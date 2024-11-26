Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Fans Baffled As They Point Out Noticeable Change In Her Appearance
News

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Fans Baffled As They Point Out Noticeable Change In Her Appearance

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

8

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Lindsay Lohan’s recent appearances, including promoting her Netflix holiday film Our Little Secret, sparked fan debate over her youthful, glowing look. The actress noticeably appeared without her signature freckles, prompting speculation about makeup, laser treatments, or even extensive cosmetic surgery.

Lindsay recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live hosted by Andy Cohen, alongside her Mean Girls co-star and fellow Christmas film queen Lacey Chabert.

Nevertheless, people quickly took notice of the lack of freckles on Lindsay’s face, a feature she is known for, in videos shared on Instagram from her time on set.

An Instagram user commented: “Wait doesn’t she have freckles??”

Lindsay Lohan’s recent appearances, including promoting her Netflix holiday film Our Little Secret, sparked fan debate over her youthful, glowing look

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Fans Baffled As They Point Out Noticeable Change In Her Appearance

Image credits: Splash News

Nevertheless, a slew of people admired her “glow up,” with some even praising the potential plastic surgeon involved in her beautiful transformation.

A person wrote: “She looks so good!!”

Someone else penned: “I want whatever she’s been doing to her face. She looks AMAZING.”

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Fans Baffled As They Point Out Noticeable Change In Her Appearance

Image credits: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

“She looks 15 years younger than she did 2 years ago,” a netizen added.

ADVERTISEMENT

A commentator added: “Idk what esthetician, doctor, MUA whoever is responsible for Lindsey’s looks lately hats off cause she has been serving lately! 

“Looking good, looking healthy! 10/10.”

The actress noticeably appeared without her signature freckles

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Fans Baffled As They Point Out Noticeable Change In Her Appearance

Image credits: Splash News

A separate individual chimed in: “Her surgeon needs a raise and that’s a compliment not a backhanded compliment.”

The 38-year-old actress stunned fans with her glowing and youthful appearance at recent red-carpet events, sparking speculation about possible cosmetic procedures. 

Aesthetic doctor Dr. Jonny Betteridge consequently estimated that The Parent Trap star may have spent up to $300,000 on treatments, including a facelift, Botox, fillers, and laser, The Daily Mail reported on Monday (November 25).

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Fans Baffled As They Point Out Noticeable Change In Her Appearance

Image credits: drjb.aesthetics

The doctor reportedly stated that Lindsay most likely had “some degree of a surgical facelift” and it was likely done via an “endoscopic approach”, meaning it was minimally invasive.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Betteridge also thought that the mom-of-one had “Botox, lip lift, lip fillers, and veneers,” in addition to “laser resurfacing” and “a dermatologist-led skincare routine.”

Laser resurfacing is a skin rejuvenation procedure that uses lasers to remove the outer layer of skin and stimulate the growth of new skin, the Mayo Clinic explains.

Her appearance prompted speculation about makeup, laser treatments, or even extensive cosmetic surgery

“And the cost of this, if you combine everything together, would be in the range of $200-300K,” the doctor revealed.

The actress previously attributed her appearance to simple skincare and self-care rather than a “time machine.” 

Lindsay, who is reprising her iconic role as Anna in Freakier Friday, the sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday, starring alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, embraced a youthful look through fresh styling and her signature strawberry blonde hair.

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Fans Baffled As They Point Out Noticeable Change In Her Appearance

Image credits: Alamy

Infusing adult Anna with a youthful, rebellious spirit “had a lot to do with wardrobe, but we wanted to keep her face completely fresh,” the starlet told Allure on October 9. “The hair was a big part of that, too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lindsay said she enjoyed embracing nostalgia in her roles while keeping her beauty routine simple with minimal hair processing and lightweight skincare.

People quickly took notice of the lack of freckles on Lindsay’s face, a feature she is known for

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Fans Baffled As They Point Out Noticeable Change In Her Appearance

Image credits: Alamy

She reportedly sticks to hydrating products, light makeup, and gentle cleansing to maintain her natural auburn hair and fresh complexion.

