“Stuck In A Loveless Marriage”: Justin Bieber And Hailey Spark Divorce Rumors With Bizarre Posts

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailey Bieber shared a cryptic message that some believe was to set the record straight after a firestorm of divorce rumors about her and husband Justin Bieber.

Justin also recently shared a post about his wife amid a flurry of comments claiming he was “stuck in a loveless marriage.”

The rumors about the Biebers’ split began earlier this week when fans noticed some cryptic social media posts being shared by the couple.

Highlights Hailey and Justin Bieber triggered divorce speculation with their cryptic social media messages.

Fans began reading into their posts and claimed they're “stuck in a loveless marriage.”

Social media detectives also linked the posts to Selena Gomez’s engagement news.

Hailey later shared a video that some people believe might be related to the divorce rumors.

RELATED:

Hailey and husband Justin Bieber sparked divorce rumors with what appeared to fans as a puzzling exchange between then online



Share icon

Image credits: Justin Bieber

Share icon

Image credits: Hailey Bieber

The Yummy vocalist first shared a brooding selfie on Instagram, accompanied with the Jacquees track B.E.D.

His fans began speculating why he chose the section of the song that was about a man wanting to be physically intimate with a woman but wasn’t interested in anything serious.

“I know you wanna love but I just wanna f—,” the lyrics said. “And girl (uh, hey), you know the deal. I gotta keep it real.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans began reading into cryptic messages shared by the Yummy singer and his model wife

Share icon

Image credits: Hailey Bieber

Share icon

Image credits: Hailey Bieber

It only took about 20 minutes for his wife Hailey to share a clip on her own Instagram featuring the SZA song What Do I Do?, in which the artist sings about a cheating partner.

The peculiar social media activity continued with the Peaches singer sharing another clip from B.E.D., after which Hailey posted one more SZA song 30 For 30.

“But if it’s f— me, then f— you,” the lyrics said.

“…To air it out online? I hope this is not related at all,” one fan wrote on social media

Share icon

Image credits: Hailey Bieber

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Hailey Bieber

Fans began reading into the cryptic posts and were convinced that they were subtle hints of trouble in paradise.

“…To air it out online? I hope this is not related at all,” read one comment while another said, “Don’t play with me rn. There have been so many times where we thought they were having problems and they end up working out.”

Several people also speculated whether the posts had anything to do with the recent engagement announcement made by Selena Gomez, who dated Justin from on and off from 2010 until 2018 and is currently with fiancé Benny Blanco.

Some social media detectives also linked the posts to Selena Gomez’s engagement news

Share icon

Image credits: Justin Bieber

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Justin Bieber

“When you realized you’re about to lose her forever but you’re stuck in a loveless marriage,” said one comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s having an episode after hearing the news,” another wrote.

“You are losing absolutely everything since you’ve been with Hailey who is nobody without your last name and it saddens me deeply… it’s time to shout it out… Jelena foreveeeeer,” one said.

Fueling the speculation, TikToker Sloan Hooks shared a video about the couple’s unusual social media activity and claimed to have received a “tip” about the Bieber couple. He claimed “it doesn’t look like things are going well” for Hailey and Justin, who welcomed their baby boy Jack Blues in August, 2024.

Hailey later shared a video calling internet sleuths “not well.” She reposted a video, created by another TikToker, and wrote: “Me to all of you on the internet.”

“You’re not well and it’s OK. You’ve done made a lot of choices,” the fellow TikToker said in the video reshared by Hailey. “The choices that you made done put you in situations that you hate. You don’t want to be in those situations. You recognize every day when you wake up, ‘F—, this is the reality that I made for myself.’”

Amid divorce speculation, the Peaches crooner shared a picture of his wife and wrote, “Goin anywhere with u bb”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Justin Bieber

Share icon

Image credits: Justin Bieber

The divorce rumors were also seemingly dispelled after Justin shared an Instagram post featuring his wife flaunting a pink bikini and a coat.

“Goin anywhere with u bb,” read the text he wrote on the image. “Happy new year.”

Only a few months have passed since Hailey spoke about her marriage constantly facing public scrutiny.

The Biebers welcomed their son Jack Blues in August, 2024

Share icon

Image credits: Justin Bieber

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Hailey Bieber

“People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. ‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced,’” she told W Magazine in July, 2024.

“It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy,” she continued. “I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less.”