“A Deep Deficit”: Barack Obama Stuns With Honest Admission About The State Of His Marriage

Barack Obama quipped about being in damage control with his wife Michelle Obama.

His remarks came amid widespread online speculation about the former first couple heading towards a divorce.

Obama addressed students of Hamilton College last week and was asked by the college president, Steven Tepper, about what he had been up to.

Image credits: barackobama.com

Highlights Barack Obama candidly spoke about his marriage with his wife Michelle Obama.

The former president made the remarks while addressing Hamilton College students last week.

Rumors about the Obamas having marital struggles have been ongoing for months.

Even actress Jennifer Aniston was involved in the marriage speculation.

The former president said he had mostly been working on the second half of his memoir.

“This is like 50 term papers. I mean, it just goes on forever,” he said.

While he hopes to get “to the finish line” with the book, he also mentioned working to climb out of the “deep deficit” he has with his wife.

Image credits: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

“I was in a deep deficit with my wife, so I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things,” he said.

Rumors about the Obamas experiencing turbulence in their marriage have been ongoing for months.

Michelle’s absence as Barack’s plus one at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and Donald Trump’s inauguration fueled rampant speculation.

Image credits: Fight For Progress / YouTube

“Where is Michelle Obama” was trending online after Barack attended the 2025 presidential inauguration alone.

In January, when Michelle turned 61 years old, the father-of-two posted a tweet with a picture of them seated on opposite sides of a table.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama,” he tweeted. “You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you!”

Image credits: Pete Souza / Flickr

The comment section of his picture was studded with speculation about marital strife.

“This is the coldest, least romantic photo I’ve ever seen online!” read one comment, while another said, “No food on the plates for a fake photo op. It’s over.”

“Are you two separated, her smile looks fake,” he said.

Image credits: Fight For Progress / YouTube

“Nothing says romance like sitting across from each other on a 6 foot wide table!” another wrote. “You hate each other, don’t you?”

“I wish you all the best..but to post a photo where you two are so far apart and kind of fake smiling, might indicate that the divorce rumors are true…does anyone agree?” one said.

An article claimed last year that Jennifer Aniston was involved in the former first couple’s marital strife

Image credits: Annie Leibovitz /White House Photo Office / Flickr

Rumors about their marriage troubles dragged actress Jennifer Aniston into the drama after an inTouch magazine headline stated: “The truth about Jen and Barack [Obama]!”

The outlet claimed Michelle was betrayed as the Friends star “steals her husband’s attention.”

It also claimed that Barack and Jennifer were “obsessed” with each other.

“That is absolutely untrue. It is untrue,” Jennifer said, addressing the unfounded claims during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October.

When asked if she knows Barack, she replied, “I met him once. I know Michelle more than him.”

“Is there a truth about you and Michele that we should know?” host Jimmy asked.

“It’s… That is not true,” Jennifer laughed and said.

Barack has written about the toll his two presidential terms took on his marriage in his memoir, A Promised Land

Image credits: Tom Williams / Getty Images

In the first volume of Barack’s memoir, A Promised Land, he spoke about the toll his two presidential terms in the White House took on his marriage.

“Despite Michelle’s success and popularity, I continued to sense an undercurrent of tension in her, subtle but constant, like the faint thrum of a hidden machine,” he wrote.

Image credits: michelleobama / Instagram

“It was as if, confined as we were within the walls of the White House, all her previous sources of frustration became more concentrated, more vivid,” he continued.

He mused about whether this was because of his “round the clock absorption with work,” “the way politics exposed our family to scrutiny and attacks,” or her role as First Lady being seen as “secondary in importance.”

Those days when “everything between us felt lighter” might “not return,” Barack wrote in the first volume of his memoir

The 44th president also mentioned how there were nights where he would lie next to his wife in the dark and think about a time when “everything between us felt lighter…”

“My heart would suddenly tighten at the thought that those days might not return,” he added.

Michelle has also been open about her marriage woes in the past and said there was 10 years in their marriage where she couldn’t stand him.

Image credits: michelleobama / Instagram

Back when their daughters Malia and Sasha were little, it would frustrate her when her husband would find time to play golf or take work trips while she balanced her career with being a mom.

“There were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband,” she said.

Michelle went on to suggest that marriages may have rough patches—possibly even 10 years long—but the overall journey is worth it.

“Marriage isn’t 50/50 — ever. There’s sometimes I’m 70, he’s 30, but guess what? We’ve been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30,” she said during a Revolt TV panel in December 2022.

“I think they’ll ride the storm,” a social media user commented

