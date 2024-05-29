Cannes Security Guard That Clashed With Kelly Rowland Has Fourth Fiery Conflict With Ukrainian Model

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cannes security guard, who has become notoriously famous for getting into altercations with celebrities, has once again gone viral for physically trying to restrain a Ukrainian model.

The staff member, whose identity still remains undisclosed, was previously seen clashing with former Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland, Dominican actor Massiel Taveras, and K-Pop star Yoona.

Now, a fourth name has been added to the list of high-profile guests that the female guard has had a tussle with. Sawa Pontyjska, a model and Miss Europe 2023, was captured on camera trying to pose for flashing cameras on the Cannes red carpet but being physically held back by the security.

A Cannes security guard has sparked controversy online after having altercations with four different high-profile guests

Image credits: pontyjska

Image credits: pontyjska

This time, the Cannes security guard was not only seen jarringly ushering the guest but physically restrained her from trying to spend a few extra moments on top of the steps of the famous staircase of the Palais des Festivals et Des Congrès.

Several people online were not happy with the behavior as one said, “What the hell is with the security guard?”

“How did cannes festival became like this,” another wrote while a third comment said, “That’s assault I would sue and press charges.”

The headline-making staffer was seen restraining Sawa Pontyjska in a bear hug to stop her from posing for pictures

Image credits: pontyjska

Image credits: Sawa O.S. Pontyjska

The red carpet drama at the iconic French film festival first caused a storm online after R&B sensation Kelly was seen having a verbal spar with the guard.

The 43-year-old singer lashed out at the guard and scolded her for trying to hurriedly usher her inside the venue.

Videos of the Ukrainian model’s run-in with the problematic security guard went viral

“The woman knows what happened. I know what happened. I have a boundary and I stand by those boundaries and that is it,” she told the Associated Press after the scuffle took place.

The Motivation singer felt she was merely advocating for herself and noted that other women “who did not quite look like me” were not subjected to similar treatment from the guard.

“There were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off. I stood my ground and she felt like she had to stand hers. But I stood my ground,” she added.

Kelly Rowland, Dominican actor Massiel Taveras, and K-pop star Yoona were also subjected to similar treatment on the Cannes red carpet

Strike two from the female security guard came when it was Massiel’s turn to walk the Cannes red carpet.

The Dominican actress was dressed in a gown that was accompanied with a long white train, unfolding to reveal an image of Jesus Christ. But when she tried to have her train’s image in full display on the staircase, the security guard in question was seen hastening her to move up the stairs.

Viral videos showed the TV presenter sharing a few heated moments with a bunch of security guards stopping her from posing for cameras.

Massiel Taveras praised Kelly Rowland for the way she handled the red carpet drama

Since the dramatic incident, Massiel has shared several posts praising Kelly for the way she chided the guard on the red carpet. In one post, she wrote a lengthy caption thanking the internet for their support and also praising the Destiny’s Child alum for her retaliation. “I want to thank all of you for this incredible support, today more than ever we need to stay together , suport eachether [sic] protect our souls , have strong boundaries and stand for our rights,” Massiel wrote in the caption. “I was tired of the abuse,” Massiel Taveras wrote in a lengthy post about the scuffle Actress Massiel Taveras had a portrait of Jesus Christ on her dress at the red carpet. The security guards immediately rushed her out. pic.twitter.com/YFE4pbIU0R — MatrixUnraveled (@MatrixMysteries) May 26, 2024 The actress then went on to describe Kelly as a “talented, classy, educated woman of color” and praised her for the way she handled the spat on the red carpet. Massiel also noted that she was “tired of the abuse” when it was her turn to walk up the famous staircase. “Let’s show some love and respect to the extraordinary @kellyrowland a pure soul , a talented, classy , educated woman of color that represents with respect all of US,” she wrote. Yoona was also blocked from posing for photographs at the top of the famous staircase of the Palais des Festivals et Des Congrès

Image credits: Hindustan Times

“I’m impressed how you handled sister , I didn’t now that happened to you first I was very impressed how calm and genteel you wr [sic] because in my case I was tired of the abuse , —BLACK WOMAN MATTERS- we are not going to be in silence on situations like that , we need respect ,it’s enough. I hug you queen #kellyrowland , thanks for giving us sooo much god bless your heart,” she continued.

The problematic staffer continued to be one of the most talked about subjects from the 2024 Cannes film festival after her interaction on the red carpet with actress Lim Yoon-a, better known to fans as Yoona.

The Korean artist was blocked from posing for photographs and appeared to have a flash of disappointment on her face as she was rushed into the venue.

The red carpet drama has divided the internet, with many saying the tsk-tsking guard was going too far, while others maintained she was just doing her job.

The security guard’s colleagues defended her and said she was working under a lot of pressure during the festival

Finding out that security racist woman at Cannes did the same thing to yoona on the red carpet??? Like why is she still there and not fired after Kelly rowland’s situation ???? pic.twitter.com/X3JnpLUXAd — Rockville⁷🇬🇭🇬🇧 (@4lynnie_NY) May 25, 2024

Colleagues also came to the staffer’s defense and said the quick ushering of guests into the venue was necessary to stick to the festival’s packed schedule. “She was an usher working under a lot of pressure to keep people on the carpet moving, so as to stop crowds building up,” a Cannes staff veteran told the Daily Mail. “There was no pushing or shoving, or scolding. Security and safety are the priorities, along with keeping to strict timetables set according to contracts – even the celebrities have to stick to the rules,” said the man who has worked at the venue for the last 20 editions of Cannes. “Lots of ushers are involved, and they always act professionally and with politeness,” the source added. “In this case, the usher was certainly only doing her job – she didn’t do anything wrong.” The insider also shut down suggestions of racism being involved in the headline-making staff’s behavior. “Suggestions of racism are just ridiculous – visitors, and indeed staff at Cannes come from all kinds of backgrounds, and none are discriminated against,” he said. Fans were divided over the controversial series of events that unfolded on the 2024 Cannes red carpet

