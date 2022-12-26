Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries
26points
Travel5 hours ago

American Woman Who’s Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

Greta Jaruševičiūtė and
Rokas Laurinavičius

Cultural differences should be celebrated, not discriminated against. Every place is unique and valuable, and we can all learn from one another; by being open-minded and accepting instead of stubborn and arrogant, we can create a more inclusive global society.

TikTok user Roya (@royaventurera) is a great example of a conscious traveler. The woman fully immerses herself into the countries she goes to, and this allows her to experience them on a much deeper level than she would by just blindly following her foreign instincts.

Even better, Roya shares her insights online, so her followers can too broaden their understanding of the world. One particular destination that has received much of her attention is France. So without further ado, continue scrolling to see how it compares to the US.

This traveler made a video on culture shocks that French people would experience in the United States

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

Image credits: royaventurera

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

Image credits: Richard Ha

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

Image credits: royaventurera

Image credits: royaventurera

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

And her video went viral

@royaventurera American things that would send a French person into a coma 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 #americaninfrance #french #france #usa #livingabroad #cultureshock ♬ original sound – Roya

So she put-together a follow-up video

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

Image credits: royaventurera

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

Image credits: digboston

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

Image credits: royaventurera

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

And it also blew up

@royaventurera Replying to @meemsology #greenscreen here are five more 😘 #cultureshock #usa #france #french #livingabroad #livingintheus #americaninfrance ♬ original sound – Roya

So she decided to continue the series, just reverse the roles

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

Image credits: royaventurera

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

Image credits: Open Grid Scheduler

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

Image credits: Bored Panda

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

This format also turned out to be a success

@royaventurera Replying to @hawkigirl96 here you go! French things that would send an American into a coma #americaninfrance #cultureshock #france #french #usa #livingabroad ♬ original sound – Roya

And quickly received a part-two

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

Image credits: royaventurera

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

Image credits: dailystar

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

Image credits: statista

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

Image credits: royaventurera

American Woman Who's Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries

The more you know!

@royaventurera Replying to @ledzeppelinsloot69 #greenscreen ask and you shall receive! Here are a few more 🫶 🇫🇷 🇺🇸 #americaninfrance #cultureshock #french #france #usa #livingabroad ♬ original sound – Roya

Here’s how people from all over the world reacted to Roya’s videos


What do you think ?
Abhinc
Abhinc
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The blue "mug" she pretends is a normal size glass here in France is a yogurt ceramic cup ... That shows how "accurate" her post is !! 500x500-63...1a46b1.jpg 500x500-63a99861a46b1.jpg

1
1point
reply
Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That was utterly stupid. That woman obviously doesn’t know what she’s talking about and that’s woesome. “God forbid I cook with any cayenne” hey dumbass, Cayenne is literally a place IN France. “In France and Europe automatic cars are seen as a luxury” No, they are seen as toys that remove part of the driving experience and increase the fuel consumption. A vast majority of people CHOOSE to drive stick and are willing to pay more for it. And so on so on, she’s dumb as f**k.

1
1point
reply
Frank Ropen
Frank Ropen
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least the french can afford being in a coma without going broke

0
0points
reply
Load More Comments
Load More Comments
