Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“You Look 35”: Millie Bobby Brown, 20, Sparks “Plastic Surgery” Speculations With New Selfie
Celebrities, News

“You Look 35”: Millie Bobby Brown, 20, Sparks “Plastic Surgery” Speculations With New Selfie

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Millie Bobby Brown’s latest selfie had fans zooming in on her appearance, with some even questioning if she underwent plastic surgery.

The 20-year-old star shared a mirror selfie on Instagram, wearing a white and burgundy dress.

A Louis Vuitton Speedy bag was hanging on her arm with its colorful print from the Murakami collection clearly visible.

Highlights
  • Millie Bobby Brown’s latest selfie had fans dissecting her appearance.
  • Fans speculated whether she underwent plastic surgery.
  • “Sorry but wtf is this like why just whyyyyy so much fillers and Botox,” read one comment.
  • The 'Stranger Things' star has spoken in the past about the public's obsession with the appearance of young girls in the spotlight.
RELATED:

    Millie Bobby Brown’s latest mirror selfie had fans dissecting her appearance

    Young woman in a white dress with puffed sleeves, posing indoors.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    Posing just months after tying the knot with Jake Bongiovi, the actress flashed a pout and flaunted a big diamond ring to fans.

    “Me and my mini,” she wrote in the caption. “@louisvuitton #lvxmurakami.”

    The selfie sparked a whirlwind of both praise and criticism, with fans calling her “pretty,” “gorgeous” and “too cute.”

    “YOU ARE INSANELY BEAUTIFUL MILLS,” read one compliment while another said, “you are so beautiful.”

    “Too wonderful, wow,” said another.

    Others questioned her appearance and asked, “U look 35 what happened??”

    The 20-year-old star has previously addressed public scrutiny of young girls in the spotlight

    Young person with purple headband, neutral expression, clear skin, and wearing a sleeveless top.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    Young woman in a shimmering, silver dress, standing confidently in a well-lit room.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    “So we have gone from 20 to 40,” another asked.

    “MILLIE WHAT HAPPENEDDDD,” another questioned.

    One wrote, “You don’t look like a 20 year old girl.”

    “Millie’s google history: ‘How to look 65 when you are 16,’” quipped another.

    Remarks like “u look so old wth,” and “42 years old” also appeared in the comments section.

    Several speculated whether she went under the knife, asking, “Plastic surgery??

    Fans speculated whether she had gone under the knife after she shared the mirror selfie below

    Young woman taking a mirror selfie, wearing a patterned dress and holding a designer bag, looks older.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    “Sorry but wtf is this like why just whyyyyy so much fillers and Botox,” one said while another wrote, “Plastic surgery? What happened with your face Girl, please don’t make such a kiss mouth.”

    “I’m glad everyone in the comments is calling you out. You ruined your natural beauty,” read another comment.

    This isn’t the first time fans have speculated whether the Stranger Things star underwent cosmetic procedures.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Her face looks like it’s being weighed down by fillers,” one said on social media in September, while another wrote, “I feel so bad for the societal pressures that lead such young girls to do this.”

    Experts revealed that her changing appearance could be the result of “natural aging” as well

    A person with dark hair, wearing a purple sweater, sitting indoors and smiling subtly at the camera.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown/florencebymills

    Young woman in a green top and jeans posing against a purple background, showcasing an older appearance.

    Image credits: milliebobbybrown

    Dr. Paul Banwell, an award-winning consultant plastic and cosmetic surgeon, said her changed appearance could very well be the result of “natural aging.”

    “Your bone structure and face shape will change as you get older, especially from such a young age of 12,” the plastic surgeon told the Daily Mail.

    Even if she has undergone cosmetic treatment, Dr. Banwell said it isn’t “weighing her down,” as some critics claimed online.

    “Her cheekbones appear higher and her lips appear fuller, which could be the result of filler,” he told the outlet.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Brown, who was only 12 years old when she landed the role of Eleven on the Netflix hit show, has spoken about how she was thrust into the spotlight as a child.

    The youngster was only 12 when she landed the role of Eleven on Stranger Things

    She has also opened up about how her appearance has constantly been scrutinized over the years.

    “Our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed,” she wrote in an Instagram post as she turned 16 years old in 2020.

    “The last few years haven’t been easy, I’ll admit that,” she went on to say. “There are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me.”

    “But not ever will I be defeated. I’ll continue doing what I love and spreading the message in order to make change,” she added.

    Brown and Jake Bongiovi had a private wedding ceremony in May before a lavish second wedding in October

    Young woman poses with a man holding a camera. She wears white attire and a red bag, while he sports sunglasses and a white T-shirt.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Image credits: jakebongiovi

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The emotional message was shared with a montage of her public appearances and media interactions over the years.

    In 2022, she said it was “gross” the way the world obsessed over the looks of young girls in the spotlight.

    “[I’ve] definitely been dealing with [being sexualized] more within the last two weeks of turning 18 — definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way that the press and social media have reacted to me coming of age,” she said on the Guilty Feminist podcast in 2022.

    “I believe that shouldn’t change anything, but it’s gross and it’s true,” she continued. “It’s a very good representation of what’s going on in the world and how young girls are sexualized. I have been dealing with that — but I have also been dealing with that forever.”

    The young star’s latest mirror selfie drew mixed opinions online

    Comment mentioning "you look 35" on a post about Millie Bobby Brown looking older.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment questioning appearance with fillers and Botox, related to Millie Bobby Brown looks older.

    Instagram comment about age progression, mentioning "so we have gone from 20 to 40.

    Comment about Millie-Bobby-Brown looking stunning but different, with a heart icon and three likes.

    Instagram comment questioning claims about Millie Bobby Brown's appearance, mentioning a duck face.

    Comment questioning Millie-Bobby-Brown's new look with 2151 likes.

    Comment praising beauty with heart emoji, mentioning "Mills" in response to Millie Bobby Brown looking older.

    Comment about Millie Bobby Brown looking older in Hollywood.

    Comment joking about Millie Bobby Brown's appearance, suggesting she looks older than her age.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Comment discussing Millie Bobby Brown's appearance and addressing rude remarks.

    Comment mentioning resemblance to Natalie Portman, related to Millie Bobby Brown new photo.

    Instagram comment with a cat profile picture, joking about "never beating the 40 allegations", received three likes.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda