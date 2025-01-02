“Women Grow”: Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics

ADVERTISEMENT

Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, reminded her followers on social media that “women grow” while expressing no apologies for her appearance. The actress responded to criticism after sharing a mirror selfie, with some commenters accusing her of looking older than her age and speculating about possible plastic surgery.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday (January 1), Millie marked the New Year by sharing a post on her story, seemingly calling out backlash she had recently experienced.

In the story, which has since been deleted, the 20-year-old wrote: “Women grow!! Not sorry about it :)”

Millie’s post drew divided reactions, as an X (formerly known as Twitter) user commented: “People literally age… and moreover she aged like fine wine idk what keep complaining about.”

Millie Bobby Brown reminded her followers on social media that “women grow”

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

A person wrote: “She had a fixation to look like a wealthy 40-year-old divorcee since she was like 16.”

Someone else penned: “Women do grow but sis look 20+ years her actual age.”

“As long as she still plays Eleven in Stranger Things then we’re good,” a netizen added.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

A commentator shared: “I find it very creepy and annoying asl that men want her to be stuck at 16.”

An observer noted: “She pretty much immediately started looking like a 40-year-old Real Housewife.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Not surprised she’s annoyed. She’s not a little girl anymore and people should finally stop treating her this way.”

She expressed no apologies for her appearance

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

The starlet’s blunt statement follows negative feedback she received after posting a selfie that prompted speculations of plastic surgery.

Earlier this month, the Emmy Awards-nominated talent shared a mirror selfie on Instagram, wearing a white and burgundy dress.

A Louis Vuitton Speedy bag was hanging on her arm with its colorful print from the Murakami collection clearly visible, Bored Panda previously reported.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Moreover, Millie flashed a pout and flaunted a big diamond ring to fans. “Me and my mini,” she wrote in the caption. “@louisvuitton #lvxmurakami.”

The selfie ignited a whirlwind of both praise and criticism, with fans calling her “pretty,” “gorgeous” and “too cute.”

“YOU ARE INSANELY BEAUTIFUL MILLS,” read one compliment while another said, “you are so beautiful.”

“Too wonderful, wow,” said another.

The actress responded to criticism after sharing a mirror selfie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

Others questioned her appearance and asked, “U look 35 what happened??”

This wasn’t the first time Millie has been confronted with age-shaming comments. Back in October, her wedding photos sparked both admiration and concern.

While many viewers swooned over the dreamy images of Millie and her husband Jake Bongiovi, others questioned the couple’s age, with the actress and the model being 20 and 22 years old respectively, Bored Panda previously reported.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

“She’s just a kid! What’s the rush? This feels like a disaster waiting to happen,” a person wrote on social media, while others shared their predictions on how long the marriage will last.

The pictures showed Millie donning a stunning white corset gown with a long train veil. Jake complemented her with an equally white tuxedo and a black bowtie for a classic look.

“I give it two years, tops,” one fan said. “This won’t last long.”

Some commenters accused her of looking older than her age and speculating about possible plastic surgery

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Millie began a relationship with Jake in 2021. Born Jacob, the New Jersey native is a model and actor. However, he is best known for being the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi.

In April 2023, the Enola Holmes star announced their engagement, and on May 27, People magazine reported that the couple had married in a private ceremony the previous weekend.

Millie has previously opened up about the beginning of her relationship with Jake. She told Wired in 2022: “We met on Instagram, and we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?”

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

She further opened up about the moment she knew Jake was “the one” for her, telling The Sunday Times in 2023: “After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side.

“You can’t pinpoint why [someone is ‘the one’], it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with.”

She continued: “I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him. So I didn’t really have to do much thinking.”

“She aged like fine wine,” a reader commented

Image credits: SGxTS_abhay

Image credits: LeelaTirdiya

Image credits: skinnyforlunch

Image credits: MsAnjaliB

Image credits: histruestory

Image credits: IsaacA08

Image credits: Nayyyer23

Image credits: flairr_amalii_

Image credits: AQaisrani_

Image credits: modernlilithh

Image credits: midzy_you

Image credits: yunglava_

Image credits: friezsnake

Image credits: Rutuk609

Image credits: andrewchihiro

Image credits: imanu_priya

Image credits: ComfortPoems

Image credits: inavkrishna

Image credits: eternalcumslime

Image credits: THE_DANK_STUFF