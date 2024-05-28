Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Cannes Guard Who Berated Kelly Rowland Under Fire For Third Time After K-Pop Star Incident
Celebrities, Entitled People

Cannes Guard Who Berated Kelly Rowland Under Fire For Third Time After K-Pop Star Incident

Another bites the Cannes security guard dust. This time, it is Korean actress Lim Yoon-a (better known as Yoona) who was blocked from taking photographs during the Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet event. Accusations of racial bias have since circulated on social media.

Yoona attended the festival’s red carpet event ahead of the screening of Horizon: American Saga on May 19.

Highlights
  • Yoona was blocked from taking photos during the Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet event.
  • The security guard has been involved in multiple incidents with female celebrities, sparking accusations of racial bias.
  • Videos show the guard hurrying Yoona into the venue, despite her attempts to pose for photographs.

However, videos of the K-pop star-turned-actress being interrupted by the now-infamous security guard while trying to pose for the camera during her red-carpet moment spread online.

In videos, the Girls’ Generation member was seen walking up the iconic stairway at the Palais des Festivals et Des Congrès in the South French city.

Korean actress Lim Yoon-a (better known as Yoona) was blocked from taking photographs during the Cannes Film Festival's red carpet event.

Cannes Guard Who Berated Kelly Rowland Under Fire For Third Time After K-Pop Star Incident

Image credits: yoona__lim

Cannes Guard Who Berated Kelly Rowland Under Fire For Third Time After K-Pop Star Incident

Image credits: yoona__lim

Despite attempting to pose and waving to the camera, Yoona was seen being interfered with by the female employee, who was filmed stretching her arms out and allegedly hurrying the 33-year-old into the venue. 

Although Yoona didn’t appear to express anger, her facial expression looked visibly annoyed and uncomfortable as she was rushed off the stairs by the problematic staffer.

During the festival, a Ukrainian model was also kicked out by the same guard but was seen fighting with the worker to get back on the stairs, The Daily Mail reported on Monday (May 27).

The security guard interfering with Yoona sparked accusations of racial bias 

Cannes Guard Who Berated Kelly Rowland Under Fire For Third Time After K-Pop Star Incident

Image credits: 4lynnie_NY

Video credits: 4lynnie_NY

This follows an incident that saw the same security guard at the Cannes Film Festival involved in a verbal tussle with Kelly Rowland last week.

The Cannes employee had already been under the radar for having an altercation with Dominican actress Massiel Taveras.

The multiple tussles between the security guard and female celebrities, the majority of whom are women of color, sparked accusations of racial bias.

Despite attempting to pose, Yoona was seen being interfered with by the female employee, who was filmed stretching her arms out

Cannes Guard Who Berated Kelly Rowland Under Fire For Third Time After K-Pop Star Incident

Image credits: arphroditeyoong

Cannes Guard Who Berated Kelly Rowland Under Fire For Third Time After K-Pop Star Incident

Image credits: arphroditeyoong

“This security guard at @cannes film fest should be fired and an apology should be issued to @KELLYROWLAND and other actresses of color that she insulted and assaulted,” a person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “If that doesn’t happen our white actress allies should refuse to walk their red carpet.”

Another X user commented: “What’s the problem with this person? Racism much?”

@arphroditeyoong #yoona #beyoongsbirthday #cannes2024 #taeyeon #snsd #girlsgeneration #yoonaxqeelin #qeelin #koreandrama #layzhang #snsd #exo #junghaein #kdrama #kpop #kpopfyp #kdramafyp #fyp #xbcyza ♬ miss korea – ana

The same security guard at the Cannes Film Festival was involved in a verbal tussle with Kelly Rowland

Cannes Guard Who Berated Kelly Rowland Under Fire For Third Time After K-Pop Star Incident

Image credits: melle_cess

@melle_cess All rights reserved. Send mp for info #kellyrowland #film #redcarpet #cannes #fif2024 #celebrity #fy #Festival #securityguard #security #festivaldecannes #destinyschild #originalvideo #security #securité #incident #celebs #singer #destinyschild ♬ Motivation – Kelly Rowland


“This same Security guard rushed #Kdrama & #Kpop star #YoonA out of the red carpet who was seen pushing Kelly Rowland earlier.”

Colleagues of the security guard at the center of the Cannes spotlight insisted to The Daily Mail that she was acting appropriately and was “only doing her job.”

The source told the British tabloid: “She was an usher working under a lot of pressure to keep people on the carpet moving, so as to stop crowds building up.

The Cannes employee had already been under the radar for having an altercation with Dominican actress Massiel Taveras

Cannes Guard Who Berated Kelly Rowland Under Fire For Third Time After K-Pop Star Incident

Image credits: louistanca

@louistanca La robe Jésus de l’actrice Massiel Taveras au Festival de Cannes. #cannes2024 #festivaldecannes2024 #festivaldecannes #massieltaveras #jesuschrist #cannesfilmfestival ♬ son original – Louis


“There was no pushing or shoving, or scolding.

“Security and safety are the priorities, along with keeping to strict timetables set according to contracts – even the celebrities have to stick to the rules.

“Lots of ushers are involved, and they always act professionally and with politeness.”

“In this case, the usher was certainly only doing her job – she didn’t do anything wrong.”

The usher has not been publicly identified, but she is known to be a local Frenchwoman on a short-term contract with the week-long Festival, The Daily Mail reported.

The insider added: “Suggestions of racism are just ridiculous – visitors, and indeed staff at Cannes come from all kinds of backgrounds, and none are discriminated against.”

Bored Panda has contacted the Cannes Film Festival for comment.

"Utter disgrace," a reader exclaimed

Cannes Guard Who Berated Kelly Rowland Under Fire For Third Time After K-Pop Star Incident

Cannes Guard Who Berated Kelly Rowland Under Fire For Third Time After K-Pop Star Incident

Cannes Guard Who Berated Kelly Rowland Under Fire For Third Time After K-Pop Star Incident

Cannes Guard Who Berated Kelly Rowland Under Fire For Third Time After K-Pop Star Incident

Cannes Guard Who Berated Kelly Rowland Under Fire For Third Time After K-Pop Star Incident

Cannes Guard Who Berated Kelly Rowland Under Fire For Third Time After K-Pop Star Incident

Cannes Guard Who Berated Kelly Rowland Under Fire For Third Time After K-Pop Star Incident

Cannes Guard Who Berated Kelly Rowland Under Fire For Third Time After K-Pop Star Incident

Cannes Guard Who Berated Kelly Rowland Under Fire For Third Time After K-Pop Star Incident

Cannes Guard Who Berated Kelly Rowland Under Fire For Third Time After K-Pop Star Incident

Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Karina Babenok
