“Their Divorce Had Held Us Hostage”: After 8 Years, Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Finalize Divorce

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a divorce settlement, eight years after the Oscar-winning actress filed to end their two-year marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The legal battles, which began in 2016 following allegations of abuse during a private flight, have included disputes over custody and their $164 million Château Miraval winery in France.

The actors, who were once considered one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood, dubbed “Brangelina,” signed off on their divorce on Monday (December 30).

Despite being declared legally single in April 2019, custody issues had been ongoing for years.

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family,” James Simon, Angelina’s lawyer, told People on Monday.

He added: “This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

Meanwhile, a source close to the 49-year-old actress reportedly said: “She doesn’t speak ill of [Brad] publicly or privately. She’s been trying hard to be light after a dark time.”

Angelina filed for divorce on September 19, 2016, days after Brad allegedly acted abusive towards her and their six children.

Image credits: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

The 61-year-old actor and Angelina share six children: Maddox, 23; Pax, 21; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

According to FBI documents, Brad had accused his ex-wife of “ruining this family” during the confrontation on the private jet, before physically escalating the dispute.

The information about the incident came to light due to a sealed Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed against the FBI which listed a “Jane Doe” who was seeking the release of the FBI documents.

The finalization of their divorce comes eight years after Angelina filed to end their two-year marriage

Image credits: Georges Biard

The original filing described the plaintiff as a woman and recounted that “her then-husband, and their children, who were all minors at the time, were traveling via private aircraft,” when the “husband allegedly physically and verbally assaulted plaintiff and the children, who have ‘experienced lasting physical and mental trauma as a result of the assault,'” NBC News reported in 2022.

No criminal charges were ever filed against the Fight Club star. However, Angelina filed for divorce shortly after the incident.

The FBI report reportedly painted Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star’s viewpoint of what she described as a tension-filled, hours-long flight in which she said Brad had been drinking.

Image credits: Harald Krichel

According to the FBI report, Angelina also accused Brad of pouring beer on her during that September 2016 trip that ended at Los Angeles International Airport, as per NBC News.

Brad reportedly seemed to criticize his then-wife’s parenting during the plane ride that marked the end of a two-week family trip.

While the family was on the flight, Angelina reportedly said she “could tell that (redacted) was mad,” in an apparent reference to Brad.

The legal battles began in 2016 following allegations that Brad was abusive during a private flight

Image credits: Harald Krichel

The humanitarian reportedly said when she asked Brad what was wrong, he allegedly replied: “That kid looks like a f****** Columbine kid.”

“She recalled that [redacted] went on and said things like, ‘You don’t know what you’re doing,'” in an apparent reference to her parenting, the report continued.

Four months after the incident, the actor released a joint statement indicating that they reached an agreement to handle their divorce in a private forum, and would keep future details of their divorce confidential by utilizing a private judge, People reported.

Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues,” according to the statement.

It concluded, “The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

After their 2016 split, Brad and Angelina faced tense divorce negotiations, mainly over custody of their six children and the $164 million Château Miraval estate in France.

Brad and Angelina share six children: Maddox, 23; Pax, 21; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Image credits: 20thcenturystudios

In 2017, they agreed to keep sensitive family records private and were declared legally single in 2019, though disputes over the winery continued.

Brad subsequently sued Angelina in 2022 for selling her stake in the estate, and she countersued, accusing him of waging a “vindictive war” and hiding evidence of abuse.

Legal battles over Miraval persisted into 2024, with each side winning small victories as the case headed toward trial.

Angelina and Brad’s relationship began in 2005 while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Image credits: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Image credits: Chrisa Hickey

Angelina and Brad’s relationship began in 2005 while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith, sparking widespread attention as Brad was still married to Jennifer Aniston at the time.

The couple married on August 23, 2014, at their French estate, Château Miraval, after nearly a decade together.

“The divorce battle lasted longer than the marriage,” a reader commented