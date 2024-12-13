Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“In Poor Taste”: Family Sparks Outrage With Controversial Holiday Card Prank
Family, News

“In Poor Taste”: Family Sparks Outrage With Controversial Holiday Card Prank

A holiday card prank sparked online debate after influencer Amanda Cooper and her siblings discreetly flipped off the camera during a family photoshoot. Taking to her Instagram page last Friday (December 6), Amanda, who has over 14,000 followers, shared a professional photograph of her big family.

The picture, seemingly innocent at first glance, was a staged family portrait outdoors, featuring several adults, children, and infants dressed in coordinated outfits. 

Amanda overlaid the image with a text that read: “When your mom/mother-in-law makes you take professional family pictures 3 times a year…” 

The photo was followed by several close-up shots from different angles, revealing a cheeky twist — multiple family members were seen subtly flipping the bird.

    A holiday card prank sparked online debate

    Image credits: amandak_cooper

    Image credits: amandak_cooper

    The travel and fashion influencer captioned the post: “Someday we will be grateful for all the family pictures.”

    A slew of people were consequently left divided, as an Instagram user commented: “I promise you the photographer didn’t take only this one picture. 

    “I’m sure they have a nice shot & this is their not so nice shot. Lighten up.” 

    Influencer Amanda Cooper and her siblings discreetly flipped off the camera during a family photoshoot

    Image credits: amandak_cooper

    A person wrote: “These are digital and they took many you think they did this for all of them?! These comments are so dramatic.”

    Someone else penned: “In such poor taste to ruin a family photo this way.”

    Image credits: amandak_cooper

    An observer stated: “I know this is supposed to be funny, but this is one trend I wish would disappear.”

    “I love a family with a sense of humor and they apparently have it!” a netizen exclaimed. “And apparently seem to be a very close loving family!”

    A commentator added: “So rude and as a photographer I’d be calling everyone out on that.”

    Taking to her Instagram page, Amanda, who has over 14,000 followers, shared a professional photograph of her big family

    Image credits: amandak_cooper

    A separate individual chimed in: “Family photos are very important to me and my family too and I think this is absolutely HILARIOUS! 

    “People need to lighten up. And your family is gorgeous, even when flipping the bird!” 

    Amanda has since opened up amid facing some backlash. She revealed that her mother, Melynda King, is very particular about family portraits.

    The content creator told Today on Tuesday (December 10): “Let me put it this way, last year, she went to Home Depot and bought paint sample cards of the colors that we were all allowed to wear.” 

    Seeing her mom’s dedication to respect a certain aesthetic, Amanda saw it as an opportunity for humor.

    Amanda has since opened up amid facing some backlash

    Image credits: amandak_cooper

    She subsequently convinced her siblings to discreetly flip off the camera during a family portrait, using a special secret code word.

    “So right before the middle finger picture, I called out, ‘Everyone say, ‘I want a hippopotamus for Christmas!” The influencer explained.

    Nevertheless, before posting the prank on Instagram, Amanda reassured that she had warned her mom.

    Image credits: amandak_cooper

    Melynda told Today: “I get this text from Amanda and it just said, ‘I’m going to apologize in advance for the reel I just posted.

    She further recalled: “Then I look at the video and I burst out laughing. I thought it was absolutely hilarious.”

    Amanda was reportedly left stunned by the criticism she had received on social media upon sharing her prank.

    Amanda convinced her siblings to discreetly flip off the camera after using a secret code word

    Image credits: lindsay.persons

    She noted that it was just a single photo and that the group behaved in all the other shots.  

    The influencer defended: “I got my nice Christmas card. But my husband wants me to send the middle finger one to our best friends.

    “He thinks it’s the best family picture we’ve ever taken.”

    Amanda’s family portrait continued to draw divided opinions

    Andréa Oldereide

    Andréa Oldereide

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    kaylacapps avatar
    whiterabbit
    whiterabbit
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My god, it's a joke, lighten up people. My mom would have laughed her as* off if us kids did that.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah, yes, but not everyone has your mother's sense of humor. In a different family, this could be viewed as very disrespectful. "It's just a joke" does not apply universally. I personally think they should have set up a separate "everyone flips off the camera" photo instead of the one that was meant to be normal - THAT would have been funny. But not ruining what was supposed to be an "official"/serious family photo (and then posting it online). That's just childish and churlish.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If taking the photos is making everyone miserable, the whenever the photos are seen in the future, it'll just being all the nxiety strife and resentment back. My family has tons of photos that we were forced to take. My sister and I are nauseous when we see them, and you'll hardly find a picture of either of us as adults because it's such a visceral reaction. Good for the family for fighting back a bit.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh dear...can't even joke anymore because some humans get their egg custard stuck in throat :-/ Sad.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
