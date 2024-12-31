Missing 3YO Reunited With Dad Five Months After Disappearing From Popular Tourist Area

ADVERTISEMENT

A missing three-year-old girl, Rilee Crouch, has been found in Panama alongside her mother, Lilian Maria Crouch, months after disappearing from Texas, USA, in July. US Marshals and the FBI escorted Rilee back to the United States. Authorities alleged that Lilian abducted Rilee during a custody battle and attempted to flee to Turkey.

Rilee, who went missing from South Padre Island, Texas, over the summer, has been found, Leslie Blasing, a family spokesperson, announced.

Leslie said Rilee and her mother, Lilian, were found in Panama before US Marshals escorted the mother and daughter to Harlingen, Texas.

Angelique Soto, a spokesperson for the city of South Padre Island, said Lilian was consequently taken into custody by the South Padre Island Police Department.

Image credits: Dakota Lee Crouch

She is currently being held on a warrant of interference with child custody, KRGV reported on Sunday (December 29).

Lilian has reportedly been accused of abducting Rilee from South Padre Island over the summer.

As a result, Rilee’s family had been holding rallies, asking the community to help find her.

Image credits: Visit South Padre Island

On social media, a slew of people also came together in efforts to find the little girl, with a Facebook group called “Where is Rilee Crouch” amassing hundreds of followers.

“So glad they found her! Hope the court does what is right,” a Facebook user commented after the news of Rilee’s whereabouts was unveiled. “Praying for your whole family as y’all go through this!”

A person wrote: “Justice for Rilee and to all the daddies out [there] that are going through this hardship that women put them through. Daddies also deserve to have and see their children.”

Image credits: Dakota Lee Crouch

A separate individual chimed in: “Oh my goodness!!!! This is the best news of 2024!

“I know you don’t know me, but I have prayed every day for her to be reunited with her dad (and his family)! Now on to justice in 2025!!!! Sending many happy hugs your direction!”

Little Rilee is now on her way back to Rio Grande Valley, Texas, presumably where her father resides.

Image credits: Where Is Rilee Crouch

Rilee had been missing since July 2 when her father, Dakota Crouch, returned her home to her mother, Valley Central reported on Monday (December 30).

Just two days later, when he went to pick her up, both his daughter and the child’s mother were reportedly gone.

The parents were allegedly in the middle of a custody battle over their daughter, as per Valley Central.

Image credits: Where Is Rilee Crouch

Moreover, Rilee’s paternal grandmother, Cyndee Bailey, of Austin, Texas had previously said that her granddaughter had been kidnapped by her mother, who was trying to flee to Turkey.

It is estimated that 2,300 children go missing every day in the United States. Children can become missing for many reasons, according to Child Find of America.

An estimated 203,900 children were victims of a family abduction in 1999. A family abduction occurs when a family member takes or keeps a child in violation of the custodial parent’s or legal guardian’s legitimate rights.

Image credits: KRGV Stefany Rosales

As a result, family abduction statistics in the US reveal that 78% of abductors are non-custodial parents, with 82% aiming to alter custody arrangements permanently, often driven by dissatisfaction with court decisions, denied visitation rights due to unpaid child support, or anger over relationship breakdowns and new partners.

Children aged between six and 11 are most commonly abducted (35%) in the US, and nearly a quarter of the cases (24%) last between one week and one month.

While 66% of abductors are male relatives, 21% involve other relatives, reflecting the complex dynamics in families where 42% of children live with a single parent, and 15% reside with other relatives or foster caregivers.

Image credits: Dakota Lee Crouch

Additionally, some abductors claim motives of protecting the child from perceived abuse.

Parental abduction is always traumatic for children, causing anxiety, feelings of abandonment, confusion, helplessness, loneliness, and grief, Psychology Today explains.

According to the outlet, children finding themselves in these types of incidents are essentially hostages of an often very troubled parent.

Image credits: Dakota Lee Crouch

The damage can be life-long, and the victim may experience depression, anxiety, or post-traumatic stress disorder, as per Psychology Today.

“A lucky and swift end to what could have easily dragged out for years,” a reader commented

