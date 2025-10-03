Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Lindsay Lohan “Before And After” Moments That Captured Every Stage Of Her Evolving Look
Close-up of Lindsay Lohan showing natural makeup and green eyes, highlighting her evolving look and changing style over time.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Lindsay Lohan “Before And After” Moments That Captured Every Stage Of Her Evolving Look

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

18

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Few Hollywood stars have risen as young as Lindsay Lohan, and even fewer have faced as much public spectacle. From a three-year-old Pizza Hut model to a movie star in her late thirties, her evolution has been both dramatic and visible.

Lohan burst onto the scene with undeniable charisma, nailing film roles in her pre-teen years and winning fans with her on-screen magnetism. But with each milestone came growing scrutiny and media obsession.

RELATED:

    Close-up of Lindsay Lohan with loose auburn hair and hoop earrings showcasing her evolving look before and after moments

    Close-up of Lindsay Lohan with loose auburn hair and hoop earrings showcasing her evolving look before and after moments

    Image credits: Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

    Her career faltered in the 2010s, a period marked by lackluster box office results and multiple rehab visits, but she managed a comeback through holiday-themed Netflix rom-coms.

    2000s: Iconic Looks

    Lindsay Lohan began her career at the age of three in 1992, signing with Ford Models, a New York-based international modeling agency.

    Yahoo reports she appeared in more than sixty commercials and campaigns for brands like Fitch Kids, Pizza Hut, Calvin Klein Kids, Abercrombie, and Wendy’s. Her cheerful image, often seen in floral dresses and summer hats, made her instantly recognizable.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two young girls smiling in floral and lace dresses, illustrating Lindsay Lohan before and after moments.

    Two young girls smiling in floral and lace dresses, illustrating Lindsay Lohan before and after moments.

    Image credits: piximus.net

    She transitioned to acting in her pre-teens, landing soap opera roles in Guiding Light (1993) and Another World (1996–1997). Her breakout came at twelve when she starred in Disney’s 1998 remake of The Parent Trap, playing twin sisters Hallie and Annie.

    Lindsay Lohan in early role from The Parent Trap showcasing evolving look through different life stages

    Lindsay Lohan in early role from The Parent Trap showcasing evolving look through different life stages

    Image credits: The Disney Wiki

    With a $15 million budget, the film earned over $90 million and showcased Lohan’s ability to excel in dual roles, launching her 2000s stardom.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In 2000, she played Casey Stuart in the fantasy comedy Life-Size, a snarky pre-teen who won fans over with her charm. A sequel followed, and by 2002, she starred in Get A Life. That same year, she signed a five-album deal with music icons Emilio and Gloria Estefan.

    Though Albumpedia notes she intended to debut in 2001, delays and a cancelled contract pushed her to seek new collaborators. She eventually signed with Casablanca Records, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group. After a kidney infection and family scandal, she released her debut album, Speak, in December 2004.

    While recording, she starred in Freaky Friday and Mean Girls. Her vibrant wardrobe in Freaky Friday paid homage to her character Anna, sealing her image as a 2000s teen fashion icon.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Freaky Friday became her most significant box office success, grossing $146 million globally (via The Numbers), and earned her the MTV Breakthrough Performance award. Her 2025 tour recreating Anna’s looks confirmed the staying power of early-2000s style.

    Mean Girls marked her first significant non-Disney role and became a cultural phenomenon, winning multiple MTV awards.

    The film elevated Lohan’s profile, showcasing a transition from an innocent teen to a confident Queen Bee on screen.

    Lines like “On Wednesdays, we wear pink” turned the movie into a fashion phenomenon.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lindsay Lohan with co-stars in colorful 2000s outfits, showcasing early fashion styles in her evolving look moments.

    Lindsay Lohan with co-stars in colorful 2000s outfits, showcasing early fashion styles in her evolving look moments.

    Image credits: Pinterest

    That era introduced her iconic look: fiery red hair, minimal makeup, and a blend of youthful polish. Her red carpet appearances marked a clear shift from Disney starlet to Hollywood fixture.

    She also graced major magazine covers, including the famed “It’s Totally Raining Teens” feature in Vanity Fair, Teen Vogue, and Seventeen.

    Lindsay Lohan on magazine cover wearing green tank top, smiling, showcasing her evolving look and style transformation.

    Lindsay Lohan on magazine cover wearing green tank top, smiling, showcasing her evolving look and style transformation.

    Image credits: @lohanrebooted / Instagram

    2010–2015: Scrutiny and Changing Style

    ADVERTISEMENT

    With a new level of fame came heightened scrutiny. Paparazzi and tabloids became fixated on Lindsay Lohan’s life, body, and changing looks.

    By the early 2010s, Lohan had transitioned from fresh-faced teen star to a figure under intense media magnification. Every appearance sparked discussion, including her look at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards, which generated rumors and gossip.

    Lindsay Lohan with long blonde hair, holding a pen near her face, showing a contemplative expression in an indoor setting.

    Lindsay Lohan with long blonde hair, holding a pen near her face, showing a contemplative expression in an indoor setting.

    Image credits: lindsaylohan.argg / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Glamour captioned her photo from the event as “Lindsay Lohan with smudgy eye makeup,” highlighting the growing fixation on her appearance. That year, she was also sentenced to ninety days in jail for violating her probation after a 2007 DUI conviction.

    BBC News reported she missed court-ordered alcohol education classes and was later found to have failed a drug test, testing positive for cocaine. TMZ noted that Lohan acknowledged the result and said she was ready to accept the consequences.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Following this legal trouble, Lohan largely disappeared from the public eye, aside from a few short appearances and a music video. Yet, criticism didn’t slow. At the 2012 amfAR Gala, Page Six claimed she looked older than twenty-five due to “overly bleached hair and dull nude makeup.”

