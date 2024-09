It’s no wonder they end up being called out online. Below, we’ve gathered some of the most shocking examples of this behavior. Scroll down to see for yourself, and don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comments!

Some tourists leave a trail of ignorance and entitlement wherever they go, from littering beautiful landscapes to behaving inappropriately at sacred sites.

Traveling is an amazing way to explore new places and immerse yourself in different cultures. But unfortunately, not everyone shares this mindset.

#1 Travel To A Foreign Country And Complain About Bad English Share icon

#2 Tourist Stands In Front Of "You May Be Bitten" Sign. She Makes Sure The Sign Was Worth Putting Up Share icon

#3 This Main Character At Auschwitz. It Takes A Special Kind Of Stupid To Be Capable Of This Share icon

#4 Tourists Have Started Putting "Love Locks" On Shoes On The Danube Bank, A Memorial In Budapest Of The Thousands Of People Who Were Executed On The Banks Of The Danube During WW2 Share icon

#5 A Group Of Tourists In Yellowstone Were Spotted Exiting Their Cars And Sprinting Towards A Mama Bear And Her Two Cubs. One Of The Tourists Had A Child In His Arms Share icon

#6 It's Sad That People Like This Still Exist Share icon A Chinese man kicked a deer like a soccer ball, so I immediately started filming. They kept making excuses and the woman that was with him started acting like the victim and got angry, so I chased them out of Nara Park. What did you come to Japan to do? I really won't forgive anyone who abuses animals.



#7 Tourist Gets Headbutted And Thrown To The Floor After Standing Next To A King's Guard Horseman. Tourists Are Warned Not To Get Close To The Horses Or Guards With A Nearby Sign Share icon

#8 Shameful Share icon

#9 Irish Tourists In Bologna, Italy Fined €500 Each After They Stripped Down To Their Underwear And Mounted The Neptune Fountain Share icon

#10 Graffiti On The Bamboo In The "Bamboo Walking Path" Share icon Such bamboo has to be cut and disposed of, and the bamboo is decreasing steadily. At this rate, we will lose the beautiful bamboo forests that people come to see from all over the world.



#11 Some Trashy Tourists Painted Theories On The Pantheon In Rome Share icon

#12 Tourist Engraves The Name Of His Girlfriend With Keys On The Colosseum In Rome. He Is Facing A 18.000 € Fine Share icon

#13 33°C (90°F) Today In Venice. 3 Pairs Of Sweaty Feet On The Seats. The Little Girl Was Walking Barefoot Even Before Getting On The Train, Her Feet Were Extremely Dirty Share icon

#14 Yellowstone Tourist Files Complaint Over Lack Of Trained Grizzly Bears Share icon

#15 Tourists Ignore Distancing Sign Of Beached Turtles In Hawaii Share icon

#16 Man Attempts To Enter Hogwarts In London Share icon

#17 Every Year Many Tourists Break Off And Steal Pieces Of The Coliseum In Rome Share icon

#18 This Travel Agency Has Heard Everything, From Complaints That Water Parks Don't Provide Free Swimsuits, To Docks Not Being Air-Conditioned Share icon

#19 Tourist In Estes Park Gets Too Close To A Bull Elk During Rutting Season Share icon

#20 Tourist In Yellowstone National Park Ignores Warnings From Several People That She Was Too Close To A Mother Grizzly Bear Share icon

#21 This Is The Absolute Worst Kind Of Tourist. Do Not Go To Japan And Do This Share icon

#22 When The Same 2 People Act Like The Scenic Spot Is Their Personal Background For A Photo Shoot For More Than Half An Hour, It Was Impossible To Get A Photo Without Them Share icon

#23 Tourists Completely Disrespect The Place They Save All Year To Visit Share icon Decided to visit a local beach where I live, and when I looked behind me I saw this. They were hanging out for over an hour right next to one of the numerous signs asking to stay off of the dunes. It’s not that hard.



#24 When Tourists Come And Pose With The Endangered Wildlife. It's Against The Law To Disturb A Sea Turtle And To Pass It Around For A Picture Is Ridiculous Share icon

#25 American Tourist Complains That Restaurant In Tokyo Gave Her The Menu Item She Ordered. Doubles Down By Blaming The Restaurant For Not Having Enough Menus In English Share icon What's worse is that the menu is literally in English.



#26 Tourists Being Tourists Share icon

#27 I've Been Visiting Archeological Sites On My Tour Of Greece And Have Found Plastic Dental Flossers Littered Amongst The Ancient Remains At More Than One Site Share icon

#28 "Stupid Tourist Thursday", From Dynjandi Waterfall Last Spring Share icon

#29 Yellowstone Tourists Put Bison Calf In Their Car, Because They’re Worried It’s Cold Share icon

#30 Tourist Showing Off His Gymnastics Skills In A Japanese Subway Share icon

#31 Naples, Vanderbilt Beach. You Can Always Tell When The Folks From Miami-Dade Come Here For Holiday Weekends Because They Leave Their Trash All Over Our Beaches Share icon

#32 Dumb Tourists Walking Right Up To These Sheep Share icon For anyone who might not know, if you get too close, the males might charge you, which would hurt. Also, they were ruining the view.



#33 This Is What My Town Looks Like Throughout The Summer Thanks To Tourists Share icon

#34 This Family Asking For Money Via Venmo On Their Way To Disneyland Share icon

#35 Typical Tourist Behavior In Malaysia Share icon

#36 Tourists Climb Around 7-Foot-Tall Fences To Get The Perfect Selfie. This Was Taken In The Grampians National Park In Australia Share icon Rangers had built 7-foot-tall fences with massive pictorial signs telling people to stick to the paths. These goons just went further back up the path and hiked through vegetation areas to get a selfie. These ledges are 50+ meters in the air, a decent slip, and it is lights out (it was drizzling rain too). Really grinds my gears, as once the problem becomes too big, the Rangers will just shut down the trail. They don't have the resources to properly enforce laws.



