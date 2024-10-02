"Way Too Young To Get Married": Millie Bobby Brown's Wedding Pictures Spark Age Debate

ADVERTISEMENT

Millie Bobby Brown’s beautiful wedding photos ignited both the admiration and concern of her fans after she shared them on Instagram on Wednesday (October 2), where she appeared alongside her now husband, model Jake Bongiovi.

While many viewers swooned over the dreamy images, beautiful ceremony, and happiness of the groom and bride, others questioned the couple’s age, with Brown and Bongiovi being only 20 and 22 years old respectively.

“She’s just a kid! What’s the rush? This feels like a disaster waiting to happen,” wrote one user, while others shared their predictions on how long the marriage will last.

The pictures showed Millie donning a stunning white corset gown with a long train veil. Jake, complemented her with an equally white tuxedo and a black bowtie for a classic look.

“I give it two years, tops,” one fan said. “This won’t last long.”

Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown finally married her longtime boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, sparking debate about the likelihood of their union lasting due to their young ages

Image credits: Netflix

Fans of the actress were quick to jump in her defense, arguing that even if Brown is young, she’s still an adult able to make her own decisions. “If they love each other, who are we to judge?” fired back one of her supporters.

Others pointed out how the actress, born in Málaga, Spain, may be more mature than most people her age due to her upbringing, which saw her go from her native country to England, and finally to Orlando Florida where she was quickly put in the spotlight.

Image credits: Netflix

Millie, born in February 2004, got her first acting role in 2013 as a guest star in the ABC fantasy drama series Once Upon a Time in Wonderland. She continued to work consistently over the next years, landing a starring role in BBC’s Intruders, and making guest appearances on sitcoms and drama series.

“Millie has been in the public eye for years. She’s more grown-up than most people her age,” a fan argued.

“Love doesn’t come with an age limit,” one follower wrote.

The couple met in 2021 and have shared a healthy and playful relationship with regular posts on social media and an absence of drama

Image credits: Millie Bobby Brown

Jake Bongiovi, son of the legendary rockstar Jon Bon Jovi, met the actress in 2021, with rumors of their relationship spreading after the pair uploaded a picture together on the model’s car. The pair were photographed shortly after in June of that year holding hands while walking around New York City.

The pair kept sharing playful photos together, until they confirmed their relationship with a kiss shared on Instagram in November 2021.

Image credits: Millie Bobby Brown

Millie and Jake made their red carpet debut in March 2022, showing the world the strength and stability of their relationship. In the picture, Millie was seen wearing an elegant black dress, with Jake sporting a tuxedo and dyed blonde hair.

The couple melted their fans’ hearts during 2023 as well, after Millie shared a photo of the two hugging on a beach with an engagement ring and a lovely caption that read,“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

Bongiovi and Brown tied the knot in a secret ceremony on May 24, 2024, with what The Sun reported as “a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family as they said their vows.”

Divorce lawyers believe marriages between the ages of 20 and 25 years old are at the highest risk of separation, with the likelihood sharply decreasing after that point

Image credits: Millie Bobby Brown

Despite the health, lightheartedness, and wholesome nature of their relationship, detractors kept pointing out how the age of the couple predicted their eventual separation.

Divorce experts seem to agree with the critics’ assessment, as lawyers from Wilkinson & Finkbeiner, a law firm specializing in family matters with almost 20 years of experience, report that a whopping 60% of couples married between the age of 20-25 will end in divorce.

The firm explained how the likelihood of a marriage failing increases dramatically during those ages, and then sharply decreases after the couple goes over the 25-year mark.

Image credits: Millie Bobby Brown

“48 percent of those who marry before the age of 18 are likely to divorce within 10 years, compared to 25 percent of those who marry after the age of 25,” the lawyers explained.

“Conversely, those who wait to marry until they are over 25 years old are 24 percent less likely to get divorced.”

Other influencing factors are the existence of a previous marriage, which makes it all but confirmed that the couple will separate with a 90% chance of divorce, and the one or both spouses having strong religious beliefs, which decreases the chances to a minimum of 14%.

While some worried for the couple’s future and others expressed being heartbroken over their “crush” getting married, most fans celebrated the event

Image credits: Millie Bobby Brown

Despite the grim forecast of the couple’s detractors and statistics, Millie and Jake looked determined to keep their marriage as healthy as ever, with their fans sharing their good wishes

“Congratulations to both of you. I’m so happy for you,” wrote one fan.

“They’ve been together for years, and they seem genuinely happy. I wish them the best,” said another.

“Both of you deserve all the happiness coming your way!” a viewer exclaimed.

“Congratulations Mr. & Mrs. Bongiovi!”

“Enjoy the divorce in a couple of years,” wrote one fan, as others joined in to criticize the couple for marrying so young

