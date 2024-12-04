Matt Rife, 29, Denies Plastic Surgery “Conspiracies,” Attributes Face Change To Delayed Puberty

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt Rife denied rumors of plastic surgery, attributing his dramatic facial transformation to delayed puberty and a rigorous gym routine. In his new memoir, Your Mom’s Gonna Love Me, the 29-year-old comedian explained that his features became more defined. He also criticized internet conspiracy theories.

A recent photograph of the Netflix star with a new bleach blonde hairdo sparked divided reactions about his physical appearance, as a Facebook user commented: “He must have the same Dr as Kylie Jenner.

“She used that same line when she rearranged her face. Which is cool, but let’s not insult everyone’s intelligence.

“He wasn’t making that kind of money when his face changed. I think it was him growing up.”

Image credits: mattrife

Image credits: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

A person wrote: “Really though he doesn’t look that much different. It looks like he got his teeth fixed and hit the gym.”

Someone else penned: “He also got his teeth done and that can change a person’s whole face.”

“He looks the same I’m so confused,” a netizen admitted. “Other than when he fixed his teeth he just looks like he’s growing up.”

Image credits: mattrife

“The blonde is not it but it makes him happy and that’s what counts. Who cares what he does he’s human like everyone else.”

An observer noted: “Everyone is so quick to judge, my face changed drastically from 18 to 21….

“I do believe that can happen, it’s not like it’s a drastic difference. He just looks more defined and that happened to me too.”

Image credits: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

“Hollyweird got to him too,” a viewer added.

A separate individual chimed in: “He looks like Tiger King.”

Nevertheless, in Matt’s new memoir, Your Mom’s Gonna Love Me, the comedian said he went from looking 13 to his actual age when “puberty, after its sweet time for more than 20 years, finally decided to hit me square in the face,” TMZ reported on Tuesday (December 3).

Image credits: mattrife

Matt reportedly said that in just a few months, his face got wider, his features popped, and even his body grew a few inches.

The actor also attributed his changed look to regularly hitting the gym with his close friend and fellow comic Dane Cook, Page Six reported on Tuesday.

“I started every day off by lifting,” Matt admitted. “It cleared my head.”

Image credits: mattrife

The Ohio native subsequently criticized his “bizarrely stunted journey” through puberty, which led to a bunch of wild internet conspiracies about plastic surgery, which he said he never had the time or money for, as per TMZ.

He also slammed doctors who would speculate on TikTok about his jawline and how it was the result of plastic surgery, saying: “How the hell do you not lose your license?”

Matt went on to admit that his comedy career began to suffer after he became better-looking with age, according to Page Six.

Image credits: mattrife

He wrote in his memoir: “As a comic, you’re supposed to make the audience like you, right? Well, who the f–k likes attractive people? No one!”

Matt previously faced backlash for his Netflix special Natural Selection, released last year, with critics accusing him of promoting misogynistic humor.

At the time, he opened the show with a controversial joke about domestic violence and went on to mock women’s interest in astrology and crystals, prompting a wave of online criticism.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Rife (@mattrife)

Influencer Drew Afualo, known for blunt feedback against sexist behavior, and others condemned his comments as offensive and regressive, reigniting debates about sensitivity in comedy.

Drew said: “In case anyone’s curious, no I’m not f*cking surprised. You’re telling me a man who goes on other people’s podcasts and openly objectifies and criticizes women’s bodies is misogynistic? Yeah, no sh*t.”

The 29-year-old self-proclaimed feminist went on to liken Matt’s “jokes” to scrolling through a “white uncle’s racist Facebook page” and challenged his supposed intentional attempt to alienate his female fans.

She continued: “If you want to appeal to exclusively misogynistic men, you are mediocre and couldn’t afford veneers.

“Or maybe you’re not that f*cking funny. At least not to me personally. But what would I know?

“I’m just an astrology-obsessed, crystal-loving, f*cking dumb *ss b*tch on the internet.”

