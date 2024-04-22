"She Had Her Gun On Me": Nick Offerman Was Thrown In Jail As A Teen For A Crime He Didn’t Commit

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Offerman once had a wild teenage escapade that landed him behind bars and nearly got him charged with a robbery-related case.

Decades after the incident took place, the actor revealed that he was chased by cops during the incident and wound up having a woman’s boot on his head and “her gun on [him].”

The 53-year-old Parks and Recreation alum delightfully shared the story during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, April 17.

During a teenage escapade, Nick Offerman was at the wrong place at the wrong time and wound up in jail for a robbery he wasn’t involved in

Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

“Some friends and I, we can say this now, in California, we were smoking marijuana out behind a community theater late one night. And some flashlights came along the creek where we were hanging out, and we realized it was police, and so we began to tiptoe away, and they gave chase, and we wisely ran,” he told the show’s host.

“They tackled us, and an incredibly tough, diminutive woman who I think may have been Holly Hunter,” he said in jest, referring to his Paradise co-star. “I couldn’t tell because she had her boot on my head, and she had her gun on me.”

The cops tackled them in a parking lot, and the actor had a gun pointed at him during the encounter

Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

Nick went on to say that things got “incredibly real” after he and his friends were tackled in a parking lot.

“It turned out that a restaurant had been robbed of a bunch of cash up the creek. And they naturally saw these kids running, and we spent the whole night in jail. And the thing is, we were just these innocent, dumb theatre kids, and we were saying, ‘No, we were just out there smoking and talking, officer,’” he went on to say.

After Nick and his friends put up “enough of a collective front,” the police officers let them go in the morning following an entire night in jail.

“As the sun was coming up, we walked out, and on the front lawn of this sheriff’s station, my friend Greg, who had the one-hitter, the pot-smoking paraphernalia, we said, ‘It’s a bummer you had to throw that in the creek when they were chasing us,’” he continued.

Nick Offerman recalled having two stints with the police when he was younger during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Nick Offerman recalled having two stints with the police when he was younger during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live

“He reached into his crotch and pulled it out and was like, ‘You think I’m gonna throw this thing away?’ So we smoked marijuana first thing in the morning in Urbana [Illinois] in front of the sheriff’s station, and now here I am,” Nick added.

The actor is fresh off of playing the character of the president of the U.S. in the movie Civil War, directed by Alex Garland and starring Kirsten Dunst.

“I hope as many people see it as possible,” Nick said about the movie on Turner Classic Movies earlier this month, as quoted by CBS News.

“I hope that it helps us slowly trudge ourselves towards trying to find decency in our society,” he added. “And supporting that, and turning our backs on the forces that make us look in the other direction and can lead us to things like what happens in this movie.”