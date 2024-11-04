Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
NYC Passenger Who Pepper-Sprayed Muslim Uber Driver Fired From PR Job, Denies It Was A Hate Crime
News

NYC Passenger Who Pepper-Sprayed Muslim Uber Driver Fired From PR Job, Denies It Was A Hate Crime

A 23-year-old woman was indicted on hate crime charges in New York, USA, after being filmed pepper-spraying a Muslim Uber driver as he prayed during the ride. After being sprayed and sustaining pain and burning, the driver called 911, leading to his client’s arrest. The alleged offender, a college graduate, has since been fired from her job.

Highlights
  • 23-year-old woman indicted on hate crime charges for pepper-spraying a Muslim Uber driver.
  • Dashcam footage shows suspect spraying driver while he prayed during the ride.
  • Suspect, Jennifer Guilbeault, lost PR job after the incident went viral.
  • Driver reported pain, called 911, resulting in suspect's arrest.

Trigger warning: hate crime, explicit racist language – Jennifer Guilbeault was indicted on multiple hate crime charges on October 28 after allegedly pepper-spraying 45-year-old Uber driver Shohel Mahmud when he began praying in Arabic, according to a press release from the prosecutor.

Guilbeault reportedly lunged forward toward Mahmud’s seat and sprayed his face with pepper spray, inflicting pain and burning sensations.

The alleged attack occurred on July 31 as the driver began praying while driving Guilbeault on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, near Central Park at the intersection of East 65th Street and Lexington Avenue, CNN reported on October 31.

A 23-year-old woman was indicted on hate crime charges in New York, USA 

NYC Passenger Who Pepper-Sprayed Muslim Uber Driver Fired From PR Job, Denies It Was A Hate Crime

Image credits: Viktor Avdeev/Unsplash

Dashcam footage from Mahmud’s vehicle has since circulated on social media. In the now-viral footage, Guilbeault could be seen lunging forward from her passenger seat toward the unsuspecting driver with a pepper spray bottle, then spraying it directly into his face.

The shocking clip further captured what is presumed to be Guilbeault’s friend, sitting behind Mahmud. The friend appeared to be startled and was heard repeatedly saying, “Jen, what the f**k?” 

In the footage, Guilbeault could be seen continuing to aggressively hold on to Mahmud as he attempted to exit the car.

NYC Passenger Who Pepper-Sprayed Muslim Uber Driver Fired From PR Job, Denies It Was A Hate Crime

Image credits: SDT at Manhattan College

At some point, Guilbeault appeared to grab Mahmud in an attempt to hold him closer to her, but the Uber employee seemingly found a way to free himself and step outside the car.

Finally, Guilbeault was seen sitting back in the car next to her friend, who appeared to be trying to calm her down.

Guilbeault could be heard telling the other woman that she used the pepper spray because the driver was “brown.”

After allegedly being assaulted, Mahmud reportedly called 911. Guilbeault was subsequently arrested. 

She was filmed pepper-spraying a Muslim Uber driver as he prayed during the ride

NYC Passenger Who Pepper-Sprayed Muslim Uber Driver Fired From PR Job, Denies It Was A Hate Crime

Image credits: Eyewitness News ABC7NY

The alleged offender has been formally charged by the state Supreme Court and is set to return for a court appearance in January, as per CNN.

“As alleged, Jennifer Guilbeault senselessly assaulted a Muslim Uber driver while he was just doing his job,” Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said.

Bragg continued: “The victim is a hardworking New Yorker who should not have to face this type of hate because of his identity. 

“Everyone is welcome to live and work in Manhattan.”

NYC Passenger Who Pepper-Sprayed Muslim Uber Driver Fired From PR Job, Denies It Was A Hate Crime

Image credits: Eyewitness News ABC7NY

Bragg went on to emphasize Manhattan’s commitment to inclusivity and the ongoing efforts of the Hate Crimes Unit to combat bias-motivated violence.

The charges against Guilbeault include one count each of Assault in the Second Degree as a Hate Crime, Assault in the Third Degree as a Hate Crime, and Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree, CNN reported.

Over the summer, when Mahmud’s dashcam footage went viral, social media users identified Guilbeault as an employee of D. Pagan Communications.

