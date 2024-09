ADVERTISEMENT

Johnny Depp and his rumored new girlfriend, Yulia Vlasova, stirred up curiosity with a set of Instagram photos and a cryptic message.

Over the weekend, the 29-year-old Russian model shared some charming photos featuring herself and the 61-year-old actor in a cozy, rustic setting.

The Hollywood star was all smiles as he had his arms wrapped around her. But Yulia’s ambiguous caption raised more questions than answers about their connection.

Johnny Depp and Yulia Vlasova fueled speculation with a set of Instagram photos and an ambiguous message

Share icon

Image credits: Yulia Vlasova / Instagram

“Don’t believe everything you hear on the internet,” she wrote. “My dear friend.”

The caption left fans to wonder if this was a subtle rebuttal to the dating rumors or a playful tease.

The photos came at the heels of sources saying they were keeping things “casual” and not rushing into relationship labels just yet.

“They see each other here and there,” and they are not using the “boyfriend-girlfriend” labels, a source told People in July.

The 29-year-old Russian model posted images of herself and the 61-year-old actor, showcasing a warm and intimate moment between them

Share icon

Image credits: Yulia Vlasova / Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MILARTE NEWS (@milarte_news_official)

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s romantic history includes high-profile marriages with Lori Anne Allison in the ’80s and Amber Heard, as well as a brief fling with Joelle Rich.

ADVERTISEMENT

About two years have passed since the Once Upon a Time in Mexico star’s heated defamation legal battle with Amber, and his focus has been on “moving forward” and staying busy after “that darker period” in his life.

He “is prioritizing his health and wellbeing much more these days,” a source told People in May this year. “There’s a lot of good energy, and he surrounds himself with a good group of people.”

Sources recently claimed that the Hollywood star and Yulia are keeping things “casual,” with no “boyfriend-girlfriend” labels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Beauty Official (@diorbeauty)

“He’s focused on moving forward. He’s keeping busy. There’s a lot of good distractions, so there’s not that much time to be reminiscing on that darker period,” the insider continued. “There’s been a release of the old and embarking on this new chapter. He’s feeling better about where he is in life.”

The source also said he is “really too busy” to venture down any romantic avenues, so it’s “not time right now for that.”