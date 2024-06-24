Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Family Treats Man Poorly His Whole Life, Expect His Help When They’re At Risk Of Homelessness
Family, Relationships

Family Treats Man Poorly His Whole Life, Expect His Help When They’re At Risk Of Homelessness

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Not everyone is fortunate enough to have a support system from their family, which often leads to estrangement from some of the most important people in a person’s life. Having to go through it alone can further result in overwhelming feelings like guilt, stress, exhaustion, and frustration. 

Redditor South-Gold-1475 knows this all too well. Throughout his childhood, his mom and stepfamily pushed him aside, treating him less than. But after he finally left the household, he was able to do quite well for himself. Meanwhile, the family found themselves on the brink of homelessness, asking for his help. Faced with confusing feelings, he turned to netizens for their unbiased opinions.

Without family support, it can be significantly harder to go through life

Image credits: Pressmaster/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

This guy somehow made it, but after some time, the family remembered him, asking for financial help

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Rodolfo Quirós/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages/ Envato elements (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: South-Gold-1475

It’s common for family members to pretend that nothing happened after they hurt each other

Forgiving family members when they cause pain is far from easy, but it can be just the thing that a person needs to heal. Licensed counselor Julia Hogan urges people to keep in mind that forgiveness doesn’t equal forgetting. 

She admits that it’s common for family members to pretend that nothing happened after they hurt each other. But when a person really forgives their loved one, they aren’t saying, “It’s okay that you hurt me. I’ll just ignore it and pretend like it never happened.” They’re actually trying to communicate that “you hurt me, it was wrong, and I’ve been deeply affected by it. But I am choosing to not wish revenge or retribution on you.”

Forgiveness also doesn’t mean that their behavior is acceptable. Therefore, it might be a good idea to set some boundaries that respect the wronged person’s feelings. Hogan said, for example, that if your relative suffers from substance use disorder and is unwilling to reach out for help, make it clear that you won’t be around them when they’re drinking. She notes that taking such measures is crucial to protecting an individual’s mental health.  

ADVERTISEMENT

If the person is continuing their hurtful behavior, Hogan recommends limiting the time spent with them. The setting in which you interact with them also matters. You can choose to meet only in public places or when other family members are also with you. In addition, during such meetings, it’s advisable to prevent any conflict or tension from arising by avoiding sensitive topics and engaging in heated exchanges. Remember, there’s always the possibility of removing yourself from a conversation when things become hostile.  

There are times when it’s okay not to forgive

The benefits of forgiving someone might be worth the trouble, as research has found that it can improve an individual’s stress levels and mental and physical health symptoms. It was also revealed that people with more lifetime stress and lower levels of forgiveness suffered from worse mental health as they got older. On the other hand, those with higher levels of forgiveness weren’t affected by lifetime stress as much. 

Letting go of grudges is important, as they can carry over to other relationships, negatively affecting them. That said, there are cases when it’s not right to excuse someone for their wrongdoings. A person shouldn’t feel pressured into letting someone back into their life if they constantly demonstrate a pattern of abuse. 

Some indications that an individual shouldn’t forgive someone are if they are still feeling the effects of their actions because of how they were treated in the past or if they aren’t generally ready to take that step yet. It’s okay to tell them that, even though they might’ve expressed their apologies and offered to fix their future behavior. If they don’t respect your boundaries, they also aren’t deserving of forgiveness yet, as they aren’t considering your needs and well-being.   

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though you might not rebuild the relationship you would want with a family member who wronged you, it’s also possible to forgive without ‘making up.’ Forgiveness is something an individual can do by themselves and for themselves without having to explain it to others. 

The readers supported the author in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

29

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Read less »
Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Read less »
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

Read less »
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda