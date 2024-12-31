“You Look 35”: Millie Bobby Brown, 20, Sparks “Plastic Surgery” Speculations With New Selfie

ADVERTISEMENT

Millie Bobby Brown’s latest selfie had fans zooming in on her appearance, with some even questioning if she underwent plastic surgery.

The 20-year-old star shared a mirror selfie on Instagram, wearing a white and burgundy dress.

A Louis Vuitton Speedy bag was hanging on her arm with its colorful print from the Murakami collection clearly visible.

Fans speculated whether she underwent plastic surgery.

“Sorry but wtf is this like why just whyyyyy so much fillers and Botox,” read one comment.

The 'Stranger Things' star has spoken in the past about the public's obsession with the appearance of young girls in the spotlight.

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Posing just months after tying the knot with Jake Bongiovi, the actress flashed a pout and flaunted a big diamond ring to fans.

“Me and my mini,” she wrote in the caption. “@louisvuitton #lvxmurakami.”

The selfie sparked a whirlwind of both praise and criticism, with fans calling her “pretty,” “gorgeous” and “too cute.”

“YOU ARE INSANELY BEAUTIFUL MILLS,” read one compliment while another said, “you are so beautiful.”

“Too wonderful, wow,” said another.

Others questioned her appearance and asked, “U look 35 what happened??”

The 20-year-old star has previously addressed public scrutiny of young girls in the spotlight

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

“So we have gone from 20 to 40,” another asked.

“MILLIE WHAT HAPPENEDDDD,” another questioned.

One wrote, “You don’t look like a 20 year old girl.”

“Millie’s google history: ‘How to look 65 when you are 16,’” quipped another.

Remarks like “u look so old wth,” and “42 years old” also appeared in the comments section.

Several speculated whether she went under the knife, asking, “Plastic surgery??”

Fans speculated whether she had gone under the knife after she shared the mirror selfie below

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

“Sorry but wtf is this like why just whyyyyy so much fillers and Botox,” one said while another wrote, “Plastic surgery? What happened with your face Girl, please don’t make such a kiss mouth.”

“I’m glad everyone in the comments is calling you out. You ruined your natural beauty,” read another comment.

This isn’t the first time fans have speculated whether the Stranger Things star underwent cosmetic procedures.

“Her face looks like it’s being weighed down by fillers,” one said on social media in September, while another wrote, “I feel so bad for the societal pressures that lead such young girls to do this.”

Experts revealed that her changing appearance could be the result of “natural aging” as well

Image credits: milliebobbybrown/florencebymills

Image credits: milliebobbybrown

Dr. Paul Banwell, an award-winning consultant plastic and cosmetic surgeon, said her changed appearance could very well be the result of “natural aging.”

“Your bone structure and face shape will change as you get older, especially from such a young age of 12,” the plastic surgeon told the Daily Mail.

Even if she has undergone cosmetic treatment, Dr. Banwell said it isn’t “weighing her down,” as some critics claimed online.

“Her cheekbones appear higher and her lips appear fuller, which could be the result of filler,” he told the outlet.

Brown, who was only 12 years old when she landed the role of Eleven on the Netflix hit show, has spoken about how she was thrust into the spotlight as a child.

The youngster was only 12 when she landed the role of Eleven on Stranger Things

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown)

She has also opened up about how her appearance has constantly been scrutinized over the years.

“Our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed,” she wrote in an Instagram post as she turned 16 years old in 2020.

“The last few years haven’t been easy, I’ll admit that,” she went on to say. “There are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me.”

“But not ever will I be defeated. I’ll continue doing what I love and spreading the message in order to make change,” she added.

Brown and Jake Bongiovi had a private wedding ceremony in May before a lavish second wedding in October

Image credits: jakebongiovi

The emotional message was shared with a montage of her public appearances and media interactions over the years.

In 2022, she said it was “gross” the way the world obsessed over the looks of young girls in the spotlight.

“[I’ve] definitely been dealing with [being sexualized] more within the last two weeks of turning 18 — definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way that the press and social media have reacted to me coming of age,” she said on the Guilty Feminist podcast in 2022.

“I believe that shouldn’t change anything, but it’s gross and it’s true,” she continued. “It’s a very good representation of what’s going on in the world and how young girls are sexualized. I have been dealing with that — but I have also been dealing with that forever.”

The young star’s latest mirror selfie drew mixed opinions online

