Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Married In “Romantic Affair” Attended By Father Jon Bon Jovi

Millie Bobby Brown, 20, and Jake Bongiovi, 22, are officially husband and wife!

The young pair tied the knot with a secret, “romantic affair” this month and are planning to have a bigger ceremony later this year, sources claimed.

“Millie and Jake quietly said their vows in America last weekend,” a source told The Sun.

“They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork,” the source added.

While speaking about the intimate wedding, the source told the outlet “It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.”

The pair were first romantically linked together in 2021, and they have since made many red carpet appearances together.

The Enola Holmes actress said she knew he would be special to her right from when they first met.

“As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life,” she previously told The Times of London. “I ran to my mum and said, ‘I really, really like him!’ After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side.”

“It’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with. I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him,” the Damsel star said.

After getting engaged in 2023, the couple exchanged wedding vows earlier this month. People in attendance at the intimate affair included Jake’s rock star father, Jon Bon Jovi, 62, and his mother, Dorothea Hurley Bongiovi.

The Have A Nice Day singer previously revealed that he is sure his son and the Stranger Things star will make it work despite their young age. He also noted that their relationship reminded him of his own romance with his longtime wife.

“I’ve gotten to know her in the last year, she works really hard, and she and Jake will grow together in their own way,” he said in an interview with The Times.

“It is an accelerated version of what I went through 40 years ago and I think, with the support of family around them, they’re gonna be great together,” he added.

Even during an interview with E! News at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year event in Feburary, the legendary band frontman gushed about the relationship between Jake and the British actress.

“They’re growing together,” the proud father said. “They’re madly in love and we love them both for that. It’s an exciting adventure.”