During her 2023 pregnancy with son Luai, Lindsay reportedly enjoyed perks like faster-growing nails and shifted to a pared-back beauty routine, eliminating non-pregnancy-friendly products. 

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Fans Baffled As They Point Out Noticeable Change In Her Appearance

Image credits: Camera Press

ADVERTISEMENT

She told Allure: “I used to try more serums and do more hair treatments, but now I keep things very basic. 

“I realized, why use something I can’t use when pregnant? Why would I use that anyway?”

The Hollywood star further admitted: “I’ve tried Morpheus, IPL, and lasers. I try not to do them too much, but I’m always interested in what else is out there, what else is coming out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Aesthetic doctor Dr. Jonny Betteridge consequently estimated that The Parent Trap star may have spent up to $300,000 on treatments


Image credits: Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Lindsay concluded: “One thing I’ve embraced more since becoming a mom is going out naturally and not feeling the need to put something on my face all the time. 

“I think we live under pressure to look made-up, but I don’t feel that way anymore. I just want to look at myself and love myself for who I am.”

Lindsay welcomed her son, Luai Shammas, in 2023 with her husband, Bader Shammas. Bader is a financier and he currently works as the Assistant Vice President at banking firm Credit Suisse.

“I’m glad she was able to get her life together,” a reader commented

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Fans Baffled As They Point Out Noticeable Change In Her Appearance

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Fans Baffled As They Point Out Noticeable Change In Her Appearance

ADVERTISEMENT

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Fans Baffled As They Point Out Noticeable Change In Her Appearance

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Fans Baffled As They Point Out Noticeable Change In Her Appearance

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Fans Baffled As They Point Out Noticeable Change In Her Appearance

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Fans Baffled As They Point Out Noticeable Change In Her Appearance

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Fans Baffled As They Point Out Noticeable Change In Her Appearance

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Fans Baffled As They Point Out Noticeable Change In Her Appearance

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Fans Baffled As They Point Out Noticeable Change In Her Appearance

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Fans Baffled As They Point Out Noticeable Change In Her Appearance

ADVERTISEMENT

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Fans Baffled As They Point Out Noticeable Change In Her Appearance

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Fans Baffled As They Point Out Noticeable Change In Her Appearance

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Fans Baffled As They Point Out Noticeable Change In Her Appearance

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Fans Baffled As They Point Out Noticeable Change In Her Appearance

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Fans Baffled As They Point Out Noticeable Change In Her Appearance

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Fans Baffled As They Point Out Noticeable Change In Her Appearance

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Fans Baffled As They Point Out Noticeable Change In Her Appearance

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Fans Baffled As They Point Out Noticeable Change In Her Appearance

ADVERTISEMENT

Lindsay Lohan Leaves Fans Baffled As They Point Out Noticeable Change In Her Appearance

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

8

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

8

Open list comments

3

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Read less »
Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
juliafortes avatar
Júlia Fortes
Júlia Fortes
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i don't know, normally plastic surgeries look awful, but this one was great; i just miss the freckles, she looks like just any random person without it

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
roy_zobel avatar
Rizzo
Rizzo
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are you blind? This is not the same person.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
dracoaffectus avatar
Rahul Pawa
Rahul Pawa
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's what I was thinking. Her face looks totally different to me. I can't pinpoint it. Everything is different. And honestly, some of the pictures she looks more like a doll than a person to me.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
juliafortes avatar
Júlia Fortes
Júlia Fortes
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i don't know, normally plastic surgeries look awful, but this one was great; i just miss the freckles, she looks like just any random person without it

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
roy_zobel avatar
Rizzo
Rizzo
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are you blind? This is not the same person.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
dracoaffectus avatar
Rahul Pawa
Rahul Pawa
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's what I was thinking. Her face looks totally different to me. I can't pinpoint it. Everything is different. And honestly, some of the pictures she looks more like a doll than a person to me.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda