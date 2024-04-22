Family Throws Out 16-Year-Old Son After Finding Sister’s Underwear In His Drawer
When the people who are supposed to always have your back betray you, your entire life can fall apart. Learning to let go of the anger and hate can be one of the most difficult things you’re asked to do. It can take years of dedicated therapy to finally move on. Sometimes, the past is best left in the past.
Redditor Fancy-Anywhere-4733 went viral after sharing the story of how his family threw him out on the streets with the ‘Two Hot Takes’ podcast community. Decades after this happened, they finally wanted to reconnect and apologize. Read on for the full story. Bored Panda has reached out to the author of the post, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from him.
It can take years of therapy to reframe the traumatic experiences you had in your childhood
Image credits: djoronimo (not the actual photo)
One man opened up about how his loved ones threw him out when he was just a teenager
He started the story by sharing some context about his family
Everything took a dark turn when his stepbrother felt envious and decided to frame him
Image credits: prathanchorruangsak (Not the actual photo)
After three decades of silence, the man’s family tried to reconnect with him after the truth came out
Image credits: LinkedIn Sales Navigator (Not the actual photo)
Image credits: Fancy-Anywhere-4733
The author was unwilling to dredge up the past. He had already moved on with his life
Everything started because the OP’s stepbrother got envious and decided to set him up. The repercussions of that decision echoed through the decades. The author was left on the streets by his own family.
“Well, I lived on the streets for 2 years, doing what I had to in order to survive. No kid should have had to do what I had to do, in order to just live, just saying. There were some really dark days,” he wrote.
However, he adapted, survived, and later thrived. He got a stable job, found a loving wife, and has 4 daughters he’s proud of. His life has been a success.
He has moved on from what happened in his youth and doesn’t want to revisit the past. According to the author, therapy has been extremely helpful in unpacking and reframing his life experiences.
Some people feel very aggressive toward their siblings which can lead to profound problems down the line
While sibling rivalry is fairly common, it is very different from sibling aggression. Some siblings might feel resentful toward each other because they’re jealous, their parents treat them differently, or they have an axe to grind due to being mistreated earlier.
Rivalry is mainly all about competing for the parents’ attention and resources. Meanwhile, aggression between siblings has the goal of causing physical or emotional harm.
“Rivalry is about finding unique successes or developing personal qualities that make a person different from their sibling to capture parents’ attention. Too much rivalry can lead to aggressive behavior,” Corinna Jenkins Tucker, Ph.D., C.F.L.E., the director of the Sibling Aggression and Abuse Research and Advocacy Initiative, explained to Bored Panda during an earlier interview.
“Before that happens, parents can help with perspective-taking skills and using mediation techniques to help settle conflicts,” she said.
“When the behavior has an intent to harm, then a line is crossed. When the aggression becomes severe, one-sided, and part of a pattern, that is abuse. The harmed sibling may feel tormented,” Tucker told Bored Panda.
“Others (e.g., parents, other siblings) and professionals may need to help with recognition if the harmed sibling does not realize what is happening. In the case of abuse, outside professional help is needed, and reconciliation may not be possible,” she said.
Safety should always be your priority. When there is actual aggression or abuse going on, it can be safest for the victim to stop all contact with their sibling.
Even with a good therapist in your corner, it will take a lot of hard work to reframe your past experiences
There is no ‘requirement’ that someone has to ‘forgive and forget’ the people who wronged them. They might do so, but once they’ve moved past their anger and resentment, they’re not obligated to bring the people who hurt them back into their lives.
At the end of the day, whether or not to speak to your estranged family after so many years is a very personal decision. Some people hope to reconnect to make up for lost time, like their family members. Others have a great life and do not want to dredge up past trauma. There are no wrong answers here, only what you feel is right and healthy for you.
Finding a therapist who’s a good fit for you can take a while. Ideally, you may want a professional who specializes in the type of life experiences that befell you. Someone who knows what family trauma looks like and how it affects you may be a better fit than someone more generalized.
Therapists do not do the work for you. All the emotional heavy lifting is your responsibility, but the mental health experts help guide you through the entire process. You are supposed to feel challenged to a certain extent, as they reframe your experiences. Your therapist isn’t there to support your every single thought and feeling like a friend would.
However, if you fundamentally feel like your therapist isn’t a good fit for you, there’s no shame in seeking another specialist’s help. It’s very important that you feel a mutual sense of trust and comfort so you can fully open up.
