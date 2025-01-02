“Women Grow”: Millie Bobby Brown Has Harsh Words For Her Social Media Critics
Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, reminded her followers on social media that “women grow” while expressing no apologies for her appearance. The actress responded to criticism after sharing a mirror selfie, with some commenters accusing her of looking older than her age and speculating about possible plastic surgery.
- Millie Bobby Brown addressed criticism, stating "women grow" unapologetically.
- The actress' previous selfie sparked debate over her age and appearance.
- Millie received praise and criticism for looking older than her age.
Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday (January 1), Millie marked the New Year by sharing a post on her story, seemingly calling out backlash she had recently experienced.
In the story, which has since been deleted, the 20-year-old wrote: “Women grow!! Not sorry about it :)”
Millie’s post drew divided reactions, as an X (formerly known as Twitter) user commented: “People literally age… and moreover she aged like fine wine idk what keep complaining about.”
Millie Bobby Brown reminded her followers on social media that “women grow”
Image credits: milliebobbybrown
A person wrote: “She had a fixation to look like a wealthy 40-year-old divorcee since she was like 16.”
Someone else penned: “Women do grow but sis look 20+ years her actual age.”
“As long as she still plays Eleven in Stranger Things then we’re good,” a netizen added.
Image credits: milliebobbybrown
A commentator shared: “I find it very creepy and annoying asl that men want her to be stuck at 16.”
An observer noted: “She pretty much immediately started looking like a 40-year-old Real Housewife.”
A separate individual chimed in: “Not surprised she’s annoyed. She’s not a little girl anymore and people should finally stop treating her this way.”
She expressed no apologies for her appearance
Image credits: milliebobbybrown
The starlet’s blunt statement follows negative feedback she received after posting a selfie that prompted speculations of plastic surgery.
Earlier this month, the Emmy Awards-nominated talent shared a mirror selfie on Instagram, wearing a white and burgundy dress.
A Louis Vuitton Speedy bag was hanging on her arm with its colorful print from the Murakami collection clearly visible, Bored Panda previously reported.
Image credits: milliebobbybrown
Moreover, Millie flashed a pout and flaunted a big diamond ring to fans. “Me and my mini,” she wrote in the caption. “@louisvuitton #lvxmurakami.”
The selfie ignited a whirlwind of both praise and criticism, with fans calling her “pretty,” “gorgeous” and “too cute.”
“YOU ARE INSANELY BEAUTIFUL MILLS,” read one compliment while another said, “you are so beautiful.”
“Too wonderful, wow,” said another.
The actress responded to criticism after sharing a mirror selfie
View this post on Instagram
Others questioned her appearance and asked, “U look 35 what happened??”
This wasn’t the first time Millie has been confronted with age-shaming comments. Back in October, her wedding photos sparked both admiration and concern.
While many viewers swooned over the dreamy images of Millie and her husband Jake Bongiovi, others questioned the couple’s age, with the actress and the model being 20 and 22 years old respectively, Bored Panda previously reported.
Image credits: milliebobbybrown
“She’s just a kid! What’s the rush? This feels like a disaster waiting to happen,” a person wrote on social media, while others shared their predictions on how long the marriage will last.
The pictures showed Millie donning a stunning white corset gown with a long train veil. Jake complemented her with an equally white tuxedo and a black bowtie for a classic look.
“I give it two years, tops,” one fan said. “This won’t last long.”
Some commenters accused her of looking older than her age and speculating about possible plastic surgery
Image credits: milliebobbybrown
Millie began a relationship with Jake in 2021. Born Jacob, the New Jersey native is a model and actor. However, he is best known for being the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi.
In April 2023, the Enola Holmes star announced their engagement, and on May 27, People magazine reported that the couple had married in a private ceremony the previous weekend.
Millie has previously opened up about the beginning of her relationship with Jake. She told Wired in 2022: “We met on Instagram, and we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?”
Image credits: milliebobbybrown
She further opened up about the moment she knew Jake was “the one” for her, telling The Sunday Times in 2023: “After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side.
“You can’t pinpoint why [someone is ‘the one’], it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with.”
She continued: “I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him. So I didn’t really have to do much thinking.”
“She aged like fine wine,” a reader commented
Image credits: SGxTS_abhay
Image credits: LeelaTirdiya
Image credits: skinnyforlunch
Image credits: MsAnjaliB
Image credits: histruestory
Image credits: IsaacA08
Image credits: Nayyyer23
Image credits: flairr_amalii_
Image credits: AQaisrani_
Image credits: modernlilithh
Image credits: midzy_you
Image credits: yunglava_
Image credits: friezsnake
Image credits: Rutuk609
Image credits: andrewchihiro
Image credits: imanu_priya
Image credits: ComfortPoems
Image credits: inavkrishna
Image credits: eternalcumslime
Image credits: THE_DANK_STUFF
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
Typical content from this writer. I’m so sorry she gets assigned the trashiest, lowest articles that drag this site into the gutter.
Nobody sane cares about how others look
I just can't stand women who use botox, fillers, plastic surgery and try to hide it. They say they are only using make-up, and they are selling those products at insane prices. This makes me mad, because they are scamming people and they are making other women to feel insecure.Load More Replies...
it wasnt that, she looked exhausted, haunted and weakened, like when you are bullied. in a similar situation, britney spears was saved from a real problem, exactly bcz people cared "how she looked". but this slt might be fine and enjoying it, she could just have had the agenda too full.
Typical content from this writer. I’m so sorry she gets assigned the trashiest, lowest articles that drag this site into the gutter.
Nobody sane cares about how others look
I just can't stand women who use botox, fillers, plastic surgery and try to hide it. They say they are only using make-up, and they are selling those products at insane prices. This makes me mad, because they are scamming people and they are making other women to feel insecure.Load More Replies...
it wasnt that, she looked exhausted, haunted and weakened, like when you are bullied. in a similar situation, britney spears was saved from a real problem, exactly bcz people cared "how she looked". but this slt might be fine and enjoying it, she could just have had the agenda too full.
3
8