Woman Will Charge Her Family Members £150 Each For Christmas Dinner

British reality star Carla Bellucci may have reminded certain individuals how she has earned the infamous nickname of “Britain’s Most Hated Woman” in recent Christmas-related antics.

Yesterday (November 29), the controversial figure admitted that she would charge her guests a costly fee for the holidays.

She told the Daily Mail: “It’s not cheap feeding people and it also takes a lot of time to put together a nice meal.

“I’ll give them a glass of champagne, but if they want any more booze, they can bring their own.”

Carla Bellucci plans to charge a fee of £150 to her guests for the Christmas dinner she’s hosting

Image credits: pixbygiovanni

Image credits: officialcarlabellucci

Carla’s guests will reportedly be introduced early on to the concept of giving during the season, because each one of them will be charged £150 ($190) for a full turkey dinner, including one glass of champagne.

The 42-year-old is reportedly expecting to host and cook for nine guests this Christmas, which include her immediate family consisting of six members.

Image credits: officialcarlabellucci

“If you want quality, you have to pay for it,” Carla explained.

She continued: “You might find a carvery that’s cheaper than my place, but my dinner is going to be a lot more classy than that.

“It wouldn’t be any cheaper if you went to a restaurant or hotel for a Christmas Day meal, so why should I be out of pocket?”

Image credits: officialcarlabellucci

The former OnlyFans model went on to explain that she would keep the television on in the background so that her guests would be able to listen to the King’s speech at 3 pm, a British Christmas tradition.

Carla will reportedly open the doors to her not-so-cheap holiday dinner at “around 2 pm”, and at 10 pm, after games of charades, she will “kick them all out and send them home”.

Carla’s Christmas dinner will include a full turkey meal and one glass of champagne

Image credits: Tim Douglas

The Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over star was initially dubbed “Britain’s Most Hated Woman” after admitting she had been “milking the system” in a 2019 interview for ITV’s This Morning.

Moreover, Carla has also notably received backlash after receiving a free nose job on the NHS (UK’s publicly funded healthcare system) after faking depression.

Upon the growing adverse reactions – going as far as death threats – to the television personality’s questionable procedure, Carla was obliged to relocate to the more remote area of Hertfordshire.

Image credits: officialcarlabellucci

Earlier this year, the Daily Mail reported that when Carla’s daughter turned 18, she revealed how she spent £10,000 on the birthday bash – where her pals were served £200-a-bottle Dom Perignon by half-naked strippers, ultimately fueling ongoing backlash.

In more controversial reports, Carla, who reportedly lives with her husband Gio and her youngest three children Tanisha, 18, Jayden, 15, and Blue, 12 months, admitted her wish for her daughter’s “first taste of booze” to be stylish champagne, rather than “a sad £5 Prosecco”.

“It wouldn’t be any cheaper if you went to a restaurant or hotel for a Christmas Day meal, so why should I be out of pocket?” Carla asked

Image credits: Tim Douglas

As a result of continuous and gruesome death and rape threats, Carla has remained in her home in Hertfordshire and has reportedly lost the wish to go on travels on public transport.

At the time, Carla recalled: “The amount of abuse I’m getting is unreal.

“It’s making my life hell.”

