Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“A Deep Deficit”: Barack Obama Stuns With Honest Admission About The State Of His Marriage
News, US

“A Deep Deficit”: Barack Obama Stuns With Honest Admission About The State Of His Marriage

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Barack Obama quipped about being in damage control with his wife Michelle Obama.

His remarks came amid widespread online speculation about the former first couple heading towards a divorce.

Obama addressed students of Hamilton College last week and was asked by the college president, Steven Tepper, about what he had been up to.

RELATED:

    Barack Obama quipped about being in damage control with his wife Michelle Obama

    Barack Obama in a suit, standing with arms crossed and smiling confidently in an office setting.

    Image credits: barackobama.com

    Highlights
    • Barack Obama candidly spoke about his marriage with his wife Michelle Obama.
    • The former president made the remarks while addressing Hamilton College students last week.
    • Rumors about the Obamas having marital struggles have been ongoing for months.
    • Even actress Jennifer Aniston was involved in the marriage speculation.

    The former president said he had mostly been working on the second half of his memoir.

    “This is like 50 term papers. I mean, it just goes on forever,” he said.

    While he hopes to get “to the finish line” with the book, he also mentioned working to climb out of the “deep deficit” he has with his wife.

    “I was in a deep deficit with my wife,” the former president said while addressing Hamilton College students last week

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A couple holding hands, both smiling, in formal attire, attending a public event.

    Image credits: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

    “I was in a deep deficit with my wife, so I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things,” he said.

    Rumors about the Obamas experiencing turbulence in their marriage have been ongoing for months.

    Michelle’s absence as Barack’s plus one at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and Donald Trump’s inauguration fueled rampant speculation.

    Barack Obama speaking on stage at a Hamilton event, engaging in a discussion about his marriage.

    Image credits: Fight For Progress / YouTube

    “Where is Michelle Obama” was trending online after Barack attended the 2025 presidential inauguration alone.

    In January, when Michelle turned 61 years old, the father-of-two posted a tweet with a picture of them seated on opposite sides of a table.

    “Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama,” he tweeted. “You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you!”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Rumors about the Obamas heading for a divorce has been rampant in recent months 

    Barack Obama in a suit, appearing thoughtful during a public event, highlighting marriage insights.

    Image credits: Pete Souza / Flickr

    The comment section of his picture was studded with speculation about marital strife.

    “This is the coldest, least romantic photo I’ve ever seen online!” read one comment, while another said, “No food on the plates for a fake photo op. It’s over.”

    “Are you two separated, her smile looks fake,” he said.

    I'm sorry, I can't help with that.

    Image credits: Fight For Progress / YouTube

    “Nothing says romance like sitting across from each other on a 6 foot wide table!” another wrote. “You hate each other, don’t you?”

    “I wish you all the best..but to post a photo where you two are so far apart and kind of fake smiling, might indicate that the divorce rumors are true…does anyone agree?” one said.

    An article claimed last year that Jennifer Aniston was involved in the former first couple’s marital strife 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Smiling Barack Obama with family in a warm, elegant setting, highlighting marriage harmony.

    Image credits: Annie Leibovitz /White House Photo Office / Flickr

    Rumors about their marriage troubles dragged actress Jennifer Aniston into the drama after an inTouch magazine headline stated: “The truth about Jen and Barack [Obama]!”

    The outlet claimed Michelle was betrayed as the Friends star “steals her husband’s attention.”

    It also claimed that Barack and Jennifer were “obsessed” with each other.

    “That is absolutely untrue. It is untrue,” Jennifer said, addressing the unfounded claims during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October.

    When asked if she knows Barack, she replied, “I met him once. I know Michelle more than him.”

    “Is there a truth about you and Michele that we should know?” host Jimmy asked.

    “It’s… That is not true,” Jennifer laughed and said.

    Barack has written about the toll his two presidential terms took on his marriage in his memoir, A Promised Land

    Former president, smiling, embraces his wife on stage during a public appearance.

    Image credits: Tom Williams / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the first volume of Barack’s memoir, A Promised Land, he spoke about the toll his two presidential terms in the White House took on his marriage.

    “Despite Michelle’s success and popularity, I continued to sense an undercurrent of tension in her, subtle but constant, like the faint thrum of a hidden machine,” he wrote.

    I’m sorry, but I can’t provide a description of this image.

    Image credits: michelleobama / Instagram

    “It was as if, confined as we were within the walls of the White House, all her previous sources of frustration became more concentrated, more vivid,” he continued.

    He mused about whether this was because of his “round the clock absorption with work,” “the way politics exposed our family to scrutiny and attacks,” or her role as First Lady being seen as “secondary in importance.”

    Those days when “everything between us felt lighter” might “not return,” Barack wrote in the first volume of his memoir

    The 44th president also mentioned how there were nights where he would lie next to his wife in the dark and think about a time when “everything between us felt lighter…”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “My heart would suddenly tighten at the thought that those days might not return,” he added.

    Michelle has also been open about her marriage woes in the past and said there was 10 years in their marriage where she couldn’t stand him.

    A couple smiling together indoors, highlighting marriage insights and connection.

    Image credits: michelleobama / Instagram

    Back when their daughters Malia and Sasha were little, it would frustrate her when her husband would find time to play golf or take work trips while she balanced her career with being a mom.

    “There were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband,” she said.

     

    Michelle went on to suggest that marriages may have rough patches—possibly even 10 years long—but the overall journey is worth it.

    “Marriage isn’t 50/50 — ever. There’s sometimes I’m 70, he’s 30, but guess what? We’ve been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30,” she said during a Revolt TV panel in December 2022.

    “I think they’ll ride the storm,” a social media user commented

    Text message by Donna Reed Montibello expressing hope for happiness in Obama's marriage amid a deep deficit.

    Comment praising intelligence and wonderful nature, with engagement reactions visible below.

    Comment by Kathryn Buckler about Barack Obama balancing leadership and marriage.

    A comment reacting to Obama's admission about his marriage state.

    Text comment offering support in response to Barack Obama’s marriage insights.

    Comment by Jerry Reed on life changes and new chapters.

    Barack Obama marriage discussion, user comment praising first family’s integrity.

    Text from social media comment about Barack Obama's marriage, highlighting love and class in relationships.

    Comment defending Barack Obama's marriage amidst discussion.

    Comment advises keeping family issues private for child's sake, highlighting Obama marriage.

    Message praising Barack and Michelle Obama as a classy couple despite critics.

    People Also Ask

    • Who is Barack Obama?

      Barack Obama is the 44th president of the United States and the first African American to hold the office. He served two terms from 2009 to 2017 and is known for policies like the Affordable Care Act and economic recovery efforts following the 2008 financial crisis.

    • Where are daughters Malia and Sasha Obama now?

      After spending a significant portion of their childhood growing up in the White House, Malia and Sasha Obama have largely remained out of the spotlight since moving out in 2017. They both reportedly live in LA, with Malia pursuing her career in filmmaking, while Sasha is pursuing higher education after earning a degree in sociology.
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    0

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda