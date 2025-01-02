Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Women Grow”: Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics
Celebrities, News

Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, reminded her followers on social media that “women grow” while expressing no apologies for her appearance. The actress responded to criticism after sharing a mirror selfie, with some commenters accusing her of looking older than her age and speculating about possible plastic surgery.

Highlights
  • Millie Bobby Brown addressed criticism, stating "women grow" unapologetically.
  • The actress' previous selfie sparked debate over her age and appearance.
  • Millie received praise and criticism for looking older than her age.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday (January 1), Millie marked the New Year by sharing a post on her story, seemingly calling out backlash she had recently experienced.

In the story, which has since been deleted, the 20-year-old wrote: “Women grow!! Not sorry about it :)”

Millie’s post drew divided reactions, as an X (formerly known as Twitter) user commented: “People literally age… and moreover she aged like fine wine idk what keep complaining about.”

    Millie Bobby Brown reminded her followers on social media that “women grow” 

    "Women Grow": Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    A person wrote: “She had a fixation to look like a wealthy 40-year-old divorcee since she was like 16.”

    Someone else penned: “Women do grow but sis look 20+ years her actual age.”

    “As long as she still plays Eleven in Stranger Things then we’re good,” a netizen added.

    "Women Grow": Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    A commentator shared: “I find it very creepy and annoying asl that men want her to be stuck at 16.”

    An observer noted: “She pretty much immediately started looking like a 40-year-old Real Housewife.”

    A separate individual chimed in: “Not surprised she’s annoyed. She’s not a little girl anymore and people should finally stop treating her this way.”

    She expressed no apologies for her appearance

    "Women Grow": Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    The starlet’s blunt statement follows negative feedback she received after posting a selfie that prompted speculations of plastic surgery.

    Earlier this month, the Emmy Awards-nominated talent shared a mirror selfie on Instagram, wearing a white and burgundy dress.

    A Louis Vuitton Speedy bag was hanging on her arm with its colorful print from the Murakami collection clearly visible, Bored Panda previously reported.

    "Women Grow": Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    Moreover, Millie flashed a pout and flaunted a big diamond ring to fans. “Me and my mini,” she wrote in the caption. “@louisvuitton #lvxmurakami.”

    The selfie ignited a whirlwind of both praise and criticism, with fans calling her “pretty,” “gorgeous” and “too cute.”

    “YOU ARE INSANELY BEAUTIFUL MILLS,” read one compliment while another said, “you are so beautiful.”

    “Too wonderful, wow,” said another.

    The actress responded to criticism after sharing a mirror selfie

    Others questioned her appearance and asked, “U look 35 what happened??”

    This wasn’t the first time Millie has been confronted with age-shaming comments. Back in October, her wedding photos sparked both admiration and concern.

    While many viewers swooned over the dreamy images of Millie and her husband Jake Bongiovi, others questioned the couple’s age, with the actress and the model being 20 and 22 years old respectively, Bored Panda previously reported.

    "Women Grow": Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    “She’s just a kid! What’s the rush? This feels like a disaster waiting to happen,” a person wrote on social media, while others shared their predictions on how long the marriage will last.

    The pictures showed Millie donning a stunning white corset gown with a long train veil. Jake complemented her with an equally white tuxedo and a black bowtie for a classic look.

    “I give it two years, tops,” one fan said. “This won’t last long.”

    Some commenters accused her of looking older than her age and speculating about possible plastic surgery

    "Women Grow": Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    Millie began a relationship with Jake in 2021. Born Jacob, the New Jersey native is a model and actor. However, he is best known for being the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi.

    In April 2023, the Enola Holmes star announced their engagement, and on May 27, People magazine reported that the couple had married in a private ceremony the previous weekend.

    Millie has previously opened up about the beginning of her relationship with Jake. She told Wired in 2022: “We met on Instagram, and we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?”

    "Women Grow": Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    She further opened up about the moment she knew Jake was “the one” for her, telling The Sunday Times in 2023: “After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side.

    “You can’t pinpoint why [someone is ‘the one’], it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with.”

    She continued: “I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him. So I didn’t really have to do much thinking.”

    “She aged like fine wine,” a reader commented

    "Women Grow": Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics

    Image credits: SGxTS_abhay

    "Women Grow": Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics

    Image credits: LeelaTirdiya

    "Women Grow": Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics

    Image credits: skinnyforlunch

    "Women Grow": Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics

    Image credits: MsAnjaliB

    "Women Grow": Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics

    Image credits: histruestory

    "Women Grow": Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics

    Image credits: IsaacA08

    "Women Grow": Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics

    Image credits: Nayyyer23

    "Women Grow": Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics

    Image credits: flairr_amalii_

    "Women Grow": Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics

    Image credits: AQaisrani_

    "Women Grow": Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics

    Image credits: modernlilithh

    "Women Grow": Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics

    Image credits: midzy_you

    "Women Grow": Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics

    Image credits: yunglava_

    "Women Grow": Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics

    Image credits: friezsnake

    "Women Grow": Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics

    Image credits: Rutuk609

    "Women Grow": Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics

    Image credits: andrewchihiro

    "Women Grow": Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics

    Image credits: imanu_priya

    "Women Grow": Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics

    Image credits: ComfortPoems

    "Women Grow": Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics

    Image credits: inavkrishna

    "Women Grow": Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics

    Image credits: eternalcumslime

    "Women Grow": Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics

    Image credits: THE_DANK_STUFF

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    equine_job avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Typical content from this writer. I’m so sorry she gets assigned the trashiest, lowest articles that drag this site into the gutter.

    emilycockroft avatar
    Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
    Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nobody sane cares about how others look

    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just can't stand women who use botox, fillers, plastic surgery and try to hide it. They say they are only using make-up, and they are selling those products at insane prices. This makes me mad, because they are scamming people and they are making other women to feel insecure.

