“Takes Skill To Make Angelina Jolie Look This Bad”: Star’s New Vogue Mexico Cover Sparks Backlash
Celebrities, News

Angelina Jolie’s cover shoot for Vogue Mexico left many fans upset, with some remarking that the photographs looked “off.” Vogue Mexico revealed its cover for its December issue on social media on Tuesday (November 26) prompting backlash.

Among the pictures taken for the fashion magazine’s December issue, one particular snap, selected for Vogue’s magazine cover, showcased Angelina posing with her head slightly tilted back.

In the picture in question, the Oscar-winning actress’ gaze appears directed forward. Moreover, She wears natural, glowing makeup with a focus on bold eyeliner and soft pink lips, enhancing her features subtly. 

For the shoot, taken by photographer Dan Martensen, Angelina wore a little black Christian Dior dress.

Angelina Jolie’s cover shoot for Vogue Mexico left many fans upset

Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Nevertheless, a slew of fans were left unimpressed at the work of art, as an Instagram user commented: “The angle of the photo is not cute, obviously, it was sought to highlight its factions, but I feel it was not achieved.”

On Reddit, a person wrote: “Obv she looks beautiful, but I don’t love the lighting – it’s making her look sallow and the photos don’t look super crisp/professional.”

Someone else penned: “Not a fan of the cover shot… something seems off.. angle? Makeup? Her look?”

“Not a fan of the cover photo, something looks off,” a netizen shared. “But damn Angelina is gorgeous.”

Image credits: Vogue

A separate individual chimed in: “These photos are so incredibly basic and boring. They tell no story and look very generic. 

“What is their purpose? I would not be inspired to purchase this magazine based off this.”

Members of The Fashion Spot further shared their negative feedback on Thursday (November 28), as a reader noted: “She looks really sad here like she got the worst possible news just before she walked on set.”

Some remarked that the photographs looked “off” 

Image credits: voguemexico

Another commentator shared: “This looks so low budget,” they called out. “These look like outtakes.” 

“It takes skill to make Angelina Jolie look this bad.”

In her Vogue Mexico interview, the 49-year-old actress discussed her latest role as Maria Callas, in Maria, sharing how portraying the legendary opera singer led her to explore the “deeper parts” of herself. 

She reflected on how immersing herself in opera allowed her to “access a new part” of her being to embrace the art of singing.

Image credits: voguemexico

Detailing her wish for opera to become accessible to others, Angelina told Vogue: “I wasn’t educated on opera, nor was I educated to understand Puccini or Verdi, so in some ways, I felt very intimidated and felt like I had to have this education because I wasn’t sophisticated.”

In the interview, the Lara Croft: Tomb Rider star revealed her own experience with short-sightedness, which helped her empathize with Maria Callas’ struggles with poor vision.

She said: “Well, one thing that very few people know about me is that I’m short-sighted, so when I was young I wore glasses and then I had laser surgery. 

Vogue Mexico revealed the cover for its December issue on social media on Tuesday (November 26) prompting backlash

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

“It wasn’t out of vanity, I just didn’t want to wear glasses […]. On stage, I would probably have trouble seeing the person across the stage or reading things. 

“So I have this slight understanding of how [Maria Callas] felt; I think it puts you in a place where you’re a little bit more isolated. 

“You’re not sure of the expression of the person across the room, you’re not sure of the world around you in the same way that someone who can see perfectly can. 

Image credits: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

“And I think that made her more isolated, more private, more misunderstood, I think also, obviously, more vulnerable. 

“It also made me feel sad for her, thinking about when she was little and going to the conservatory and her mother was putting so much pressure on her; I realized that she had to be amazing no matter what. 

“She had to become an opera singer, she had no other choice… that made me respect her even more.”

In her Vogue Mexico interview, the 49-year-old actress discussed her latest role as Maria Callas, in Maria

Image credits: James Devaney/Getty Images

Maria Callas was a legendary Greek-American opera singer renowned for her exceptional vocal range, dramatic intensity, and compelling stage presence. 

Born in 1923, she became one of the most celebrated sopranos of the 20th century, performing iconic roles in operas such as Tosca, Norma, and La Traviata. 

Known as “La Divina,” she captivated audiences with her ability to convey deep emotion and her dedication to her craft. 

Image credits: Warner Classics

Despite her immense talent, her life was marked by personal struggles, including a tumultuous relationship with Aristotle Onassis, adding to her enduring mystique.

Maria has been released in select theaters on Wednesday (November 27) and will become available to stream on Netflix on December 11.

Bored Panda has contacted Dan Martensen for comment.

“The cover is hideous,” a reader commented

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works as Bored Panda’s News Team's Senior Writer. The news team produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”. You've got a tip? email me: andrea.o@boredpanda.com

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

curtiswilford avatar
Mason Kronol
Mason Kronol
Community Member
1 hour ago

Obviously they photoshopped her jaw but she has had so much plastic surgery who cares?

curtiswilford avatar
Mason Kronol
Mason Kronol
Community Member
1 hour ago