The author shared some more context in the comments of his post
Image credits: Andrew Neel (Not the actual photo)
He later posted an important update to his story
Image credits: Fancy-Anywhere-4733
Image credits: Polina Zimmerman (not the actual photo)
He shared the letter that he received from his stepsister ‘Emily’
Then, he posted what he wrote back to her
Here’s what some internet users had to say after they read the entire story
I think OP deserves a standing ovation for his approach to this tragedy. He made the best out of a very bad situation and he's absolutely right in leaving those who hurt him, behind. He has his priorities right. Well done!
couldn't agree more. I too wouldn't want to reconcile in his situation, but I probably would have chosen more graphic words. btw: First red flag was, when "Dad" said something about the 14-year old being the "man of the house". yeah...no, f**k that s**t.Load More Replies...
And look at the way he bounced back! From Kid on the streets to legal electrician and boxer!
I don’t get why all the ire is focused on Mark? Mark is a douche, no doubt about it, but he was 14 at the time this happened. OP’s OWN DAD tossed him out, and sided with his new family over his flesh and blood. His Dad should have been the adult in all of this and he failed as a father and a human being. That is where the blame really lies in this story
Mark was the one that lied, so that apperantily makes him bad. But as you said, his dad was the one that did it, so yeahLoad More Replies...
this dude is bragging about ruining innocent life. it doesn't matter it was when he was 14. they all are garbage. all the family.
Yeah totally - Mark is clearly an awful human being still. But that doesn’t change the fact that his Dad was the one that made the decision at the time to kick the OP out - he was the one with the responsibility and the one that this whole situation should be traced back to.
16 plus 30 = 46. If he's "pushing 53", so this was more like 40 years ago. Father and stepmother are "preparing for retirement". So I do not know what the retirement age is where OP lives, but at least the father is 75ish, assuming he was 35 when he kicked OP out. That sounds late in age. It might be a cultural thing, but in most western countries such a harsh reaction can only mean 1. Father is addicted to religion or 2. a general vile character. Poorest parenting, not knowing how the brains of the kids were working. Kicking out a minor on the streets is (at least in most European countries) followed by an answer by the law. And minors do get help, if they want, even if they don't want. OPs school did not notice him vanishing? Here police and other institutions would go searching for every child that is listed in the city council administration. Being a suspected sex offender would not change that.
I think OP deserves a standing ovation for his approach to this tragedy. He made the best out of a very bad situation and he's absolutely right in leaving those who hurt him, behind. He has his priorities right. Well done!
couldn't agree more. I too wouldn't want to reconcile in his situation, but I probably would have chosen more graphic words. btw: First red flag was, when "Dad" said something about the 14-year old being the "man of the house". yeah...no, f**k that s**t.Load More Replies...
And look at the way he bounced back! From Kid on the streets to legal electrician and boxer!
I don’t get why all the ire is focused on Mark? Mark is a douche, no doubt about it, but he was 14 at the time this happened. OP’s OWN DAD tossed him out, and sided with his new family over his flesh and blood. His Dad should have been the adult in all of this and he failed as a father and a human being. That is where the blame really lies in this story
Mark was the one that lied, so that apperantily makes him bad. But as you said, his dad was the one that did it, so yeahLoad More Replies...
this dude is bragging about ruining innocent life. it doesn't matter it was when he was 14. they all are garbage. all the family.
Yeah totally - Mark is clearly an awful human being still. But that doesn’t change the fact that his Dad was the one that made the decision at the time to kick the OP out - he was the one with the responsibility and the one that this whole situation should be traced back to.
16 plus 30 = 46. If he's "pushing 53", so this was more like 40 years ago. Father and stepmother are "preparing for retirement". So I do not know what the retirement age is where OP lives, but at least the father is 75ish, assuming he was 35 when he kicked OP out. That sounds late in age. It might be a cultural thing, but in most western countries such a harsh reaction can only mean 1. Father is addicted to religion or 2. a general vile character. Poorest parenting, not knowing how the brains of the kids were working. Kicking out a minor on the streets is (at least in most European countries) followed by an answer by the law. And minors do get help, if they want, even if they don't want. OPs school did not notice him vanishing? Here police and other institutions would go searching for every child that is listed in the city council administration. Being a suspected sex offender would not change that.
31
21