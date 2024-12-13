“In Poor Taste”: Family Sparks Outrage With Controversial Holiday Card Prank

ADVERTISEMENT

A holiday card prank sparked online debate after influencer Amanda Cooper and her siblings discreetly flipped off the camera during a family photoshoot. Taking to her Instagram page last Friday (December 6), Amanda, who has over 14,000 followers, shared a professional photograph of her big family.

The picture, seemingly innocent at first glance, was a staged family portrait outdoors, featuring several adults, children, and infants dressed in coordinated outfits.

Amanda overlaid the image with a text that read: “When your mom/mother-in-law makes you take professional family pictures 3 times a year…”

The photo was followed by several close-up shots from different angles, revealing a cheeky twist — multiple family members were seen subtly flipping the bird.

RELATED:

A holiday card prank sparked online debate

Share icon

Image credits: amandak_cooper

Share icon

Image credits: amandak_cooper

The travel and fashion influencer captioned the post: “Someday we will be grateful for all the family pictures.”

A slew of people were consequently left divided, as an Instagram user commented: “I promise you the photographer didn’t take only this one picture.

“I’m sure they have a nice shot & this is their not so nice shot. Lighten up.”

Influencer Amanda Cooper and her siblings discreetly flipped off the camera during a family photoshoot

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: amandak_cooper

A person wrote: “These are digital and they took many you think they did this for all of them?! These comments are so dramatic.”

Someone else penned: “In such poor taste to ruin a family photo this way.”

Share icon

Image credits: amandak_cooper

An observer stated: “I know this is supposed to be funny, but this is one trend I wish would disappear.”

“I love a family with a sense of humor and they apparently have it!” a netizen exclaimed. “And apparently seem to be a very close loving family!”

A commentator added: “So rude and as a photographer I’d be calling everyone out on that.”

Taking to her Instagram page, Amanda, who has over 14,000 followers, shared a professional photograph of her big family

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: amandak_cooper

A separate individual chimed in: “Family photos are very important to me and my family too and I think this is absolutely HILARIOUS!

“People need to lighten up. And your family is gorgeous, even when flipping the bird!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Cooper (@amandak_cooper)

Amanda has since opened up amid facing some backlash. She revealed that her mother, Melynda King, is very particular about family portraits.

The content creator told Today on Tuesday (December 10): “Let me put it this way, last year, she went to Home Depot and bought paint sample cards of the colors that we were all allowed to wear.”

Seeing her mom’s dedication to respect a certain aesthetic, Amanda saw it as an opportunity for humor.

Amanda has since opened up amid facing some backlash

Share icon

Image credits: amandak_cooper

She subsequently convinced her siblings to discreetly flip off the camera during a family portrait, using a special secret code word.

“So right before the middle finger picture, I called out, ‘Everyone say, ‘I want a hippopotamus for Christmas!” The influencer explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, before posting the prank on Instagram, Amanda reassured that she had warned her mom.

Share icon

Image credits: amandak_cooper

ADVERTISEMENT

Melynda told Today: “I get this text from Amanda and it just said, ‘I’m going to apologize in advance for the reel I just posted.

She further recalled: “Then I look at the video and I burst out laughing. I thought it was absolutely hilarious.”

Amanda was reportedly left stunned by the criticism she had received on social media upon sharing her prank.

Amanda convinced her siblings to discreetly flip off the camera after using a secret code word

Share icon

Image credits: lindsay.persons

She noted that it was just a single photo and that the group behaved in all the other shots.

The influencer defended: “I got my nice Christmas card. But my husband wants me to send the middle finger one to our best friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He thinks it’s the best family picture we’ve ever taken.”

Amanda’s family portrait continued to draw divided opinions

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon