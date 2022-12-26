American Woman Who’s Lived In France Lists The Biggest Cultural Differences Between The Two Countries
Cultural differences should be celebrated, not discriminated against. Every place is unique and valuable, and we can all learn from one another; by being open-minded and accepting instead of stubborn and arrogant, we can create a more inclusive global society.
TikTok user Roya (@royaventurera) is a great example of a conscious traveler. The woman fully immerses herself into the countries she goes to, and this allows her to experience them on a much deeper level than she would by just blindly following her foreign instincts.
Even better, Roya shares her insights online, so her followers can too broaden their understanding of the world. One particular destination that has received much of her attention is France. So without further ado, continue scrolling to see how it compares to the US.
This traveler made a video on culture shocks that French people would experience in the United States
And her video went viral
@royaventurera American things that would send a French person into a coma 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 #americaninfrance #french #france #usa #livingabroad #cultureshock ♬ original sound – Roya
So she put-together a follow-up video
And it also blew up
@royaventurera Replying to @meemsology #greenscreen here are five more 😘 #cultureshock #usa #france #french #livingabroad #livingintheus #americaninfrance ♬ original sound – Roya
So she decided to continue the series, just reverse the roles
This format also turned out to be a success
@royaventurera Replying to @hawkigirl96 here you go! French things that would send an American into a coma #americaninfrance #cultureshock #france #french #usa #livingabroad ♬ original sound – Roya
And quickly received a part-two
The more you know!
@royaventurera Replying to @ledzeppelinsloot69 #greenscreen ask and you shall receive! Here are a few more 🫶 🇫🇷 🇺🇸 #americaninfrance #cultureshock #french #france #usa #livingabroad ♬ original sound – Roya
The blue "mug" she pretends is a normal size glass here in France is a yogurt ceramic cup ... That shows how "accurate" her post is !! 500x500-63...1a46b1.jpg
That was utterly stupid. That woman obviously doesn’t know what she’s talking about and that’s woesome. “God forbid I cook with any cayenne” hey dumbass, Cayenne is literally a place IN France. “In France and Europe automatic cars are seen as a luxury” No, they are seen as toys that remove part of the driving experience and increase the fuel consumption. A vast majority of people CHOOSE to drive stick and are willing to pay more for it. And so on so on, she’s dumb as f**k.
At least the french can afford being in a coma without going broke
