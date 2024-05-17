Amber Heard Beats Out Kardashians On List Of Most Disliked Celebrities

ADVERTISEMENT

Trigger warning: sexual assault

If you thought the most disliked celebrities were those convicted of sex crimes, assault, and other heinous activities, think again. Up until Thursday (May 16), the least popular celebrity of all was Meghan Markle, preceded by Amber Heard. Growing backlash on social media has since influenced new results.

Highlights Amber Heard initially topped 'most disliked' lists, amid a wave of sexism and unfair media scrutiny.

Meghan Markle faced negative portrayals and potential racial bias, making her one of the most disliked.

Sean Combs (P. Diddy) newly leads the 'most disliked' rankings amid legal issues and public backlash.

Danny Masterson now ranks second in 'most disliked' after a 30-year sentence for raping two women.

As per The Mirror, which tracked the Ranker website that features crowdsourced rankings, yesterday, users voted the Duchess of Sussex as the most disliked celebrity of 2024.

Meghan, who is of mixed-race heritage with an African-American mother, Doria Ragland, has faced criticism and negative portrayals from some sections of the British tabloid media.

Over the years, some commentators and observers have suggested that some of the coverage she received contained elements of racism or racial bias.

Meghan Markle’s ranking as the most disliked celebrity garnered significant public disapproval considering the many famous people convicted of serious crimes

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In 2016, when the Suits star and Prince Harry had just started dating, The Daily Mail published an article with the headline “Harry’s girl is (almost) straight outta Compton,” referencing Meghan Markle’s mixed-race heritage and upbringing in the diverse neighborhood of Crenshaw in Los Angeles.

In 2019, one year into Meghan and Harry’s marriage, The Sun published a headline that read “Meghan Markle’s exotic heritage revealed,” which some critics argued reduced the former actress’ diverse background to an exotic curiosity, thereby marginalizing her identity.

In an industry where there are convicted felons, domestic abusers, child molesters, and r@pists thriving, the most “disliked celebrity” is a woman who fought back against the man (twice her age) who beat & assaulted her. Oh, and #2 is Meghan Markle. That says it all https://t.co/OmoSCcOscu — Seeking New Management (@cocainecross) May 14, 2024

In 2021, after moving to the US and following the retired actress’ bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, The Daily Express published an article with the headline “Meghan’s Oprah claim torn apart as expert exposes major inconsistencies.”

While the headline itself may not have explicitly contained racial bias, critics argued at the time that the tone of the article and its portrayal of Meghan perpetuated negative stereotypes often associated with black women.

Amber Heard initially topped the negative chart amid intense and often unfair scrutiny

Image credits: amberheard

Amber Heard topped the negative chart, too. The 38-year-old actress has also faced intense and often unfair scrutiny by the press and the public following her highly publicized divorce from Johnny Depp and the subsequent trial.

Headlines have frequently displayed a sexist bias, framing her in a negative light regardless of context. For instance, Amber was often referred to as a “gold digger” during the trial, trivializing the serious nature of the case.

Additionally, social media has been rife with misogynistic content, with hashtags like #AmberTurd trending and comedians like Chris Rock making comments such as, “Believe all women, except Amber Heard,” further perpetuating negative stereotypes against her.

After growing backlash, Sean Combs, AKA P. Diddy, has newly been voted as the most disliked celebrity

Image credits: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Nevertheless, as of today (Friday, May 17), the rankings of the most disliked celebrities of 2024 changed significantly amid increasing criticism, which points to many infamous personalities who have been convicted of serious crimes.

Sean Combs, AKA P.Diddy, is currently leading the unflattering rating. The 54-year-old rapper is presently facing numerous accusations and legal problems due to several lawsuits and a recent federal raid on his homes.

Puff Daddy is also facing sexual abuse lawsuits, including from Liza Gardner, a woman going by the name Jane Doe, music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, and Joi Dickerson-Neal.

Danny Masterson replaced Amber Heard, now placing him second as the most disliked celebrity of the year

Image credits: dannymasterson

Danny Masterson has now been voted second as the most disliked celebrity of the year. That ‘70s Show star was sentenced to a term of 30 years to life in prison for raping two women.

Bill Cosby takes third place, kicking Ellen DeGeneres to ranking seventh

Image credits: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Bill Cosby takes third place, kicking Ellen DeGeneres to ranking seventh in the most disliked celebrities list.

The 86-year-old, who was once celebrated as “America’s Dad,” fell from grace when numerous women accused him of sexual assault and misconduct spanning decades.

Hollywood is full of rapists, traffickers, pedophiles and abusers all around… But the most disliked celebrity is a victim of the most horrific kind of abuse and rape. Make it make sense, people are brainless https://t.co/jFyDkvBeLf — a̶z̶u̶l̶🍉🍉 (@deepbluezhehan) May 15, 2024

In 2018, he was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting basketball player Andrea Constand in 2004, a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement.

This conviction marked the culmination of years of accusations from over 60 women, with many alleging similar patterns of behavior involving drugging and sexual assault.

Coming in fourth position, voters settled on Chris Brown

Image credits: Chris Brown

Coming in fourth position, voters settled on Chris Brown. The 35-year-old R&B star notably assaulted his former partner, Rihanna, in 2009.

Chris pleaded guilty to felony assault and was sentenced to probation, community service, and domestic violence counseling.

Beyond this incident, the singer has faced multiple accusations of violence and aggression toward women, including altercations with former partners and alleged assaults.

Voted fifth, Prince Harry booted Oprah Winfrey to the 13th position in the ranking

Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Voted fifth, Prince Harry booted Oprah Winfrey to the 13th position in the ranking.

The Duke of Sussex’s departure from senior royal duties and his subsequent relocation to the USA with Meghan Markle was highly scrutinized by the public as well as the media.

Ellen faced a wave of criticism and allegations in 2020

Image credits: ellendegeneres

Ellen DeGeneres remained in the top 10 of the most disliked celebrities, along with Meghan Markle.

The once-celebrated TV star faced a wave of criticism and allegations in 2020 of fostering a toxic work environment on her talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Kim Kardashian was voted the 14th most disliked celebrity

Image credits: kimkardashian

Former employees accused the show’s producers of fostering a culture of intimidation, racism, and sexual misconduct.

Moreover, reports surfaced of employees experiencing instances of discrimination, harassment, and unjust treatment behind the scenes.

Woody Allen, who has been accused of molesting his then-seven-year-old adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, ranked 17th

Image credits: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Ranking 17th, Woody Allen, who has been accused of molesting his then-seven-year-old adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, was less disliked than Kim Kardashian, who was voted 14th most disliked celebrity.

“I agree with the list,” a person commented

