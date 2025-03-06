ADVERTISEMENT

The body parts of nine people were discovered on Sunday (March 2) on the side of a highway after a group of students went missing in Mexico.

The bodies were found inside and near an abandoned car hidden under a blood-covered tarp in San José Miahuatlán, Puebla.

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: Daniel/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

It is believed that the bodies may belong to students from the state of Tlaxcala who had been reported missing at the end of February after traveling to the beaches of Oaxaca.

Highlights Nine dismembered bodies found in Puebla, Mexico, are believed to belong to a group of missing students.

The bodies, found near and inside a car, showed signs of torture and bullet wounds.

The victims disappeared in Oaxaca, located on the Mexican Pacific coast.

ID cards matching the missing students Angie Lizeth P.G., 29, and Leslie N.T., 21—believed to be Angie Lizeth Perez Garcia and Lesly Noya Trejo—were located at the scene.

Share icon The dismembered bodies of nine people were found on a highway in Puebla, Mexico



Image credits: El Financiero

Other reportedly missing students include Brenda Mariel, 19, Jacqueline Ailet Meza, 23, Noemi Yamileth, 28, Raul Emmanuel González, 28, Ruben Antonio Ramos, 22, and Rolando Armando Evaristo, 22.

The nine bodies—five men and four women—reportedly had signs of torture and bullet wounds. They were found 250 miles (approx. 400 km) from the coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friends Angie Lizeth and Benda Mariel were traveling together in a Ford Fiesta from Tlaxcala to the Mexican coast when their families lost contact with them on February 27.

It is believed that the bodies may belong to a group of students who went missing after traveling to the beaches of Oaxaca

Share icon

Image credits: Fiscalía De Personas Desaparecidas Del Estado de Tlaxcala/Second Source

Share icon

Image credits: DNOL-No Localizados./Second Source/Third Source

The following day, Raúl Emmanuel González and Noemí Yamileth were reported missing. They were last seen in Zipolite, Oaxaca, about 30 miles (approx. 48 km) from where Angie and Brenda disappeared.

On February 28, Jacqueline Ailet Meza was also taken from Zipolite, according to her mother’s Facebook post. “They took her, and, until now, we know nothing about my daughter. She was taken from a food place near the same beach. Two little ones, five and three years old, are waiting for her.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lesly Noya Trejo disappeared on the same day and in the same beach community.

On social media, family members shared messages about the disappearance of Rubén Antonio Ramos and Rolando Armando Evaristo from Tlaxcala. It’s unknown when or where they disappeared.

One of the students, Brenda Mariel, was reportedly found alive, though her friend is still missing

Share icon

Image credits: DNOL-No Localizados.

Brenda was later found alive in Puebla, according to the Oaxaca Prosecutor’s Office. However, no details were provided regarding when she was found, her condition, or how she had arrived there, hundreds of kilometers from where she had been with her friend Angie, as per El País.

Puebla’s Secretary of Security, Francisco Sánchez, said, “There are indications that some [of the] bodies are probably from people [in Tlaxcala], but we have to wait.”

The head of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), Idamis Pastor Betancourt, said during a press conference on Monday that he could not identify the bodies “due to confidentiality.”

The bodies were found inside and near an abandoned car hidden under a blood-covered tarp

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: DNOL-No Localizados.

Video surveillance footage from February 24 shows the car, a Volkswagen Vento, driving along the Atlixcayotl highway, about 90 miles (approx. 144 km) west of where the bodies were found.

Authorities in Puebla are reportedly collaborating with those in Tlaxcala and Oaxaca to locate the perpetrators. No suspects have been named in connection with the crime.

As authorities continue to investigate, family members of the victims are mourning their losses on social media.

Share icon

Image credits: Davis Arenas/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

Monica, Jacqueline Ailet Meza’s sister, wrote, “Rest in peace my little angels, it was no way to die and even less for you, you deserved another farewell.”

Karla, Lesly Noya’s sister, said, “My beautiful girl, they have taken you from my life and I could not protect you. I don’t have the mind now to be able to accept what is happening.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wish that all this was a nightmare and that tomorrow everything would be fine, your only mistake was trusting the wrong people, my girl.”

The bodies had signs of torture and bullet wounds

Share icon

Image credits: Puerto Global

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 100,000 people have been reported missing in Mexico, as per the Associated Press.

In a 2023 report, the UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances (CED) expressed concerns about the “near-total impunity” surrounding the cases.

According to a report by México Evalúa, 94% of the investigated crimes in Mexico go unpunished, with the highest impunity rates reported in Oaxaca (99.9%), Jalisco (99.12%), and Colima (97.5%).

People sent their condolences to the victims’ families

ADVERTISEMENT