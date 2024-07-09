“Hollywood Fixer” Hired By Amber Heard Ends Up Backing Johnny Depp Amid Infamous Trial

ADVERTISEMENT

A self-published book, written by a controversial private investigator who used to be an adult film actor, made stunning claims about Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. Written by Paul Barresi, a so-called “Hollywood fixer,” Johnny Depp’s Accidental Fixer: How A Hollywood Sleuth Saved A Pirate’s Honor alleged that the author’s investigation, solicited by Amber, pointed to Johnny’s innocence.

Taking to his X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday (July 7), Paul announced the release of his autobiography and shared a photograph of its cover.

He wrote in the caption: “To all of my wonderful X followers, I invite you to relive my incredible journey into the life & times of legendary actor and extraordinary human being Johnny Depp.”

The book’s release comes after the 74-year-old was hired by Amber’s legal team to dig up dirt on the Pirates of the Caribbean star during their 2022 defamation lawsuit.

The highly mediatized case pitted Johnny against the All the Boys Love Mandy Lane star over a 2018 defamatory op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

A self-published book was written by a controversial private investigator who used to be an adult film actor before becoming a “Hollywood fixer”

The lawsuit was heavily exploited by fans on both sides, with supporters of each celebrity using social media to sway public opinion.

This exploitation was further capitalized on by media outlets, such as with Netflix’s Depp v. Heard series.

With Paul being the latest figure to capitalize on the infamous legal case, the author joined the broader trend where public support disproportionately favored Johnny, often ignoring evidence against him and attributing blame to Amber.

In fact, in Johnny Depp’s Accidental Fixer, the former pornographic film director recalled interviewing 100 people ahead of Johnny’s libel trials, only to supposedly find that the majority were still on the actor’s side, The Daily Mail reported on Monday (July 8).

The interviewees allegedly described the 61-year-old Hollywood star as a “gentleman’s gentleman” and as someone who “doesn’t have a mean bone in his body.”

Johnny’s friends also told Paul that the Oscar winner had “respect and adoration for women,” as per The Daily Mail.

According to Johnny Depp’s Accidental Fixer, Paul embarked on an “unwavering quest for the truth” about Johnny, even if the findings were not what Amber’s lawyers wanted.

Paul was reportedly first hired by the 38-year-old actress‘ team in July 2019 to turn up information that could be useful against Johnny ahead of both defamation trials in the UK and the US.

Johnny Depp’s Accidental Fixer: How a Hollywood Sleuth Saved a Pirate’s Honor was released on Friday (July 5)

The Edward Scissorhands talent ultimately lost the 2020 libel case at the High Court in London against a UK newspaper that had branded him a “wife-beater,” with a judge ruling he had put Amber in fear of her life, The Daily Mail reported at the time.

However, back in the US, a second libel trial in Virginia against the mom-of-one ruled in Johnny’s favor, with a jury awarding him a total of $15 million – $10 million in compensation and $5 million in punitive damages, as per the British tabloid.

Paul didn’t specify which case he was working on, only that he was given instructions to “delve into the life and history of Johnny Depp and uncover evidence of his alleged physical abuse towards women,” The Daily Mail reported.

The Massachusetts native claimed that he had been told to dig up witness statements, videos, photos, or anything else that could substantiate Amber’s domestic abuse claims against Johnny.

Among his multiple interviewees, model and actress Carré Otis allegedly scoffed at the idea that the actor was violent, saying it was “ridiculous,” Paul wrote in his book.

Former child star Olivia Barash, who worked at famed Hollywood nightclub The Viper Room, which Johnny owned in the 1990s, echoed those sentiments, claiming, “Johnny doesn’t have a mean bone in his body,” The Daily Mail reported.

The British news outlet further revealed that Richmond Arquette of the Arquette acting clan, who also worked at the Viper Room, called the actor “a gentleman’s gentleman.”

Among the most forthright to defend Johnny was tattoo artist Jonathan Shaw, a close friend of the actor, who told the Hollywood fixer: “Johnny is super controlled, and a superhuman being.

“The only thing I would be willing to help that gold- digging w***e (Heard) do is help load the gun she wanted to use to blow her f****** brains out.”

Written by Paul Barresi, the book alleged that his investigation, solicited by Amber Heard, pointed to Johnny Depp’s innocence

Nevertheless, Paul also included a testimony from Journalist Mark Ebner, who recalled being threatened by Johnny that he would “set (him) on fire” during an encounter at the Viper Room.

The author conceived that Mark’s account was a “chilling preclude” to the actor’s now infamous text to his actor buddy Paul Bettany, which came out at the trial in Virginia.

In a 2013 text exchange with the British actor, Johnny had written: “Let’s burn her, let’s drown her before we burn her,” in reference to Amber.

He then made a further obscene suggestion “to make sure she is dead,” the BBC reported in 2022.

Despite being hired by Amber, Paul has long considered himself in Johnny’s corner, telling GeekBuzz two years ago: “I relate to and empathize with him because we both had horrible childhoods and cruel parents.

“I believe he’s been misguided because he grew up without an authority figure to guide him and champion him.”

And while he identified as a private investigator when he was supposedly hired by Amber’s legal team, an official document by California’s Bureau of Security and Investigative Services shows that Paul’s private investigator’s license was revoked in 2012.

The Bureau’s document revealed that Paul had admitted to faking a report of his ex-girlfriend’s drug use to get her fired.

Paul joined public support, which disproportionately favored Johnny, often ignoring evidence against him and attributing blame to Amber

After her trial with her ex-husband, Amber faced significant sexism and mistreatment from the public.

Social media platforms were flooded with memes and derogatory comments that often belittled her allegations of abuse, reflecting a gender-biased narrative.

For instance, TikTok trends mocking the actress’ testimony — which included an allegation of rape — went viral, and hashtags like #AmberTurd trended on Twitter (now X), contributing to a hostile online environment.

The backlash and negative public perception following the trial severely impacted the Texas native’s career, leading to reduced screen time in films like Aquaman 2 and fewer new roles being offered to her.

Amber has since sold her home in the town of Yucca Valley, California, to move to Spain with her daughter, Oonagh Paige, whom she had via surrogacy in April 2021.

She first moved to the island of Mallorca before settling down in the capital city of Madrid.

Bored Panda has contacted Amber Heard’s representatives, Carré Otis, and Olivia Barash for comment.