After being sprayed and sustaining pain and burning, the driver called 911, leading to his client’s arrest

NYC Passenger Who Pepper-Sprayed Muslim Uber Driver Fired From PR Job, Denies It Was A Hate Crime

Image credits: HerCampus

The company subsequently posted on its official LinkedIn and X page: “We are aware of the behavior of this former employee and we don’t condone this behavior.”

Agency president Debra Pagan confirmed via email that Guilbeault is a former employee but did not say when she left the firm, PR Week reported on October 31.

Guilbeault has since been fired from her PR job after she had just begun a “promising career,” the New York Post reported on Friday (November 1).

NYC Passenger Who Pepper-Sprayed Muslim Uber Driver Fired From PR Job, Denies It Was A Hate Crime

Image credits: dpagancomm

Guilbeault’s attorneys reportedly argued that the case should not be handled as a hate crime, as lawyer Michael J. Alber stated: “Ms. Guilbeault was not motivated by race, religion, national origin, or any other discriminatory factor.

“This case needs to be looked at with all surrounding circumstances which include assessing all of the evidence and lack of evidence.

“We look forward to working with the District Attorney’s Office to fully vet all of the facts in the proper forum, which does not embellish or exaggerate the claims, especially where the integrity and credibility of claims can properly be tested.”

The alleged offender, a college graduate, has since been fired from her job

NYC Passenger Who Pepper-Sprayed Muslim Uber Driver Fired From PR Job, Denies It Was A Hate Crime

Image credits: Eyewitness News ABC7NY

A group of United Nations (UN) experts recently warned that harassment, violence, and incitement based on religion, especially against Muslims, have reached “alarming levels” worldwide. 

In a statement on March 15, the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, UN experts condemned rising religious intolerance, including Qur’an burning and attacks on Muslim sites, urging states to uphold human rights and legal protections. 

“Across the world, we have witnessed attacks on mosques, cultural centers, schools, and even private property belonging to Muslims,” the experts stated.

Last year, NBC News reported that “the Council on American–Islamic Relations said that reports of Islamophobia incidents from October 7 to October 24, 2023, saw a 182% jump from any given 16-day stretch the previous year.”

“Actions have consequences,” a reader commented

NYC Passenger Who Pepper-Sprayed Muslim Uber Driver Fired From PR Job, Denies It Was A Hate Crime

NYC Passenger Who Pepper-Sprayed Muslim Uber Driver Fired From PR Job, Denies It Was A Hate Crime

NYC Passenger Who Pepper-Sprayed Muslim Uber Driver Fired From PR Job, Denies It Was A Hate Crime

NYC Passenger Who Pepper-Sprayed Muslim Uber Driver Fired From PR Job, Denies It Was A Hate Crime

NYC Passenger Who Pepper-Sprayed Muslim Uber Driver Fired From PR Job, Denies It Was A Hate Crime

NYC Passenger Who Pepper-Sprayed Muslim Uber Driver Fired From PR Job, Denies It Was A Hate Crime

NYC Passenger Who Pepper-Sprayed Muslim Uber Driver Fired From PR Job, Denies It Was A Hate Crime

NYC Passenger Who Pepper-Sprayed Muslim Uber Driver Fired From PR Job, Denies It Was A Hate Crime

NYC Passenger Who Pepper-Sprayed Muslim Uber Driver Fired From PR Job, Denies It Was A Hate Crime

NYC Passenger Who Pepper-Sprayed Muslim Uber Driver Fired From PR Job, Denies It Was A Hate Crime

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Read less »
Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
Tabitha
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
1 hour ago

How tf can her lawyers say it shouldn’t be considered a racially motivated hate crime when she talked about the driver being “brown”? Sounds like her lawyers are racist shysters trying to get a date with her, because she looks like the typical republican lawyer’s or politician’s wife.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
Paul Rabit
Paul Rabit
Paul Rabit
Community Member
33 minutes ago

In fairness to the lawyer, it's their job to provide the best defense case. And the first rule of Legal Defense is "Deny Deny Deny."

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
KYLE
KYLE
KYLE
Community Member
1 hour ago

And cue her tearful interview on Fox News claiming she was the victim since she felt unsafe with his prayer.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
Robert Cornish
Robert Cornish
Robert Cornish
Community Member
1 hour ago

^Michael J. Alber stated: “Ms. Guilbeault was not motivated by race, religion, national origin, or any other discriminatory factor.^ Ummmm... when your client was heard saying to her friend why she pepper sprayed UBER driver Mahmud because he is 'brown' , it was motivated by race.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
