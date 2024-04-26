Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Fiancé Jake Bongiovi “Giving [Her The] Ick” At “The Most Inconvenient Time”

ADVERTISEMENT

Millie Bobby Brown revealed her new biggest “ick,” which was triggered by her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.

The 20-year-old actress spoke about her turns offs during an appearance last month on BBC Radio 1 to speak about her movie, Damsel. The clip recently resurfaced online and had the internet chucking as she explained her icks—small habits or behaviors that are seemingly mundane but immediately make someone unattractive to another person.

When interviewer Ali Plumb mentioned hearing about how men holding umbrellas was an “ick” for the Stranger Things actress, she replied, “There’s something about it that just feels really pathetic.”

Millie Bobby Brown spoke about her icks during an interview with BBC Radio 1’s Ali Plumb

Image credits: bbcradio1

“I tried to get on board with it. I did try,” she said during the interview.

The Enola Holmes star then went on to admit that there was a brand new “ick” that is now the ultimate turn-off for her, owing to an experience she had with her 21-year-old model fiancé.

“This morning I was on a flight with my fiancé, and he got a nosebleed,” Millie said. “And I got the ick.”

“So cruel,” Ali said as he laughed at her matter-of-fact explanation.

The Damsel actress said her latest ick was triggered by a nosebleed that her fiancé Jake Bongiovi had while their flight landed

Image credits: Millie Bobby Brown

“One, because he just got a nosebleed at the most inconvenient time. We just landed, the seatbelt sign was still on, he’s doing an Eleven,” the actress said, making a reference to her character from Stranger Things, who is known to have nosebleeds whenever she exerts herself.

“Two, he’s acting as if it’s painful,” she said. “And I’m like: ‘It’s not painful.’ It’s giving ick, and that’s my new one.”

Fans found her remarks “hilarious,” with one saying, “‘He’s doing an 11.’ took me out.”

“She’s so unserious i love her so much,” one said, while another added, “I love this girl…..he’s doing an 11.”

The resurfaced clip had fans chuckling over her “unserious” explanation of her ick

“I got a nosebleed myself the other day and gave myself the ick so I get it,” one admitted.

Getting the “ick” has become a part of modern lingo since it became a viral trend on social media. There are TikToks dedicated to only documenting icks, such as this “guy with the list,” who has made a list with hundreds of icks that hundreds of people have mentioned.

The latest video uploaded by the TikToker showed a woman getting the “ick” as she watched her boyfriend make house music. The clip of the couple was followed by the ick list popping up on screen, and the TikToker noted down number “754. “Don’t make house music.”