jolie

The carousel of images included not only a picture of the humanitarian actress interviewing Mustafa but also a snap of Akala attending the event.

Zoe Kravitz was also seen in one of the images.

In recent months, Angelina and Akala have been spotted together on different occasions. They even attended the 62nd New York Film Festival for the premiere of her movie, Maria, last month.

Akala, 40, was pictured in one of the pictures from the event shared by Atelier Jolie

Image credits: Atelier Jolie

In Touch claimed in May this year that the actress was not only dating the 40-year-old activist but also another British musician.

“Angelina has been seeing two different men over the past year or so,” a source claimed to the outlet in May.

However, other sources quelled dating rumors and claimed there is no romance blooming between the Oscar winner and Akala.

Sources claimed the Oscar winner is just “friends” with the British musician, who is reportedly in a relationship with girlfriend Chanelle Newman

Reports also previously said that Akala has a girlfriend named Chanelle Newman.

“She and Akala are not dating. She is friends with him and his partner, Chanelle, who was also there,” a source told People in August.

Sources said they have been friends for “several years” and that the famous mother-of-six speaks “very highly” of him.

“They share the same passion when it comes to social and humanitarian causes,” a second source told the outlet. “They did several collabs over the years that focus on global issues like human rights. Angie speaks very highly of him.”

“She and Akala are not dating. She is friends with him and his partner, Chanelle, who was also there,” a source said about Angelina’s relationship with Akala

Last year, the Maleficent actress said she wasn’t dating anyone and doesn’t “really have…a social life.”

“I realized my closest friends are refugees,” she added while speaking with WSJ Magazine in December. “Maybe four out of six of the women that I am close to are from war and conflict.”