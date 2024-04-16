Johnny Depp Eyes $4M Italian “Historic Monument” But Local Mayor Doesn’t Welcome The Idea

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnny Depp is reportedly contemplating the possibility of adding ‘Italian castle owner’ to his repertoire, but it turns out the local mayor isn’t exactly rolling out the red carpet.

The renowned Hollywood star, who has been spending plenty of time in Europe over the last couple of years, has set his sights on an ancient $4 million fortress in Italy that is currently for sale.

The castle is a sprawling 22,000-square-foot manor located in Montalto Dora and boasts 11 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. Within the property is also the addition of a paved courtyard, along with a chapel dating back to the 15th century.

Image credits: Dave Benett/WireImage via Getty Images

The castle was recently put on the market for sale after undergoing a long restoration process.

Johnny’s interest in the property was sparked during his directorial involvement in the biopic about artist Amedeo Modigliani, starring Italian actor Riccardo Scamarcio and Hollywood star Al Pacino.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star recently toured the ancient fortress that is nestled on the hills of Mount Crovero in Turin.

The New York Post reported that Riccardo made frequent trips to visit the castle, and Johnny accompanied the actor on one such trip.

Renzo Galletto, mayor of Montaldo Dora, is not completely sold on the idea of Johnny Depp being a potential buyer

Although Johnny showed interest in buying the property, the local response to the idea was not favorable.

Renzo Galletto, mayor of Montaldo Dora, said the prospect of the Ed Wood actor buying the property may spark plenty of conversations about Montaldo Dora, but it may not bring the right kind of “economic synergy” to the 3,300 people that call the Italian village their home.

The mayor also noted that the castle in question is under the protection of Italian Cultural Heritage.

“A celebrity buying a historic monument like the Montalto Dora castle would bring a lot of attention to the area, but we’re not sure if it would be the right ‘economic synergy’ for the community,” Renzo told the outlet.

The mayor said the actor would still be considered if he makes an offer

“The castle is a Site of Community Interest, which means it comes with certain rules which have to be followed,” the mayor added. “Building [anything new inside or out] would require a lot of approvals and permissions.”

Renzo noted that he had not met the Hollywood veteran yet and clarified that Johnny would not be ruled out as a potential buyer if he made an offer.

“The property is private and we [the town] will be absolutely neutral in any real estate sale,” the mayor said and added, “But we will be very strict when it comes to the urban planning rules, we will do everything we can to protect the castle.”