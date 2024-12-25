Festive Photo Of Stranded Astronauts Sparks Conspiracy Theories: “Something Fishy Is Going On”

ADVERTISEMENT

Astronauts stranded in space since June are spending Christmas aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) confirmed delays in the famed Sunita “Suni” Williams and Butch Wilmore‘s scheduled return to Earth. The stranded crew, which will remain in space until at least March 2025, consequently sent the internet into a frenzy posing in Santa hats.

Taking to its official Instagram page on December 16, NASA’s Johnson Space Center and the ISS shared a festive photograph of its astronauts.

In the snap, Suni could be seen wearing a red Christmas Santa hat along with Don Pettit, a fellow astronaut, who was pictured speaking on a ham radio.

The now-viral picture’s caption read: “Another day, another sleigh.”

Image credits: NASA

“@nasaastronauts Don Pettit and Suni Williams, Expedition 72 flight engineer and commander, pose for a fun holiday season portrait while speaking on a ham radio inside the International Space Station’s Columbus laboratory module.”

People quickly flocked to share their excitement and confusion, as an Instagram user asked: “8-day mission that’s turned into months long and they’ve somehow got Christmas hats?”

A person commented: “Where did the Santa hats come from if they’ve been stuck up there for months and only planned a short trip? Seems an odd unnecessary to have on hand…”

Image credits: NASA_Astronauts

An observer countered: “How do people not realize there’s resupply missions and they’ve prob had those up there.”

A viewer echoed: “Easy answer – the hats were already there. The ISS is not new. It’s been in orbit and continuously occupied for almost 30 years.”

Someone else penned: “Maybe you’re closer to the North Pole than we are so you’ll get your gifts first.”

Image credits: AstroHague

A separate individual chimed in: “Maybe you‘ll meet Santa on his way with his sleigh.”

NASA confirmed that the Santa hats seen in recent photos were delivered by a SpaceX resupply mission in November, The New York Post reported on Tuesday (December 24).

These resupply missions are essential for delivering supplies, equipment, and personal items to the ISS crew.

Image credits: AstroHague

The frequency and scheduling of these missions ensure that astronauts have the necessary provisions for both their work and well-being, including holiday celebrations.

The veteran astronauts were originally slated to return sometime in February.

However, the delay, NASA said, gives them and SpaceX teams time to “complete processing” on a new Dragon spacecraft for the mission, which will offer “the best option for meeting NASA’s requirements and achieving space station objectives for 2025,” People reported on Saturday (December 21).

Image credits: AstroHague

The new Dragon spacecraft is reportedly scheduled to arrive in Florida, USA, by early January, according to NASA.

“We have a bunch of food that we’ve packed away that is Thanksgiving-ish,” the ISS crew told NBC News as they were celebrating Thanksgiving last month.

In an interview with Lester Holt on NBC Nightly News that same month, astronaut Suni said she and Butch Wilmore were enjoying their time away from Earth.

Image credits: NASA

She said at the time: “We’re feeling good, working out, eating right — it’s just awesome.

“We have a lot of fun up here too. People who are worried about us, really, don’t worry about us … we’re a happy crew up here.”

The astronaut’s mission was originally planned as an eight-day journey in June. However, things took an unexpected turn when the Boeing Starliner, meant to bring them home, suffered helium leaks and thruster malfunctions, Bored Panda previously reported.

Image credits: NASA Johnson

Recently released photos of Suni and Butch, who have been the most highlighted crew members, caused health concerns to rise amid their initial return being deemed dangerous.

After being stuck in space for more than 150 days, people started to worry about their well-being after a doctor pointed out how “gaunt” Suni was starting to look.

In photographs, Suni and Butch could be seen eating dinner that consisted of uncooked pizza and various other condiments.

Image credits: NASA Johnson

“Maybe you’re closer to the North Pole than we are so you’ll get your gifts first,” a person commented

Dr. Vinay Gupta, a pulmonologist and veteran in Seattle, reportedly commented at the time: “What you’re seeing there in that picture is somebody that I think is experiencing the natural stresses of living at a very high altitude, even in a pressurized cabin, for extended periods.”

SpaceX, an American aerospace company founded in 2001 by Elon Musk, was the first private company to successfully launch and return a spacecraft from Earth orbit.

It was also the first aerospace company to launch a crewed spacecraft – the one in which Suni and Butch have been on – and dock it with the ISS.

“Did they go to the nearest Mars mall?” a reader questioned

