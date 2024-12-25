Dubai Housewife Flaunts $250k Diamond Earrings She Got As Christmas Stocking Filler, Sparks Fury

ADVERTISEMENT

A self-proclaimed “Dubai Housewife,” known for her luxurious lifestyle, shared insights into her opulent Christmas plans with her husband and infant daughter in the Emirati city. Celebrating their tenth Christmas together, her husband gifted her £200,000 (approximately $250,000) worth of diamond earrings as a stocking filler.

Linda Andrade, who has 1.2 million followers on TikTok, revealed the jaw-dropping gifts she has received from Ricky, to whom she always refers as her “rich husband”.

Despite being Muslim, the mom-of-one has been flaunting the astoundingly pricey ways she has been celebrating Christmas.

“On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me, 10-carat diamond earrings and a fairy on a crescent-shaped Christmas tree,” Linda wrote for The Daily Mail on Tuesday (December 24).

In the days leading up to the Yuletide, the content creator has shared extravagantly lavish goods she has been receiving.

In a video shared on TikTok, she revealed: “I’m Muslim but I do Christmas better than Christians because why are you guys asking for clothes and shoes?”

The TikToker proceeded to show off her spiral Bulgari bracelet watch, recommending buying an apartment as a gift “to escape your rich husband when you’re bored,” as well as to simply “ask for diamonds” for Christmas.

“You could also ask for a yacht,” she quipped, before adding: “I don’t think your husband would say no, and if he says no tell him to talk to my husband.”

In another TikTok video, Linda could be seen walking into a festively decorated store.

The clip was overlaid with a text that read: “If he doesn’t buy you and your bestie matching Bulgari for Christmas, dump him.”

She lives with her husband Ricky and infant daughter Amira in the Emirati city

The over-the-top gift-giving period reached an all-time high for Linda, who has since revealed that her “darling husband” Ricky offered diamond studs from De Beers, “which I happen to know cost a little under £200,000,” as her stocking filler.

The opulent present, which she said marked her 10th Christmas with Ricky, was followed by a shopping spree at “glamorous” malls in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Linda, who has a 10-month-old baby girl named Amira, also discussed the presents she got for her ever-growing daughter.

Naturally, these included Dior dresses and shoes, in addition to expensive teddies, and jewelry.

“Like every Muslim baby,” the TikToker wrote, “she needs lots of gold.” The generous mom added: “Honestly, her jewelry is more important to me than her education because if you’re rich, beautiful and smart you won’t have to work for a living.”

She further quipped: “And as I have told Ricky, in Arab countries it’s practically illegal for a little girl not to wear gold jewelry from birth.”

The couple celebrated their tenth Christmas together

Linda continued: “Ricky wanted to keep spending on her, so we went Chanel handbag shopping.

“Sometimes I think he loves her more than he does me. To remind him who is Number One in his life, I make sure he buys me a bag every time he gets her one.”

Despite being located in a Muslim country, Dubai “knows how to do Christmas,” Linda explained.

She revealed: “Perhaps because Arabs appreciate gold so much. Instead of red and green, we go for gold baubles, tinsel, stars, and lights.

“Most people don’t even think about the Christian element. It isn’t relevant here. We just love to have a good time.”

This year, the demanding mom planned to incorporate an Islamic element into her celebrations by designing a crescent-shaped Christmas tree.

Her husband gifted her £200,000 (approximately $250,000) worth of diamond earrings as a stocking filler

Ricky, who is Mexican, expected to eat a “traditional Mexican feast” on Christmas day, while Linda, who is Palestinian, looked forward to Arab food.

“We’ll probably compromise – and go for an Italian,” she admitted.

Linda, who describes herself as the “Original Dubai Housewife,” explained that while she lives as a stay-at-home mother and wife to a cryptocurrency trader, she earns $100,000 annually from her social media content.

As a result of her own lavish lifestyle, she urged others to “set a high bar” for Christmas, recommending Bulgari watches or a “Blair Waldorf Cartier wristwatch” that is all set in diamonds.

“Take advantage of the best Britain has to offer, and go shopping on New Bond Street,” she wrote.

Linda Andrade has 1.2 million followers on TikTok

Linda added: “Walk into Hermès and choose a clutch bag, such as the lovely pink Bearn wallet, which is £2,650 (approximately $3,385).

“Don’t forget to add a little Rodeo charm, a leather tassel in the shape of a horse, which is so sweet and only £530 (approximately $652).

“For shoes, I would say Loro Piana, or a pair of crystal Amina Muaddi shoes that will make you look like Cinderella for around £1,000 (approximately $1,230).”

Linda concluded: “You might notice I haven’t told you what I’m getting my husband for Christmas.

“This isn’t because it’s some big secret. The fact is, I’m getting him… Nothing.

“No, really. I gave the man a beautiful baby girl this year. What more could he want?

“And yes, he bought me a stunning nine-carat diamond ring to celebrate the birth, one carat for every month of pregnancy, but he could hardly do anything less.

“Being a mum is wonderful, but it’s hard work. One child is enough for me. But I know Ricky would love to have more.

“So my present to him this year is a ‘maybe’. We’ll see.”

Linda’s social media content has left people divided