#37 Today We Took These Photos Of A Coral Destroyed By Careless Divers Share icon

#38 Tourists In Cyprus Parked Their Car In Front Of Outdoor Seating At A Restaurant, Blocking The View Of The Ocean Share icon

#39 Those Damn Europeans Living In Europe Share icon

#40 Elephant Eating Plastic Left By Tourists Share icon

#41 Polish Tourist Attacked After Climbing The Ancient Pyramid In Mexico Share icon

#42 Tourist In Bali, Indonesia Filmed Riding A Scooter/Motorbike Without A Helmet, Carrying A Large Suitcase And Drinking Share icon

#43 Tourists In Canadian National Parks Share icon

#44 Left By Tourists, Who Probably Don't Appreciate This Zen Garden As Much As I Do Share icon

#45 Ultimate Tourist Share icon

#46 Last Night In Thailand, This Tourist Ruined The Cultural Dance Show For Everyone, By Sitting In Front Of The Stage Taking Pictures And Blocking Everyone’s View For The Entire Show Share icon

#47 There's Your Regular Clueless London Tourist, And Then There's This Share icon

#48 "Begpackers" - Tourists, Who Travel With The Intent To Beg For Money From The Locals To Fund Further Travel Share icon

#49 Trash Cans Are 10 Feet Away Share icon

#50 Why Do Tourists Do This? Mo Paeng Waterfalls In Pai, Thailand Share icon

#51 There Is A Certain Pretentious Group Of People That Treat Thailand Badly. They Look Down Upon Thai People, Treat Them With Utter Disrespect And Are Just Generally Rude And Entitled Share icon Tonight I witnessed it firsthand when at a restaurant near a beach, these people felt they could just throw rubbish and spit on the floor right next to their table in front of other customers and staff. I asked the young waitress what she thought of it, she said it happens every night and they never ask for a bin or ashtray. They never apologize or tip. They have zero manners or consideration for others. I know there are a few "types" of people that come to mind after you read this, but I bet the real one is at the top of your list. I love this country and its people. Hate to see them treated like this.

#52 People Breaking Glass On Beaches Share icon Tourists come here and do this all the time, came here for one day, made a mess and left. I live here and am at the beach all summer with my family. And not to mention all the other trash and dog poop left behind.



#53 Tourists In Iceland. 50 Meters From The Car Rental Share icon

#54 Thoughtful Tourist Offers Kyoto Natives Waste Management Advice Share icon

#55 Karen Travels To Mexico For An American Holiday, Leaves 1-Star Review Share icon

#56 I Just Returned From A Business Trip To Rio De Janeiro. I Was Blown Away By The Pollution I Found Just Outside Of The Tourist Areas Share icon

#57 Foreigners In Bali, Indonesia Ignore The Closure Of Tourist Destinations And Remove A Sign Stating "Closed For Visitor" To Gain Access To Karang Boma Cliff In Pecatu, South Kuta Share icon

#58 Entitled "Influencer" Thinks A Tourist Spot Belongs To Her Share icon

#59 Tourists In Orlando Complaining About Being Stuck Inside While A Hurricane Has Destroyed Homes, Flooded Roads, And Injured People Share icon

#60 My State Just Voted To Raise The Minimum Wage. Tourist Karens Complained Because It Might Affect Their Vacation Share icon

#61 Some Tourists Can Be Very Disrespectful Share icon

#62 Karen Review Spotted Share icon

#63 Saw A Bunch Of "Begpackers" In Hanoi, Vietnam Begging Locals For Money To Fund Their Travel Around The World Share icon

#64 Woman Visiting Arlington National Cemetery Ignores The "Do Not Cross" Signs, And Walks On The Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier To Take A Selfie For Instagram. Tomb Guard Puts Her In Her Place Share icon

#65 Too Many Plastic Cups, Toys, Styrofoam. This Is Tourist Trash From The Beach Share icon

#66 What Makes This Person Think We Want To Finance Their Travel Plans? Share icon

#67 American Tourist In A Museum In Vietnam Share icon

#68 I Put Out Miniature Bob Ross Paintings As An Art Treasure Hunt In My Tourist-Ridden Beach Town. I Get A Lot Of Requests For Certain Dates Or Places But This Is The Worst One So Far Share icon

#69 Imagine, You're Sat On A River Cruise And Someone Decides To Be The Only Person To Stand Up And Chooses A Spot Directly In Front Of You And Gets In The Way Of Every View Share icon

#70 Entitled Tourists Think My Guitar Is A Prop At An Instant Photo Booth Share icon

#71 Gold Star To These Geniuses. They Were So Thoughtful To Put Their Cup, Straw, Lid, Napkins, And Plastic Utensils Inside Their Jack In The Box Meal Box And Place Driftwood On Top Share icon

#72 Review Of A High-End Beach Town In Southern California Share icon I don’t even really like the restaurant that they are reviewing that much. The food is fine and I’ll go there in the off-season once in a while, it’s just kind of a tourist trap and very busy. But it's obviously the restaurant's fault for the storm and power outage with no generator, according to this person.



#73 Went To Iceland Earlier In The Month And Waited Nearly 10 Minutes For The Geysir To Blow, Only For Another Tourist To Walk Right In Front Of The Shot Share icon