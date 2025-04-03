ADVERTISEMENT

A casual family photoshoot turned into a brush with fame for a Virginia family.

Portia Moore and her children were enjoying the peak bloom of cherry blossoms at Washington, D.C.’s Tidal Basin when their photo was unexpectedly photobombed by a surprise guest: former U.S. President Barack Obama.

The moment turned even sweeter when Obama himself left a message for the family online.

Image credits: thomas/stock.adobe.com

Moore revealed that her son Preston and daughter Belle were posing for photographer Briana Inell when a capped visitor passed by.

At the time, the mother didn’t notice who the passerby was.

All her attention was focused on her kids and making sure that her 22-month-old son didn’t run into the water.

Image credits: portiaportiaportia

“My husband’s like, ‘That’s Obama!’ I didn’t know what he was saying. I was like, ‘Yeah, whatever. I’m looking at Preston right now,’” she told NBC 4.

After Moore picked Preston up after the shoot, she asked her husband Damien what he was saying earlier.

“He goes ‘that was President Obama who just walked by’ and looks in his direction. I was like whaaaaat?!” she wrote on social media alongside the now-viral picture.

Barack Obama accidentally photobombed Preston and Belle’s photograph

Image credits: NBC News

The excited mother then ran to the photographer and asked whether she managed to get a picture with the 44th President of the United States.

“She scrolls through and BOOM there is it!” Moore added. “The perfect shot!”

Photographer Inell called it the “best photobomb ever!”

The photographer and family were ecstatic to see that the camera captured the former president passing by

Image credits: portiaportiaportia/Briana Inell Photography

She revealed that she does photoshoots at the Tidal Basin every year and is used to the milling tourists unassumingly walking into her shots.

“Usually I just tell my clients not to worry about them because I can always just photoshop them out!” she wrote on Instagram.

While clicking photographs of Preston and Belle, Inell “wasn’t paying attention” to the tourists and was focused on getting good shots of the little ones.

Image credits: NBC News

After realizing that Obama may have walked in front of her shot, Inell went through her memory card to see if she caught the moment.

“To my surprise, I DID!” she added.

Although the tourists are normally edited out, “this is the one photo that I won’t be editing out this person,” she told NBC4.

“It’s fun to be able to play tourist once in a while,” Obama wrote on social media

Image credits: barackobama

Obama, who shared his own photos from his trip to the Tidal Basin, said he was just visiting the area and enjoying the bloom.

“It’s fun to be able to play tourist once in a while. The cherry blossoms were beautiful this morning!” he wrote in his caption.

The former president also came across the photo of young Preston and Belle, whose picture he accidentally photobombed.

The 44th U.S. President shared a message for the family on social media

Image credits: barackobama

“Preston and Belle, I hope you enjoyed peak bloom!” he wrote.

“My bad for stepping into the shot,” Obama added.

Moore revealed that if there is one message she could tell the ex-commander in chief, it would be, “Come for next year’s shoot. Same place, same time, same date. We’ll be here.”

“My bad for stepping into the shot,” Obama said on social media

Image credits: portiaportiaportia/Briana Inell Photography

Image credits: portiaportiaportia

The mother acknowledged that “this story is one to remember” and the picture has turned into a “family heirloom (literally).”

“And nope, we did not bother him on his much needed peaceful stroll,” she added. “ … Such an epic core memory formed for our entire family.”

The happy photographer also said she “can’t wait for next year’s cherry blossom season!”

Image credits: NBC News

Fans were ecstatic to see the snap, with one saying, “This is so cool! What a great memory for the entire family.”

“It’s photObama,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “not me about to cry.”

“My 8 year old heard about this today and was so jealous. He was like ‘mom, they’re so lucky. He’s my favorite president!!’” another wrote.

“I love this for your sweet family…what a moment!,” a social media user said

Image credits: NBC News

“He’s one of a kind I love his personality. He was such a great President. Your children are beautiful,” read another comment.

Another said, “He’s such an amazing human being.”

“This is a beautiful picture!! What a memory to have!!” another wrote.

Netizens fell in love with the new “family heirloom”

