Woman’s Attempt To Film A Video About Not “Annoying” Locals As A Tourist Hilariously Backfires

An awkward incident went viral on TikTok last Thursday (October 3) after a woman who set out to create a video on how to avoid annoying the locals as a tourist ended up doing precisely that when her table unexpectedly collapsed, spilling water all over them.

“I heard them swearing at me,” Parker, a comedian from New York who goes by @kpifthatscool on the platform, wrote on the clip.

“Just as we began filming, the table fell, and my glass of water spilled on the ground and off the balcony edge,” she explained, recounting how her attempt at creating one of her usual comedy skits for social media backfired in hilarious fashion.

“This would be my last straw. I’d be booking a plane ticket instantly,” wrote one of her fans.

A comedian’s attempt at lecturing her viewers about being an annoying tourist backfires as she spills her drink on the locals by accident

KP Parker is part of an American three-woman theater group named Best Actress, which specializes in clown performances. In recent months, the group has been touring Europe, with its latest stop in Spain, where the viral video was recorded.

For Parker, the skit was meant to serve as a cautionary tale about how annoying tourists can be while visiting foreign countries. The comedian explained how, in her original plan, she was meant to portray a rude and loud visitor before the accident turned her “act” into a reality, causing the exact reaction from the locals she was trying to warn her viewers about.

“This is not your fault that table had its own plans,” joked one of her fans, prompting the actress to explain how the piece of furniture seemed sturdy and stable before it seemingly crumbled out of nowhere.

Excess tourism has become an issue in recent years, with countries already taking measures to reduce the influx of visitors

Parker’s idea didn’t come out of nowhere, however. Data from the World Economic Forum indicates that excess tourism started to become a real issue in commonly sought-after destinations such as Europe as far back as 2019, with the phenomenon briefly pausing during the pandemic before it came back in full force.

“This was especially evident in cities like Barcelona, where anti-tourism sentiment built up in response to pent-up frustration about rapid and unyielding tourism growth,“ the international organization explained, citing Amsterdam, Venice, London, Kyoto, and Dubrovnik as examples.

The officially coined term is “overtourism,” first used by journalist Freya Petersen in 2001. It refers to tourist demand exceeding the carrying capacity of host communities in a given destination.

Countries like Spain, where Parker filmed her unfortunate incident, are already taking measures to create what’s been called “tourism degrowth “ in their most popular hotspots

For instance, attractive holiday destination Lanzarote announced that it will shift its focus from quantity to “quality“ when it comes to visitors. The approach involves both a price increase in tourism accommodations and encouragement of more responsible tourism behavior.

“We aim to receive fewer tourists with greater spending in the destination so that they generate greater wealth in the economy as a whole,“ explained Lanzarote’s president, Dolores Corujo, who, while criticized for her remarks, has received considerable support from citizens.

In April 2024, more than 50,000 demonstrators took to the island’s streets to protest the influx of tourists.

Parker’s fans laughed alongside her and shared their jokes about the awkward situation in her comment section

“The table has a vendetta against tourists or something,“ a viewer wrote.

“The quiet laughing has me cackling,”

“You just spilled your daily European water limit. You get another glass tomorrow,“ a fan joked. “If that ain’t the damn truth,“ Parker replied.

“That table heard you say, ‘Are you filming?’ and tried to get out of the shot,“ another cracked.

“I would fight that table!“ a viewer stated.

Another suggested, “You should’ve immediately told them how many TikTok followers you have. I’m sure that would’ve resolved things swiftly and respectfully.”

While the comedian lost her chance to educate her viewers about tourist etiquette, she nevertheless made them laugh with her accident