    Lainey Gossip ran a blunt headline: “Lindsay Lohan looks awful,” comparing her unfavorably to her former self.

    Later that year, her role as Elizabeth Taylor in Liz & Dick was met with harsh reviews. The Week compiled several critics’ opinions suggesting she lacked the preparation and presence to carry the iconic role.

    2016–2020: Rumor Peaks

    During the late 2010s, Lindsay Lohan shifted from tabloid target to entrepreneur with an international footprint. In an Allure interview, she confirmed she moved from Los Angeles to London in 2014, then relocated to Dubai in 2015. She said Dubai’s strong privacy laws provided her with a safe space from the paparazzi, thereby reducing the Hollywood media frenzy surrounding her.

    She ventured into nightlife with a series of business launches, including the Lohan Night Club, a prominent megaclub in Athens. She also created the MTV reality show Lohan Beach House. In the trailer, she explained that her club ventures stemmed from earlier struggles with paparazzi photographing her at parties.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The show returned her to TV, especially with MTV’s broad reach. While the series drew mixed reviews, new paparazzi shots reignited public discussion about Lohan’s appearance. Speculation about cosmetic surgery began to surface, with many comparing her current face to her appearance in the early 2000s.

    2021–2024: “New Face” Goes Viral

    Lindsay Lohan’s comeback gained momentum in 2021 when Variety announced her casting in a Netflix Christmas romcom. The resulting 2022 film, Falling for Christmas, received a warm reception and offered audiences an up-close look at her dramatically refreshed appearance.

    Her firmer skin, fuller lips, lifted brows, and refined nose sparked fresh speculation about plastic surgery. Brightside consulted cosmetic experts, who offered insight into her transformation.

    Dr. Jonny Betteridge suggested her new look could be the result of weight loss, dissolved fillers, and an upper blepharoplasty. Dr. Thomas Bell of The Toronto Plastic Surgeons noted possible procedures, such as a Morpheus8 treatment, a brow lift, rhinoplasty, and subtle dermal fillers.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The rejuvenated image resonated with viewers, prompting Netflix to offer her a two-picture deal. She starred in Our Little Secret and Irish Wish, both released in 2024.

    In August of that year, Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis revealed the official title for their long-awaited sequel: Freakier Friday. The film debuted in August 2025 and had already grossed $151 million by the end of September.

    2025: Recent Appearances and Public Statements

    Despite ongoing rumors, Lindsay Lohan has confidently showcased her appearance across social media. Her Dubai-based dermatologist, Dr. Radmila Lukian, whose clients include Naomi Campbell, has shared multiple photos with her on Instagram.

    In August 2025, the clinic posted an image of the two with the caption, “A glow built over years, now lighting up the big screen again.” That statement supported Lohan’s comments in an Elle interview, where she said her skincare regimen includes Botox, laser treatments, and eye patches from her dermatologist.

    Lindsay Lohan taking a selfie outdoors with a blonde woman in white coat, showcasing evolving look and style changes.

    Lindsay Lohan taking a selfie outdoors with a blonde woman in white coat, showcasing evolving look and style changes.

    Image credits: dr_radmila_lukian and luciaclinic / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Lohan also detailed her daily wellness routine, which includes a juice mix of carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, and apples, along with green tea and water infused with lemon juice and chia seeds. She starts each morning with an ice-cold facial rinse.

    She told Elle she attempted Morpheus8 treatments after giving birth in 2023, but her skin was too sensitive. Instead, she adopted a clean eating regimen and a wellness routine to enhance her appearance.

    During the same interview, Lohan revealed she is currently developing a beauty line.

    In a full-circle moment, her 2025 Freakier Friday press tour featured recreations of Ana Coleman’s looks from the 2003 original. Her refreshed appearance drew widespread praise and media admiration.

    Lindsay Lohan standing in a yellow dress holding a matching handbag, showcasing her evolving look and style transformation.

    Lindsay Lohan standing in a yellow dress holding a matching handbag, showcasing her evolving look and style transformation.

    Image credits: lindsaylohan / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    FAQ

    What procedure did Lindsay Lohan have done to her face?

    Lindsay Lohan had Botox injections, laser therapy, and a brief Morpheus8 treatment.

    What did Lindsay Lohan suffer from?

    Lohan suffered from a kidney infection. She also suffered from substance addiction and was advised to take substance abuse classes.

     

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Before and after
    celebrities
    Vote arrow up

    18

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    18

    Open list comments

    1

    Miracle Abraham

    Miracle Abraham

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, I’m Miracle! I’ve spent a little over four years writing content that tells exciting stories and solves random internet problems. I joined Bored Panda to share the fun cultural oddities that make life more entertaining. When I’m not writing or planning campaigns, I love geeking out over psychology, testing new productivity hacks, or dreaming up marketing mischief.

    Read less »
    Miracle Abraham

    Miracle Abraham

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, I’m Miracle! I’ve spent a little over four years writing content that tells exciting stories and solves random internet problems. I joined Bored Panda to share the fun cultural oddities that make life more entertaining. When I’m not writing or planning campaigns, I love geeking out over psychology, testing new productivity hacks, or dreaming up marketing mischief.

    Read less »
    Emma A. Smith

    Emma A. Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Emma A. Smith

    Emma A. Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    archie-on-the-net avatar
    Man in the mirror
    Man in the mirror
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Child stars is child abu se. Everything else is consequence.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    archie-on-the-net avatar
    Man in the mirror
    Man in the mirror
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Child stars is child abu se. Everything else is consequence.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT